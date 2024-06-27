Making more headway at Lerwick Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Making more headway at Lerwick Harbour

Increasing activity and future proofing Shetland port

Presented by Lerwick Port Authority
Cruise ship in Lerwick Harbour.
Lerwick Harbour has has another record-breaking season on the cruise front. Picture: Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.

Midway through 2024, there are encouraging signs that Lerwick Harbour can look for a strong performance for the full year, with a number of significant developments underpinning current and future activity.

More than half – 70+ – of the cruise ships scheduled have already arrived in the first four months of a season which still has five months to run, weather permitting.

Lerwick Port Authority cruise and marketing manager Melanie Henderson said: “The final booking is for mid-November which would be the latest in the year yet. As well as an upsurge in arrivals during the main months, there is clearly a demand from passengers and cruise lines to extend the season at both ends in northern Europe.”

The ambition is subject to sea conditions, with North Sea weather thwarting a number of visits to Lerwick in the early weeks this year. However, the port is still expecting to enjoy a record season, with the highest figures yet for passengers, ships and tonnage of shipping.

Lerwick welcomed its largest cruise ship yet in May, the 181,541 gross tonne MSC Virtuosa, at 332 metres.

Virtuosa, with capacity for 1,704 crew, had 5,111 passengers on board. By contrast, the majority of cruise vessels visiting Lerwick are small- to medium-sized, with a few hundred passengers.

Another record year and bookings going forward – 149 so far for 2025  – make the cruise sector a major contributor to port performance. Strong passenger footfall, both on the daily Serco NorthLink Ferries services to Kirkwall and Aberdeen and increases in cruise passenger numbers, emphasises the opportunity to continuously improve the visitor experience.

Ms Henderson said: “As in handling any marine traffic, our role is part of the local supply chain, providing facilities and services enabling cruise ships to visit Shetland and the industry to make a significant contribution to the islands’ economy. We work closely with cruise lines and with stakeholders onshore to ensure visits integrate smoothly with the Shetland way of life.

“If we all continue to get the welcome right, there is tremendous potential for the islands to continue to benefit long term.”

Marine tourism this year includes hundreds of yachts – among them entrants in the recent international Round Britain & Ireland and Bergen-Shetland races. Five Tall Ships are also expected this year.

Progress across sectors

Port authority chief executive Captain Calum Grains said: “There are decisions to be made and challenges to be faced, but recent months have seen progress across the sectors in sustaining and increasing activity and future proofing operations.

“Possible projects on the drawing board include dredging to widen and deepen the approaches to Mair’s Pier and improve berthing options for mid-sized vessels there.

“With increasing pelagic landings, reclamation of land at Arlanda for the sector is being followed up with plans for further development, including a new cold store for Pelagia. This will be complemented by work at the entrance to the Lerwick Marina which will also benefit local pleasure craft and small fishing vessels.”

Lerwick Port Authority was part of a successful “Land in Shetland” marketing campaign and has seen an 8% increase in boxes of whitefish landed at Lerwick Fishmarket, with more Scottish boats using the facilities.

Headway continues to be made in diversifying the harbour into supporting renewables. Following delivery of materials for the onshore Viking Energy windfarm, now in final commissioning, and the signing of a first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Irish energy company, ESB, to support the development, operation and maintenance of a floating offshore windfarm east of Shetland, the Authority is pursuing new opportunities.

The UK offshore wind sector must work collaboratively with the fishing industry, so that both can co-exist and protect Shetland’s natural resources.

The authority is a founder member of a Scottish Offshore Wind Ports Alliance (SOWPA), launched last month by the country’s leading energy ports to target the offshore windfarm market. The authority is represented on the alliance’s steering group.

Both renewables and the offshore oil and gas industry – in particular, decommissioning – will benefit from the port authority’s planned ultra-deep-water quay at Dales Voe which will provide the UK with a unique facility.

More than 50 years on from first involvement in supporting offshore industry projects, Lerwick recently began servicing the development of the Rosebank oil & gas field for Equinor/Ithaca and contractor, TechnipFMC. Activity has also been boosted by an upturn in servicing offshore redevelopment projects using Greenhead Base for marine support and the recent arrival of Phoenix Decom, processing subsea decommissioning materials at its facility – a third quayside decommissioning pad for Lerwick.

Future proofing activity includes participation at industry trade shows and conferences at home and abroad, with recent targets including offshore oil & gas, renewables, cruise and fishing.

Find out more at the Lerwick Port Authority website.

