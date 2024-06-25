Meet the north-east woman tackling wheelie bin scourge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the north-east woman tackling wheelie bin scourge

Carol Renton says she was fed up with 'unsightly' bins spreading everywhere from Land’s End to John o’ Groats.

By Keith Findlay
Carol Renton, founder and creative director of Bintended, with one of the firm's two LUXLife awards.
Carol Renton, founder and creative director of Bintended, with one of the firm's two LUXLife awards. Image: Carol Renton

An entrepreneurial north-east woman is on cloud nine after scooping awards for her efforts to tackle the scourge of “unsightly” wheelie bins.

Carol Renton had the spark of inspiration for her business, Bintended, in 2018.

She told The Press and Journal she was determined to banish the ugly wheelie bins that “blight properties and gardens in towns and cities from Land’s End to John o’ Groats and beyond”.

With many councils now collecting two, three or more different types of bins on alternating refuse collection days, most households have multiple large plastic units.

Carol decided designer bin storage was the answer.

One of the designer units at South Ythsie stone circle in Aberdeenshire
One of the designer units at South Ythsie stone circle in Aberdeenshire. Image: Carol Renton

Although storage solutions already existed to hide wheelie bins, they were usually no prettier than the bins they try to hide, she said.

The challenge was on to come up with something a lot more attractive and sustainable.

With support from a ByDesign grant from Scottish Enterprise to develop her idea, a prototype – made from recycled plastic – was produced in 2019.

Artists commissioned

Carol commissioned surface designs and illustrations from talented graduates of Scotland’s art colleges.

She also sourced imagery from original photographs as well as from award-winning photographer David McLauchlin.

This imagery is applied across the front of the product, which Bintended’s founder said helped create “art for the garden as well as bin storage”.

Deva "models" one of the Bintended wheelie bins in the Winter Gardens at Duthie Park, Aberdeen.
Photoshoot helper Deva shows off one of the Bintended wheelie bins in the Winter Gardens at Duthie Park, Aberdeen. Image: Carol Renton

She added: “This enables gardeners to make a feature that enhances their gardens.

“But if the desire is to quietly conceal the bins, customers can choose something low-key to blend in with their properties – such as a granite-block photo finish.

“It is all about the aesthetic and visual impact is key here.”

Each storage unit weighs about 95lbs and is made from recycled plastic items including drink bottles and lids, food trays and agricultural film.

Double celebration for Bintended

The business, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, got properly up and running under a year ago but has already won two prestigious awards.

It scooped the UK’s most innovative garden product title and also the innovation in design gong in LUXLife Magazine’s Home and Garden Awards 2024.

Carol said her awards double was “a fantastic accolade” following the challenges of Covid-19, Storm Arwen and problems launching her website all delaying progress.

She has recently been out and about in Aberdeen city and shire finding nice photoshoot locations for her eye-catching products.

Another of Bintended's wheelie bin storage units in Duthie Park Winter Gardens
Another of Bintended’s wheelie bin storage units in Duthie Park Winter Gardens.. Image: Carol Renton

Nikolina Makazchieva, a third year placement student on a fashion management course at Robert Gordon University, and “model” Deva both helped Carol with her photoshoot.

Locations included the David Welch Winter Gardens at Duthie park, Aberdeen, and South Ythsie stone circle near Tarves.

Nikolina Makazchieva in one of the storage units.
Nikolina Makazchieva in one of the storage units. Image: Carol Renton

A spokesperson for LUXLife said: “With its luxury designer storage solutions for wheelie bins, Bintended has swiftly solidified its position as an award-winning competitor in its sphere.

Sofi Parry, the publication’s senior editor, added: “Not only do Bintended’s stores have the right specifications needed to keep your property looking tidy and beautiful, but they are made of 99% recycled plastic – helping us and the planet simultaneously. What’s not to love?”

