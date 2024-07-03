Aberdeen bus gates: SNP seeks to delay decision until August amid claims of ‘abuse of power’

The future of the much-protested Aberdeen bus gates could be “kicked into the long grass” amid claims leaders are “abusing their power” by delaying any decision.

All eyes were on today’s full council meeting as traders, business chiefs, thousands of residents and The Press and Journal called for a Common Sense Compromise on the controversial roads overhaul in the city centre.

Bus gates were installed on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street using an experimental traffic regulation order (Etro) last August.

And today they could have been made permanent, scrapped or tweaked as we had campaigned for.

Instead it looks likely the decision will now be taken in August, well clear of July 4’s Westminster poll.

The vote could still happen today but has pushed from first on the packed agenda to second last – with the meeting only allowed to last as long as six hours.

Speaking off the record to this newspaper, opposition councillors raised concerns they would have to curtail debate on other huge issues – such as the Torry Raac crisis – in order to fit it in today.

The Press and Journal will update this developing story throughout the day.

Lord Provost: ‘It’s my right’ to bump bus gate debate

“Who would have thought we would be sitting here on the third of July with a general election tomorrow?” the lord provost quietly began the storm.

“As a direct result of that, and passing no comment on the fact this is happening, it’s my intention to reorder the agenda… slightly.

“The committee referrals will be moved to the end of the agenda.”

Independent, former lord provost, councillor Barney Crockett boomed: “OUTRAGEOUS!”

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik added: “(What about) the public interest you’re moving to the end of the agenda?

“What about The P&J and Aberdeen Inspired?”

Referee, and rule-maker, Mr Cameron interjected: “Excuse, excuse, excuse, excuse, excuse me, excuse me. It is my right to rearrange it.”

In full knowledge of the voting arithmetic, he challenged: “If anybody is unhappy about that then they can have a procedural motion to change my decision.”

Seeking to minimise the protest, the lord provost told his predecessor: “Councillor Crockett, you are over using the word outrageous.

“It seems to come out of your mouth every couple of times.”

Then he begged against another interruption – “please, please, please” – as Mr Crockett zinged back: “That’s because there’s so much outrageous behaviour to complain about.”

Calls for common sense on the Aberdeen bus gate decision

Over the last week, The Press and Journal and Evening Express have been bringing the struggles they are facing to light, alongside Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

More than 9,100 people have backed calls for change in the city centre as part of our Common Sense Compromise campaign.

The council also used the controversial Etro, which bypassed public consultation until the measures were in place, to ban right turns out of Union Terrace onto Rosemount Viaduct and formalise the one-way and pedestrian zones in Schoolhill.

But the havoc they have wrought has been felt far across the city, well beyond their immediate surrounding area.

Last month the SNP and Lib Dem coalition running the city voted to make nearly all of the Etro permanent.

Despite having more than six months of the experimental order’s lifespan, city officials urged the shake up to be set in stone on June 11.

Planning chief David Dunne said then: “To be honest, the rationale is to make a decision.

“To make a decision to keep it and give that certainty, or a decision to make a change or remove it and give that certainty.

“That was the rationale for coming forward earlier in the process than we need to.”

Aberdeen bus gates: Proposed change not enough for struggling firms

However, the SNP and Lib Dems on the council’s transport committee voted to suspend the Adelphi bus gate to allow access onto Market Street from Union Street.

Traffic would only have been allowed to turn left onto Trinity Quay.

The vote passed but opposition Labour and Conservative councillors pushed for the matter to be debated again by all members today.

The fallow weeks have allowed businesses, Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Our Union Street and The Press and Journal to come up with our Common Sense Compromise.

And the vote fell on the eve of the general election, heaping pressure on councillors – some standing for Westminster – to back our calls.

In among it all we’ve told you about:

Our Common Sense Compromise campaign

The Press and Journal is standing side by side with Aberdeen businesses and business organisations in an appeal to reach a Common Sense Compromise.

But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.

If you would like to back our Aberdeen bus gate campaign, add your name to the petition launched by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce HERE.

Other ways to show your support and have your voice heard can be found HERE.