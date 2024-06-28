Looking for a career that offers progression? Walker’s could be the place for you

Are you looking for a career that offers growth, stability and a sense of belonging? Walker’s Shortbread is more than just a company; it’s a family.

With a rich heritage rooted in Aberlour and Elgin, Walker’s Shortbread is proud to employ around 1,500 dedicated individuals across its six bustling factories. Whether you’re starting out or seeking the next step in your professional journey, Walker’s Shortbread has a place for you.

A wealth of opportunities

With a huge number of vacancies and a wide range of roles available, Walker’s Shortbread is continuously expanding and evolving. It offers varied job opportunities, from occupational health advisors to commercial roles, cleaning staff and everything in-between. It’s recruitment drive spans nine to ten months of the year, ensuring that there is always an opportunity for you to join the team.

Climb the career ladder

One of the key aspects that set Walker’s Shortbread apart is its commitment to internal promotion. Walker’s believes in nurturing talent and providing its employees with the chance to grow and develop within the company. Many of its managers and senior staff began their careers within entry-level positions and have climbed the ranks through hard work and dedication.

Family-oriented values

Walker’s Shortbread takes pride in being a family-oriented business. The family are actively involved in the day-to-day running of the company, fostering a close-knit, supportive environment. Its values and ambitions are deeply embedded in everything it does, ensuring that each employee feels valued and part of the Walker’s family.

More than just a job

Working at Walker’s Shortbread is more than just a job; it’s a career. It offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits, including generous holidays of 21 days plus 10 bank holidays and the opportunity to accrue holidays with service, a superior pension plan, a 25% employee discount in Walker’s shops, occupational health team on site and free transport for many just to name a few. Its comprehensive benefits package is designed to support your well-being and provide a balanced, fulfilling work life.

Find your perfect role with Walker’s Shortbread

Walker’s Shortbread is constantly on the lookout for passionate and dedicated individuals to join its team. With numerous roles available and opportunities for growth, there’s a perfect position waiting for you. Explore current vacancies and find the job that suits your career path.