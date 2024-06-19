Elgin housebuilder Springfield wins £8.2m deal to build new Moray homes

Springfield Partnerships has agreed an £8.2 million contract to deliver high-quality affordable homes in Moray.

The deal with Grampian Housing Association will see 42 new homes built in Springfield’s Elgin South development.

The properties will be a mix — with bungalows, terrace houses cottage flats as well as apartments designed to offer independence for people with learning disabilities.

Springfield Partnerships, an arm of Elgin-based housebuilder Springfield Group, and has already begun construction work on the new homes.

Building ‘crucial’ accessible homes

Springfield and Grampian Housing will work alongside Health and Social Care Moray in order to meet the needs of the wider Elgin community.

12 apartments have been designed in order to offer more independence to people in the area with learning difficulties.

The design include two communal spaces for tenants to enjoy, with the aim of creating a “supportive environment”. Staff will be on hand to encourage key life skills.

Health and Social Care Moray learning disability team manager Marie Burnell said the new housing is “crucial”.

She said: “This is in line with both local and national strategies promoting housing opportunities and narrowing inequalities.

“Appropriate housing is crucial to helping people with learning disabilities achieve rights and ambitions of living safe and independent lives.”

In October, Springfield Group decided to reduce the size of the Elgin South housing development.

Building new Elgin South homes is ‘more important than ever’ to Springfield Partnerships

Springfield Partnerships managing director Tom Leggaet said this development will make a “real difference” to people who will call it home.

He said: “Amidst a national housing crisis and with Council’s facing capital funding cuts, it is more important than ever for us to collaborate with great partners like Grampian Housing Association to help meet the needs of our local community.

“This is especially the case on projects like these where we are able to adapt our designs to meet specific needs because of our flexible and a vast range of house styles.

“Projects like this will make a real difference to the people that will call this development home.

“We are pleased to work closely with Grampian and Health and Social Care Moray to help address the massive need for high quality affordable homes in the area.”

Grampian Housing Association chief executive Craig Stirrat said: “The provision of high quality, energy efficient affordable homes are an essential element of an equitable and inclusive society.

“In particular, safe, secure homes and places enable people of all capabilities the opportunity to flourish and achieve wellbeing.”

Springfield will use timber frames from its offsite timber factory to build the properties.