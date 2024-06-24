Aberdeen law firm spreading wings with two new partners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen law firm spreading wings with two new partners

Alex Hutcheon + Co Solicitors wants to pick up more business in the shire.

By Keith Findlay
Adrian Hutcheon and Andrew Bruce, of Alex Hutcheon + Co Solicitors
Adrian Hutcheon, left, and Andrew Bruce, of Alex Hutcheon + Co Solicitors. Image: Key Communications

Aberdeen law firm Alex Hutcheon + Co Solicitors has beefed up its top team with two new partners as it targets business growth across the Buchan area.

One of them is Peterhead-born Andrew Bruce, who joined the firm from Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace earlier this month.

He brings with him more than 18 years’ knowledge and expertise in residential and commercial property across the north-east.

Buchan expansion mission

Alex Hutcheon + Co said that with considerable experience also in corporate work and liquor licensing, Mr Bruce will be dividing his time between Peterhead and Aberdeen.

He will be focused on “securing new business and growing the firm’s presence right across the Buchan area”, it added.

The other new partner is Adrian Hutcheon, whose father is owner and senior partner Alex Hutcheon.

First-class start to legal career

Mr Hutcheon Jnr has worked in a variety of roles at the firm since leaving school eight years ago.

He joined the business full time after graduating from Aberdeen University, in 2021, with a first-class honours degree in Scots law. Since then he has gained his diploma in professional legal practice and completed his two-year legal traineeship with the firm.

Mr Hutcheon Jnr specialises in private client work. Alex Hutcheon + Co, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, said he was also experienced in estate agency, residential and commercial property transactions, and executry administration.

These appointments demonstrate our commitment to achieving further growth.”

Alongside expansion in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Ellon, both new partners will be involved in growing the firm’s commercial client work portfolio.

Alex Hutcheon said: “These appointments demonstrate our commitment to achieving further growth by strengthening our firm in key divisions and growing our geographical presence.

“Building on our foundation of 25 years’ experience, we remain firmly focused on the future – servicing our existing client base, while securing new clients in additional legal areas where we are not as prominent.”

Alex Hutcheon + Co is based in premises on Union Street and trades as The Mortgage + Property Centre.

