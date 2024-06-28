Looking for a career that offers progression? Walker’s could be the place for you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Looking for a career that offers progression? Walker’s could be the place for you

If you're looking for a new role, Walker's Shortbread offers a variety of positions, all with excellent benefits and the opportunity to progress.

Are you looking for a career that offers growth, stability and a sense of belonging? Walker’s Shortbread is more than just a company; it’s a family.

With a rich heritage rooted in Aberlour and Elgin, Walker’s Shortbread is proud to employ around 1,500 dedicated individuals across its six bustling factories. Whether you’re starting out or seeking the next step in your professional journey, Walker’s Shortbread has a place for you.

A wealth of opportunities

With a huge number of vacancies and a wide range of roles available, Walker’s Shortbread is continuously expanding and evolving. It offers varied job opportunities, from occupational health advisors to commercial roles, cleaning staff and everything in-between. It’s recruitment drive spans nine to ten months of the year, ensuring that there is always an opportunity for you to join the team.

Climb the career ladder

One of the key aspects that set Walker’s Shortbread apart is its commitment to internal promotion. Walker’s believes in nurturing talent and providing its employees with the chance to grow and develop within the company. Many of its managers and senior staff began their careers within entry-level positions and have climbed the ranks through hard work and dedication.

Family-oriented values

Walker’s Shortbread takes pride in being a family-oriented business. The family are actively involved in the day-to-day running of the company, fostering a close-knit, supportive environment. Its values and ambitions are deeply embedded in everything it does, ensuring that each employee feels valued and part of the Walker’s family.

More than just a job

Working at Walker’s Shortbread is more than just a job; it’s a career. It offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits, including generous holidays of 21 days plus 10 bank holidays and the opportunity to accrue holidays with service, a superior pension plan, a 25% employee discount in Walker’s shops, occupational health team on site and free transport for many just to name a few. Its comprehensive benefits package is designed to support your well-being and provide a balanced, fulfilling work life.

Find your perfect role with Walker’s Shortbread

Walker’s Shortbread is constantly on the lookout for passionate and dedicated individuals to join its team. With numerous roles available and opportunities for growth, there’s a perfect position waiting for you. Explore current vacancies and find the job that suits your career path.

