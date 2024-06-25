Discount chain Boyes to open its first Scottish store in Inverness Co-op

A new discount store is to open within a Co-op in Inverness marking its first branch in Scotland.

Boyes will be based inside the Telford Street Co-op which has just underwent a nine week makeover.

10 new jobs have been created with more vacancies still available.

Boyes, which opens on Thursday, will sell a variety of products including clothing, homeware, electrical appliances, stationery, DIY products and soft furnishings.

‘Proud’ to bring Boyes to Inverness

Its history dates back to 1881 when William Boyes opened a small store in Eastborough, Scarborough, selling odd lots and remnants from merchants.

Today it operates more than 70 outlets throughout Yorkshire, the North East of England, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

Its new store in Inverness marks its first in Scotland.

Boyes chairman, Andrew Boyes, said: “As a family business that has been trading in England since 1881 we are pleased and proud to be introducing our brand into Scotland with our new store in Inverness.

“Our partner agreement with Co-op and the major refurbishment of their Inverness store has provided an ideal opportunity for Boyes to start trading in Scotland and show the local people what Boyes means by value and variety.”

Offer more for the local community

Co-op’s 10,500 sq ft Telford Street store – which supports nearly 40 local jobs – has undergone a major transformation to create a new-look, range and layout.

It serves up an over-counter range from Inverness-based bakery Harry Gow alongside a focus on fresh and chilled produce, food-to-go, flowers, vegan and plant-based products.

Telford Street’s Co-op also includes a Costa Coffee Express, customer car parking and a free ATM to provide access to cash in the community.

There is also a new self-service laundromat located outside the store for washing and drying all types of laundry.

Roddy Macleod, Co-op’s Telford Street store manager, said: “We are pleased to welcome Boyes into our store, we are confident that this will be a popular addition for local shoppers.

“Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community conveniently.”

In December 2021, Boyes formed a partnership with Co-op which led to the discount chain opening concessions inside a number of its supermarkets.