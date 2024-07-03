Aberdeen bus gates: SNP seeks to delay decision until August amid claims of ‘abuse of power’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen bus gates: SNP seeks to delay decision until August amid claims of ‘abuse of power’

Councillors were expected to make a final decision on the Aberdeen bus gates today - after months of misery for city centre traders.

By Alastair Gossip
Businesses have been pleading for the council to compromise on controversial Aberdeen bus gates. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The future of the much-protested Aberdeen bus gates could be “kicked into the long grass” amid claims leaders are “abusing their power” by delaying any decision.

All eyes were on today’s full council meeting as traders, business chiefs, thousands of residents and The Press and Journal called for a Common Sense Compromise on the controversial roads overhaul in the city centre.

Bus gates were installed on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street using an experimental traffic regulation order (Etro) last August.

And today they could have been made permanent, scrapped or tweaked as we had campaigned for.

Instead it looks likely the decision will now be taken in August, well clear of July 4’s Westminster poll.

The vote could still happen today but has pushed from first on the packed agenda to second last – with the meeting only allowed to last as long as six hours.

Speaking off the record to this newspaper, opposition councillors raised concerns they would have to curtail debate on other huge issues – such as the Torry Raac crisis – in order to fit it in today.

The Press and Journal will update this developing story throughout the day.

Lord Provost: ‘It’s my right’ to bump bus gate debate

“Who would have thought we would be sitting here on the third of July with a general election tomorrow?” the lord provost quietly began the storm.

“As a direct result of that, and passing no comment on the fact this is happening, it’s my intention to reorder the agenda… slightly.

“The committee referrals will be moved to the end of the agenda.”

Independent, former lord provost, councillor Barney Crockett boomed: “OUTRAGEOUS!”

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik added: “(What about) the public interest you’re moving to the end of the agenda?

“What about The P&J and Aberdeen Inspired?”

Referee, and rule-maker, Mr Cameron interjected: “Excuse, excuse, excuse, excuse, excuse me, excuse me. It is my right to rearrange it.”

In full knowledge of the voting arithmetic, he challenged: “If anybody is unhappy about that then they can have a procedural motion to change my decision.”

Seeking to minimise the protest, the lord provost told his predecessor: “Councillor Crockett, you are over using the word outrageous.

“It seems to come out of your mouth every couple of times.”

Then he begged against another interruption – “please, please, please” – as Mr Crockett zinged back: “That’s because there’s so much outrageous behaviour to complain about.”

Calls for common sense on the Aberdeen bus gate decision

Over the last week, The Press and Journal and Evening Express have been bringing the struggles they are facing to light, alongside Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

The Aberdeen bus gates have dominated our pages in recent days. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

More than 9,100 people have backed calls for change in the city centre as part of our Common Sense Compromise campaign.

The council also used the controversial Etro, which bypassed public consultation until the measures were in place, to ban right turns out of Union Terrace onto Rosemount Viaduct and formalise the one-way and pedestrian zones in Schoolhill.

But the havoc they have wrought has been felt far across the city, well beyond their immediate surrounding area.

Last month the SNP and Lib Dem coalition running the city voted to make nearly all of the Etro permanent.

Despite having more than six months of the experimental order’s lifespan, city officials urged the shake up to be set in stone on June 11.

Chief planner David Dunne speaks to chief procurement officer Craig Innes in Aberdeen City Council chambers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Planning chief David Dunne said then: “To be honest, the rationale is to make a decision.

“To make a decision to keep it and give that certainty, or a decision to make a change or remove it and give that certainty.

“That was the rationale for coming forward earlier in the process than we need to.”

Aberdeen bus gates: Proposed change not enough for struggling firms

However, the SNP and Lib Dems on the council’s transport committee voted to suspend the Adelphi bus gate to allow access onto Market Street from Union Street.

Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Ian Yuill. left, and Christian Allard, right, with First-Bus-Scotland managing director Duncan Cameron in front of one of the new buses. Image: First Bus

Traffic would only have been allowed to turn left onto Trinity Quay.

The vote passed but opposition Labour and Conservative councillors pushed for the matter to be debated again by all members today.

The fallow weeks have allowed businesses, Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Our Union Street and The Press and Journal to come up with our Common Sense Compromise.

And the vote fell on the eve of the general election, heaping pressure on councillors – some standing for Westminster – to back our calls.

In among it all we’ve told you about:

Our Common Sense Compromise campaign

The Press and Journal is standing side by side with Aberdeen businesses and business organisations in an appeal to reach a Common Sense Compromise.

But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.

If you would like to back our Aberdeen bus gate campaign, add your name to the petition launched by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce HERE.

Other ways to show your support and have your voice heard can be found HERE.

Conversation