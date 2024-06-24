Man due in court in connection with ‘deliberate’ fire at Ladyhill House in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Man due in court in connection with ‘deliberate’ fire at Ladyhill House in Elgin

Crews were called to the blaze at Hill Street just before 2am on Friday.

By Ellie Milne
Close-up of destroyed roof at Ladyhill House.
Fire crews were called to Ladyhill House in the early hours of Friday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A man is due to appear in court following a “deliberate” fire at a property in Elgin.

Emergency services were made aware of the blaze at Ladyhill House on Hill Street at about 2am on Friday.

Around 40 firefighters from across the region worked to bring the flames under control in the early hours.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police confirmed they were treating the fire as wilful and shared an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Looking down on Ladyhill House fire damage from Ladyhill.
Photos show the damage to the building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Now, a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Elgin Sherriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Keith Rennie said: “I’d like to thank everyone who came forward with information and the local community for their help and support during our investigations.”

The fire service was called to Ladyhill House at 1.51am on Friday and quickly dispatched seven appliances to the scene.

Crews from Lossiemouth, Fochabers, Rothes, Forres, Dufftown and Elgin used breathing apparatus, main reel jets and safety jets.

The blaze was brought under control at about 5am.

More from Moray

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead. Image: Fraser Bremner.
‘They saved my life’: Moray SNP minster Richard Lochhead opens up on battle with…
Dylan Sutherland appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Hiccupping Elgin drink-driver traced after police followed trail of leaking oil
The premises at 9 New Street have most recently been operated as an antique shop, Rothes Emporium. Image: Clarke Cooper/ Google Maps
New life for old Rothes bakery and work on vacant Forres town centre shop
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a cocaine gangster and a kitten torturer
Man wearing hood using a mobile phone
Elgin home carer sent colleague 'sexually motivated' texts
Macallan distillery exterior at dusk
New dining experience approved at Macallan Distillery
Peter Ross and Graham Rattray at Land's End
'Gruelling from start to finish': Lossiemouth funeral director completes 900-mile journey inspired by mum
Screenshot of video of flames coming through of Ladyhill House.
Watch: Video shows dramatic moment fire burst through roof of historic Elgin hotel
Eleanor Fletcher and Stevan Sanders appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Eleanor Fletcher and Stevan Sanders. unknown. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Former Lossiemouth couple admit drug dealing operation in town
Craigellachie crash between motorhome and car
Woman, 86, taken to hospital after crash between car and motorhome in Speyside