Aberdeenshire firm named Scotland’s best small housebuilder

Gourdon-based Fotheringham Homes has been crowned Scotland’s small housebuilder of the year.

The family-owned business also picked up the accolade of show home of the year and community contribution award.

Founded in 2006 it is run by managing director Michael Fotheringham alongside his father, Allan Snr, and brother Allan.

‘Strong local roots’

Speaking about the wins at the 17th Annual Scottish Home Awards, Michael said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win.

“We were just honoured to be shortlisted for four awards, but to walk away with three is a truly astonishing achievement.”

The company’s local roots have always remained strong.

The housebuilder’s commitment to giving back recognised with the community contribution award.

This was for their recent renovation of Johnshaven Village Hall which the judges described as “a hugely transformational project which has had a lasting impact on the area.”

The newly-transformed village hall was reopened in September last year, with Fotheringham Homes building a new annexe with a flexible multipurpose room.

The company also transformed the toilets and entrance area in four months to ensure it was fully accessible to those with disabilities or reduced mobility.

Fotheringham Homes was commended for executing the project to the highest standards and for using local suppliers, as well as being highly praised for how closely they worked with the local community.

Karelia Wright, Johnshaven Hall Committee chairwoman, said: “The experience of working with Fotheringham Homes was extremely positive, and the response from people seeing the new facilities for the first time has been incredible.”

Further success

Fotheringham Homes also achieved success with its Cedar show home, a three bedroom family home, winning show home of the year.

Situated at a sold-out Johnshaven development, The Beaches, the show home is designed in collaboration with Aberdeenshire-based interior designers, The Inside Story, and was opened in September 2023.

The Cedar show home will showcase future Fotheringham Homes developments, which includes another coastal development, Linton Mews in Gourdon, as well as Garvocklea in Laurencekirk and Brownmuir in Fordoun.

Other winners included Inverness-based Robertson Homes named housebuilder of the year (more than 100 units) and house of the year for its Jacobson garden room.

Meanwhile, S1 Developments won housing development of the year (small, private sale) for its St Andrews West project.