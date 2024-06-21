Inverness clinic wants more people to ‘take control of their own health’ as it invests in new MRI scanner

An Inverness private medical clinic has made a six-figure investment in Scotland’s first open MRI scanner.

Clinic M Medical will spend the coming months reinforcing floors as well as removing doors and windows to accommodate the arrival of the 17-and-a-half tonne machine.

The new open MRI scanner is the first of its kind in the country and will aim to help patients take control of their own health.

Co-founder Pauline Thomson said the new “state-of-the-art” technology will also see more accessible MRI scans available in the Highlands at Dochfour Country Estate.

MRI scans can be used to detect a range of tumours, joint injuries and diseases.

Investment will mean more accessible options in Highlands, says owner

Ms Thomson believes the “powerful” MRI scanner will help to further evolve Clinic M Medical.

In October, the firm added musculoskeletal and pelvic ultrasound scans which can help identify potential life-threatening conditions.

Ms Thomson said the clinic’s new machinery is very different to ones you see in hospitals.

She said: “In a hospital they have mobile machines which cost around £1.6 million and are very powerful.

“The depth and clarity is really important and almost all injuries and issues will go through these now.

“However, the tubes they have can be extremely time consuming. That’s why there is at least a six to 12 week waiting list.

“They also can’t do children or obese people and it can be quite a traumatic experience.

“Our new machinery is open and is a full body scanner too – it does everything. We won’t do brains, but everything else you will be able to get from us.”

The new MRI scanner will arrive in July and take around three months to set up, with Ms Thomson hopeful of it being operational in September.

Ms Thomson added: “Privately there are two of the closed MRI scanning machines in Scotland.

“There’s even a six week wait for those – which is unheard of in the private sector.”

Clinic M Medical will use MRI scanner to continue evolution

Clinic M begun around two-and-a-half years ago after Ms Thomson was diagnosed with a rare condition, leading to time off work.

She added: “I had my health concerns and initially thought if I’m in need then other must be too.

“Waiting can be really distressing for people so the idea of our clinic is that you can come in, be scanned, diagnosed, have your injection and go home all in the same day.

“Not everyone has the equipment we have but when you work with surgeons you need to be insanely accurate.

“All of our injections are done with ultrasounds. We want to help patients as best as we possibly can.

“We’ve built up a respect and now more and more is being asked for so we would like to provide it.

“It’s patient led, things are evolving here without us needing to get too involved.”