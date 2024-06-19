Elgin housebuilder Springfield wins £8.2m deal to build new Moray homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin housebuilder Springfield wins £8.2m deal to build new Moray homes

Grampian Housing Association said some apartments will offer more independence to people with learning difficulties.

By Alex Banks
Springfield Partnerships managing director Tom Leggeat
Springfield Partnerships managing director Tom Leggeat

Springfield Partnerships has agreed an £8.2 million contract to deliver high-quality affordable homes in Moray.

The deal with Grampian Housing Association will see 42 new homes built in Springfield’s Elgin South development.

The properties will be a mix — with bungalows, terrace houses cottage flats as well as apartments designed to offer independence for people with learning disabilities.

Springfield Partnerships, an arm of Elgin-based housebuilder Springfield Group, and has already begun construction work on the new homes.

Building ‘crucial’ accessible homes

Springfield and Grampian Housing will work alongside Health and Social Care Moray in order to meet the needs of the wider Elgin community.

12 apartments have been designed in order to offer more independence to people in the area with learning difficulties.

The design include two communal spaces for tenants to enjoy, with the aim of creating a “supportive environment”. Staff will be on hand to encourage key life skills.

Construction vehicles on large sandy land with homes in background.
Construction is already underway on the Elgin South development. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Health and Social Care Moray learning disability team manager Marie Burnell said the new housing is “crucial”.

She said: “This is in line with both local and national strategies promoting housing opportunities and narrowing inequalities.

“Appropriate housing is crucial to helping people with learning disabilities achieve rights and ambitions of living safe and independent lives.”

In October, Springfield Group decided to reduce the size of the Elgin South housing development.

Building new Elgin South homes is ‘more important than ever’ to Springfield Partnerships

Springfield Partnerships managing director Tom Leggaet said this development will make a “real difference” to people who will call it home.

He said: “Amidst a national housing crisis and with Council’s facing capital funding cuts, it is more important than ever for us to collaborate with great partners like Grampian Housing Association to help meet the needs of our local community.

“This is especially the case on projects like these where we are able to adapt our designs to meet specific needs because of our flexible and a vast range of house styles.

“Projects like this will make a real difference to the people that will call this development home.

Springfield Partnerships will build 42 new homes in Elgin South. Image: Big Partnership

“We are pleased to work closely with Grampian and Health and Social Care Moray to help address the massive need for high quality affordable homes in the area.”

Grampian Housing Association chief executive Craig Stirrat said: “The provision of high quality, energy efficient affordable homes are an essential element of an equitable and inclusive society.

“In particular, safe, secure homes and places enable people of all capabilities the opportunity to flourish and achieve wellbeing.”

Springfield will use timber frames from its offsite timber factory to build the properties.

