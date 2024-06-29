Highland mums who met at toddler group toast to latest success of homemade gin brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland mums who met at toddler group toast to latest success of homemade gin brand

Cara Edwards and Catriona Murch founded Bealach Highland Gin eight months ago and have since grown the business in order to keep up with demand.

By Alex Banks
Catriona Murch and Cara Edwards.
Catriona Murch and Cara Ewards, who founded Bealach Highland Gin in October. Image: Business Gateway.

A pair of Highland mums are toasting to the latest success of their own gin brand.

Cara Edwards and Catriona Murch founded Bealach Highland Gin eight months ago after becoming friends through a mum and toddler group.

The pair, who live in Letter Finlay and Invergarry, have now had to scale up their latest batch by five times in order to keep up with demand.

Cara said they have also received planning permission to distil themselves from a shed on the estate which she lives on.

Bealach translates to ‘mountain pass’ from Scots Gaelic, which is a nod to the banks of Loch Lochy, where Catriona and Cara live.

Becoming friends

Cara said she met geography teacher Catriona at a local group and instantly found they had several things in common.

The mums moved to the area at a similar time — Cara from the isle of Isla and Catriona from Glasgow — and have children of similar ages.

Cara said: “Both of our husbands moved up here as they got new jobs. Our children had a couple of play dates and the more we chatted the more we got to know each other.

“We’re driven people and decided we needed to have something of our own which would still allow us to take care of the kids.

“I have a background in distilleries and Catriona has a geology degree so going into the gin industry made sense.”

A bottle of Bealach Highland Gin.
Bealach Highland Gin costs £42 a bottle. Image: Business Gateway

The pair of them attended a local gin making class in order to gauge what they liked.

Inspired by the rugged landscape of their surroundings, Catriona and Cara wanted to make a gin that reflects their home.

After experimenting with locally foraged botanicals – including brambles and scots pine, the duo found their flavour.

Cara added: “We were inspired by what’s around us, this beautiful place we now call home.

“We received funding from Business Gateway and as well as that a lot of money went in from both of our families.

“Catriona and I are definitely particular and we knew what we wanted. Turning it into a quality product, while using our locally forage fruit, it is a big deal for us.”

Next steps for Bealach Highland Gin

Cara said plans to begin their own distilling are in the works now the pair have seen such an increase in demand.

With distilling taking place on a larger scale at Lost Loch Spirits, larger batches are able to be made.

Cara said: “We didn’t want to put all of our eggs in one basket, which is why we got in touch with Pete at Lost Loch to see if they’d be able to distil for us.

Lost Loch Spirits currently distil the gin. Image: Darrell Benns

“Now we’ve been granted planning permission for a work shed on the estate which I live on and hopefully next year we’ll be able to distil ourselves.”

Catriona and Cara benefitted from a Highland Council start-up grant thanks to the support from Business Gateway Highland.

The gin also picked up a silver award from the International Wine & Spirit Competition recently.

Business Gateway Highland start-up adviser Dianne Swanepoel said: “Catriona and Cara have worked really hard over the last year to launch their craft gin.

“I’m so pleased that they can now call it an award-winning product.”

Conversation