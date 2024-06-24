Moray Man due in court in connection with ‘deliberate’ fire at Ladyhill House in Elgin Crews were called to the blaze at Hill Street just before 2am on Friday. By Ellie Milne June 24 2024, 10:07 am June 24 2024, 10:07 am Share Man due in court in connection with ‘deliberate’ fire at Ladyhill House in Elgin Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6512318/ladyhill-house-elgin-fire-court/ Copy Link Fire crews were called to Ladyhill House in the early hours of Friday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. A man is due to appear in court following a “deliberate” fire at a property in Elgin. Emergency services were made aware of the blaze at Ladyhill House on Hill Street at about 2am on Friday. Around 40 firefighters from across the region worked to bring the flames under control in the early hours. There were no reports of any injuries. Police confirmed they were treating the fire as wilful and shared an appeal for witnesses to come forward. Photos show the damage to the building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Now, a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Elgin Sherriff Court today. Detective Sergeant Keith Rennie said: “I’d like to thank everyone who came forward with information and the local community for their help and support during our investigations.” The fire service was called to Ladyhill House at 1.51am on Friday and quickly dispatched seven appliances to the scene. Crews from Lossiemouth, Fochabers, Rothes, Forres, Dufftown and Elgin used breathing apparatus, main reel jets and safety jets. The blaze was brought under control at about 5am.