First power from Moray West offshore wind farm

The new Moray West offshore wind farm has delivered power for the first time.

The 882-megawatt development is nearing the end of its construction phase and on track to become fully operational next year.

Moray West sits around 14 miles offshore. Once completed, it will be made up of 60 wind turbines, with each standing more than 400ft tall.

It has more than 30 miles of offshore cable installed, plus a 16-mile link to a land-based substation.

The project is being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between Spanish company EDP Renewables and French energy giant Engie.

Transporting turbines from Cromarty Firth ports

With all foundations, offshore substations and array cables installed, the rest of the turbine components are currently being pre-assembled at Port of Nigg.

At the onshore substation, construction work is being finalised on a second circuit after the commissioning of the first.

Construction vessels are using the ports of Invergordon and Nigg to transport the wind farm’s 180 blades and 60 turbines.

The blades for the Moray Firth project are the longest in UK waters, measuring about 354ft.

Meanwhile, crew transfer vessels are operating from Buckie harbour in Moray.

Moray West project director Pete Geddes said the team and its supply chain partners had “worked tirelessly”.

He added: “I am delighted we have been able to maintain the project timeline.

“I’m looking forward to a timely handover to the new operations team

in the first months of 2025.

“To meet UK Government targets for offshore wind deployment, it is vital that policy is stable and supportive, to nurture investor confidence and, thereby, avoid the risk of market and regulatory shock.”

First power for Moray West signals commitment, says Ocean Winds boss

Ocean Winds chief operating offer Bautista Rodriguez said first power signalled the firm’s commitment to the UK.

Once fully operational, the wind farm is expected to generate enough power for the equivalent of 1.3 million homes in the UK.

Mr Rodriguez said: “Announcing first power for Moray West in the current international context marks Ocean Winds’ commitment to successful delivery, adaptability, reactivity and resilience, as well as highlighting the tremendous work from our teams.

“With two more projects in development… and Moray East already operating, we are proud to take an active and growing part in the United Kingdom’s energy transition.

“Our long-term presence in the Moray Firth region developing supply chain, unlocking local opportunities and generating clean energy through state-of-the-art offshore wind projects is the perfect example of what Ocean Winds is committed to delivering in its 16 secured projects worldwide.”

Moray West is part of Ocean Wind’s six-gigawatt portfolio of secured offshore wind farms in the UK.

It is expected to inject more than £800 million into the Scottish economy throughout its lifespan. Construction phases are expected to create about 70 long-term operational roles based in Buckie.