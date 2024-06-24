Aberdeen law firm spreading wings with two new partners

Aberdeen law firm Alex Hutcheon + Co Solicitors has beefed up its top team with two new partners as it targets business growth across the Buchan area.

One of them is Peterhead-born Andrew Bruce, who joined the firm from Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace earlier this month.

He brings with him more than 18 years’ knowledge and expertise in residential and commercial property across the north-east.

Buchan expansion mission

Alex Hutcheon + Co said that with considerable experience also in corporate work and liquor licensing, Mr Bruce will be dividing his time between Peterhead and Aberdeen.

He will be focused on “securing new business and growing the firm’s presence right across the Buchan area”, it added.

The other new partner is Adrian Hutcheon, whose father is owner and senior partner Alex Hutcheon.

First-class start to legal career

Mr Hutcheon Jnr has worked in a variety of roles at the firm since leaving school eight years ago.

He joined the business full time after graduating from Aberdeen University, in 2021, with a first-class honours degree in Scots law. Since then he has gained his diploma in professional legal practice and completed his two-year legal traineeship with the firm.

Mr Hutcheon Jnr specialises in private client work. Alex Hutcheon + Co, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, said he was also experienced in estate agency, residential and commercial property transactions, and executry administration.

These appointments demonstrate our commitment to achieving further growth.”

Alongside expansion in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Ellon, both new partners will be involved in growing the firm’s commercial client work portfolio.

Alex Hutcheon said: “These appointments demonstrate our commitment to achieving further growth by strengthening our firm in key divisions and growing our geographical presence.

“Building on our foundation of 25 years’ experience, we remain firmly focused on the future – servicing our existing client base, while securing new clients in additional legal areas where we are not as prominent.”

Alex Hutcheon + Co is based in premises on Union Street and trades as The Mortgage + Property Centre.