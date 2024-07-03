First power from Moray West offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The project is expected to generate enough power for the equivalent of 1.3 million homes in the UK.

By Alex Banks
First power has been turned on at the Whitehillock substation, near Keith. Image: Ocean Winds
The new Moray West offshore wind farm has delivered power for the first time.

The 882-megawatt development is nearing the end of its construction phase and on track to become fully operational next year.

Moray West sits around 14 miles offshore. Once completed, it will be made up of 60 wind turbines, with each standing more than 400ft tall.

It has more than 30 miles of offshore cable installed, plus a 16-mile link to a land-based substation.

The project is being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between Spanish company EDP Renewables and French energy giant Engie.

Transporting turbines from Cromarty Firth ports

With all foundations, offshore substations and array cables installed, the rest of the turbine components are currently being pre-assembled at Port of Nigg.

At the onshore substation, construction work is being finalised on a second circuit after the commissioning of the first.

Construction vessels are using the ports of Invergordon and Nigg to transport the wind farm’s 180 blades and 60 turbines.

The blades for the Moray Firth project are the longest in UK waters, measuring about 354ft.

Adam Morrison, UK country manager for Ocean Winds, alongside some of the 410ft turbines at Port of Nigg. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, crew transfer vessels are operating from Buckie harbour in Moray.

Moray West project director Pete Geddes said the team and its supply chain partners had “worked tirelessly”.

He added: “I am delighted we have been able to maintain the project timeline.

“I’m looking forward to a timely handover to the new operations team
in the first months of 2025.

“To meet UK Government targets for offshore wind deployment, it is vital that policy is stable and supportive, to nurture investor confidence and, thereby, avoid the risk of market and regulatory shock.”

First power for Moray West signals commitment, says Ocean Winds boss

Ocean Winds chief operating offer Bautista Rodriguez said first power signalled the firm’s commitment to the UK.

Once fully operational, the wind farm is expected to generate enough power for the equivalent of 1.3 million homes in the UK.

Mr Rodriguez said: “Announcing first power for Moray West in the current international context marks Ocean Winds’ commitment to successful delivery, adaptability, reactivity and resilience, as well as highlighting the tremendous work from our teams.

“With two more projects in development… and Moray East already operating, we are proud to take an active and growing part in the United Kingdom’s energy transition.

Blades for the Moray Firth project are the longest in UK waters, measuring about 354ft. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

“Our long-term presence in the Moray Firth region developing supply chain, unlocking local opportunities and generating clean energy through state-of-the-art offshore wind projects is the perfect example of what Ocean Winds is committed to delivering in its 16 secured projects worldwide.”

Moray West is part of Ocean Wind’s six-gigawatt portfolio of secured offshore wind farms in the UK.

It is expected to inject more than £800 million into the Scottish economy throughout its lifespan. Construction phases are expected to create about 70 long-term operational roles based in Buckie.

