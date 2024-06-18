Aberdeenshire firm named Scotland’s best small housebuilder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeenshire firm named Scotland’s best small housebuilder

The company was named Scotland's small housebuilder of the year among its trophy success.

By Kelly Wilson
Tracey Clark, project manager, Gillian Gibson, office manager, Alan Fotheringham Snr, director, and Alan's wife, Margaret Fotheringham celebrating his triple win at Scottish Home Awards. Image: Your Due North
Tracey Clark, project manager, Gillian Gibson, office manager, Alan Fotheringham Snr, director, and Alan's wife, Margaret Fotheringham celebrating his triple win at Scottish Home Awards. Image: Your Due North

Gourdon-based Fotheringham Homes has been crowned Scotland’s small housebuilder of the year.

The family-owned business also picked up the accolade of show home of the year and community contribution award.

Founded in 2006 it is run by managing director Michael Fotheringham alongside his father, Allan Snr, and brother Allan.

‘Strong local roots’

Speaking about the wins at the 17th Annual Scottish Home Awards, Michael said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win.

“We were just honoured to be shortlisted for four awards, but to walk away with three is a truly astonishing achievement.”

This artist impression shows what one of the new homes at Gourdon could look like
Artist impression of a Fotheringham Homes building. Image: Fotheringham Homes

The company’s local roots have always remained strong.

The housebuilder’s commitment to giving back recognised with the community contribution award.

This was for their recent renovation of Johnshaven Village Hall which the judges described as “a hugely transformational project which has had a lasting impact on the area.”

The newly-transformed village hall was reopened in September last year, with Fotheringham Homes building a new annexe with a flexible multipurpose room.

The company also transformed the toilets and entrance area in four months to ensure it was fully accessible to those with disabilities or reduced mobility.

Fotheringham Homes was commended for executing the project to the highest standards and for using local suppliers, as well as being highly praised for how closely they worked with the local community.

Karelia Wright, Johnshaven Hall Committee chairwoman, said: “The experience of working with Fotheringham Homes was extremely positive, and the response from people seeing the new facilities for the first time has been incredible.”

Further success

Fotheringham Homes also achieved success with its Cedar show home, a three bedroom family home, winning show home of the year.

Interior of show home at The Beaches development. Image: Fotheringham Homes

Situated at a sold-out Johnshaven development, The Beaches, the show home is designed in collaboration with Aberdeenshire-based interior designers, The Inside Story, and was opened in September 2023.

The Cedar show home will showcase future Fotheringham Homes developments, which includes another coastal development, Linton Mews in Gourdon, as well as Garvocklea in Laurencekirk and Brownmuir in Fordoun.

Other winners included Inverness-based Robertson Homes named housebuilder of the year (more than 100 units) and house of the year for its Jacobson garden room.

Meanwhile, S1 Developments won housing development of the year (small, private sale) for its St Andrews West project.

More from Business

The FTSE 100 ticked up on Tuesday (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
London’s FTSE 100 makes gains as European markets rebound
Workers from Tata’s Port Talbot steelworks gather at Westminster (Lucy North/PA)
Tata says its operations are not affected by industrial action
Waspi chair Angela Madden, pictured in March 2024, said anyone who has given their personal data to a potentially fraudulent website should contact Action Fraud (Victoria Jones/PA)
Waspi women warned about websites saying they can claim compensation
Rachael Duncan, Duncan Farms’ sales director, says the rebranding marks a significant milestone.
Duncan Farms launches major rebrand of 'affa fine' free-range eggs
A number of videos and posts appeared online detailing ordering mishaps such as bacon being added to ice cream (Jonathan Brady/PA)
McDonald’s to end AI trial in US over ordering mishaps
Financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown is in takeover talks with a consortium led by CVC Capital (Hargreaves Lansdown/PA)
Hargreaves Lansdown ‘willing to recommend’ £5.4bn takeover proposal
Whisky Hammer owners Daniel and Craig Milne launch Singapore bonded warehouse. Image: Supplied by Weber Shandwick
Aberdeenshire auction firm Whisky Hammer targets growing numbers of Asian buyers
New report calling for an inquiry into the policing of pickets 40 years ago (PA)
New report on Battle of Orgreave handed to Government
HSBC breached money laundering rules in Switzerland, watchdog says (Matt Crossick/PA)
HSBC breached money laundering rules in Switzerland, watchdog says
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Gabardine Bar in Basingstoke (PA)
Beer duty freeze important for hospitality, Sir Keir Starmer says