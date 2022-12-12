Still Game stars to meet fans and sign bottles at Inverness Co-op

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Still Game fans will be able to meet Jack and Victor during a special event in Inverness next week.

Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will be at the Co-op on Telford Street between noon and 3pm on December 20.

Fans will be able to buy Jack & Victor Blended Scotch Whisky and Still Gin on the day and share a chinwag with the stars.

This visit comes after two successful trips to meet fans in Aberdeen and Elgin earlier in the year.

A new festive batch of the whisky will be available at the event, featuring red and green tartan packaging, mistletoe and a festival message from the duo: “Merry Christmas fae us. Yer auld pals.”

The postie has been and the first bottles are on their way! There’s also a wee card from yer auld pals wi every Christmas order #stillhereinspirit #jackandvictor #stillgame Posted by Jack and Victor on Friday, 18 November 2022

‘We’re daeing Christmas alright’

Launched in 2021, Jack & Victor Blended Scotch Whisky has notes of honeyed orchard fruits, sweet malted barley, fresh vanilla and oak spice.

Still Gin takes its flavour from cherry blossom, juniper berries, pink grapefruit, orange and heather flowers.

The pair have also launched limited edition tartan pyjamas for the festive season.

Ford Kiernan said: “We love Christmas, so we do. Forget Naveed’s mulled wine, jim jams and a wee bottle of Jack and Victor whisky are the way to knock the socks off your family and friends this season.”

Greg Hemphill said: “Oh we’re daeing Christmas alright and this year we’ve got it sewn up. Get your jammies on and settle down in front of the fire with a wee nip of our Jack and Victor whisky – that’ll do nicely.”