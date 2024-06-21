Inverness clinic wants more people to ‘take control of their own health’ as it invests in new MRI scanner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness clinic wants more people to ‘take control of their own health’ as it invests in new MRI scanner

The private healthcare firm has invested a six-figure sum in Scotland's first open MRI scanner.

By Alex Banks
Pauline Thomson and Peter Grimes. Inverness. Image: Clinic M Medical
Pauline Thomson and Peter Grimes. Inverness. Image: Clinic M Medical

An Inverness private medical clinic has made a six-figure investment in Scotland’s first open MRI scanner.

Clinic M Medical will spend the coming months reinforcing floors as well as removing doors and windows to accommodate the arrival of the 17-and-a-half tonne machine.

The new open MRI scanner is the first of its kind in the country and will aim to help patients take control of their own health.

Co-founder Pauline Thomson said the new “state-of-the-art” technology will also see more accessible MRI scans available in the Highlands at Dochfour Country Estate.

MRI scans can be used to detect a range of tumours, joint injuries and diseases.

Investment will mean more accessible options in Highlands, says owner

Ms Thomson believes the “powerful” MRI scanner will help to further evolve Clinic M Medical.

In October, the firm added musculoskeletal and pelvic ultrasound scans which can help identify potential life-threatening conditions.

Ms Thomson said the clinic’s new machinery is very different to ones you see in hospitals.

She said: “In a hospital they have mobile machines which cost around £1.6 million and are very powerful.

“The depth and clarity is really important and almost all injuries and issues will go through these now.

Clinic M Medical added ultrasounds to its portfolio in October. Image: Clinic M Medical

“However, the tubes they have can be extremely time consuming. That’s why there is at least a six to 12 week waiting list.

“They also can’t do children or obese people and it can be quite a traumatic experience.

“Our new machinery is open and is a full body scanner too – it does everything. We won’t do brains, but everything else you will be able to get from us.”

The new MRI scanner will arrive in July and take around three months to set up, with Ms Thomson hopeful of it being operational in September.

Ms Thomson added: “Privately there are two of the closed MRI scanning machines in Scotland.

“There’s even a six week wait for those – which is unheard of in the private sector.”

Clinic M Medical will use MRI scanner to continue evolution

Clinic M begun around two-and-a-half years ago after Ms Thomson was diagnosed with a rare condition, leading to time off work.

She added: “I had my health concerns and initially thought if I’m in need then other must be too.

“Waiting can be really distressing for people so the idea of our clinic is that you can come in, be scanned, diagnosed, have your injection and go home all in the same day.

“Not everyone has the equipment we have but when you work with surgeons you need to be insanely accurate.

“All of our injections are done with ultrasounds. We want to help patients as best as we possibly can.

“We’ve built up a respect and now more and more is being asked for so we would like to provide it.

“It’s patient led, things are evolving here without us needing to get too involved.”

