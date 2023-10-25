Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett breathes fire into Aberdeen audience with top tips for success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett breathes fire into Aberdeen audience with top tips for success

The entrepreneur shared his journey from 'internal shame' to self-belief and confidence.

By Ross Hempseed
Steven Bartlett at Aberdeen Music Hall.
Steven Bartlett alongside Fiona Stalker at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce

Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett sat down for a Q&A session at the Music Hall in Aberdeen, offering advice on achieving success.

A success story in his own right, Mr Bartlett built a $500m social media marketing company from his bedroom in Manchester.

A university dropout, the entrepreneur is a recognisable face in the UK, as a dragon on Dragons’ Den and hosting the popular podcast Diary of CEO.

The event, organised by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and attended by 1,400 people, gave an insight into his life from humble beginnings living in Plymouth, speaking with BBC’s Fiona Stalker.

He described having “internal shame” during childhood, recalling one incident where his mother turned up at his school in just lingerie.

Mr Bartlett had the crowd in awe, describing his journey and the lessons he has learned on the way, coming across as personable and humorous at times.

Around 1,400 people were present for the event in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

‘Uncertainty’ is a threat to a company’s success

His entrepreneurial flair began when he was young, selling items from the family home and trying to get a vending machine installed at his school.

He noted that “self-belief and confidence” propelled him to start trying to make money at an early age.

He said when he first approached company bosses floating the idea that social media was the future, he was laughed out of the boardroom.

Back in 2012, social media was a new thing and Mr Bartlett says that bosses were dismissive of new untested things.

He soon built a global social media marketing business by first convincing people with popular Facebook pages to sell them to him to reach a wider audience.

Steven Bartlett advised the audience on how to make changes for success. Image: Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce

Mr Bartlett touched on several real-world situations, which gave the audience pause for thought about how companies use specific tactics on consumers.

He said one of the biggest issues was “uncertainty” pointing to examples including Domino’s and Uber.

Top tips for success from a Dragon

Domino’s introduced the pizza tracker so customers knew exactly when their pizza would arrive and Uber allows passengers to track their driver alleviating uncertainty.

Another topic he touched on was the idea of culture and how it is fundamental to a company or team dynamic.

He recalled conversations with people who described Sir Alex Ferguson as a “savant man manager” and that culture in the locker room was “everything to him”.

Another threat to success in a company is the time taken to make a decision, according to Mr Bartlett.

‘Thought-provoking session’

Acting quickly and not dithering, waiting for 100% certainty, it could be the difference between success and failure, although he advocated for failure.

He said his business was a “culture of experimentation” and that failure leads to feedback, leads to knowledge, leads to power.

He finished off the event by speaking about making sure your expectations in life are being met and it will help you find happiness and success.

One audience member described the event as “thought-provoking” while another said he enjoyed the advice he gave and would try to implement it into his life.

