A85 closed near Oban due to ongoing police incident

The A85 is closed in both directions due to an ongoing police incident north of Oban.

The A85 Tyndrum to Oban road is shut to all motorists as police remain at the scene.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown at this time.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the trunk road is closed between Oban and Connel.

Motorists are being advised to approach the area with caution.

The road closure has been in place for more than five hours after reports of the incident surfaced at around 2.22am this morning.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.