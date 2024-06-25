Discount chain Boyes to open its first Scottish store in Inverness Co-op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Discount chain Boyes to open its first Scottish store in Inverness Co-op

Boyes sells clothing, homeware, electrical appliances, stationery, DIY products and soft furnishings.

By Kelly Wilson
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill visiting Inverness Telford Street Co-op. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill visiting Inverness Telford Street Co-op. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A new discount store is to open within a Co-op in Inverness marking its first branch in Scotland.

Boyes will be based inside the Telford Street Co-op which has just underwent a nine week makeover.

10 new jobs have been created with more vacancies still available.

Boyes, which opens on Thursday, will sell a variety of products including clothing, homeware, electrical appliances, stationery, DIY products and soft furnishings.

‘Proud’ to bring Boyes to Inverness

Its history dates back to 1881 when William Boyes opened a small store in Eastborough, Scarborough, selling odd lots and remnants from merchants.

Today it operates more than 70 outlets throughout Yorkshire, the North East of England, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

Its new store in Inverness marks its first in Scotland.

Boyes will be hoping for queues of eager customers at Thursday’s opening. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Boyes chairman, Andrew Boyes, said: “As a family business that has been trading in England since 1881 we are pleased and proud to be introducing our brand into Scotland with our new store in Inverness.

“Our partner agreement with Co-op and the major refurbishment of their Inverness store has provided an ideal opportunity for Boyes to start trading in Scotland and show the local people what Boyes means by value and variety.”

Offer more for the local community

Co-op’s 10,500 sq ft Telford Street store – which supports nearly 40 local jobs – has undergone a major transformation to create a new-look, range and layout.

It serves up an over-counter range from Inverness-based bakery Harry Gow alongside a focus on fresh and chilled produce, food-to-go, flowers, vegan and plant-based products.

Telford Street’s Co-op also includes a Costa Coffee Express, customer car parking and a free ATM to provide access to cash in the community.

There is also a new self-service laundromat located outside the store for washing and drying all types of laundry.

Roddy Macleod, Co-op’s Telford Street store manager, said: “We are pleased to welcome Boyes into our store, we are confident that this will be a popular addition for local shoppers.

“Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community conveniently.”

In December 2021, Boyes formed a partnership with Co-op which led to the discount chain opening concessions inside a number of its supermarkets.