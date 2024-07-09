Mill project a ‘great example’ of how to attract investment into Highlands

Work on a new tourism, social and heritage “hub” near John o’ Groats is “continuing at a rapid pace”, the group leading the £4.9 million community project has said.

Meanwhile, economic development quango Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has hailed the project as a “great example” of how to attract investment into the region.

At the heart of the project is a disused grain mill.

It is about a mile from John O’Groats on the hugely popular North Coast 500 route.

Historic north landmark

Thought to be the last water-powered grain mill in Scotland, the Grade 2-listed property is being restored. The work is expected to take about a year to complete.

John o’ Groats Mill Trust acquired the old building, along with two holiday cottages and 9.5 acres of land, in 2020.

HIE contributed £250,000 to the major restoration project.

This leveraged in £3.6 million from three other funding sources.

The Heritage Lottery Fund chipped in £1.6m, the Scottish Government gave £1.5m and Historic Environment Scotland added £500,000.

Restored mill expected to deliver economic boost to the north

It is hoped the new facility will support new jobs, boost the local economy and encourage visitors to the area stay longer.

After acquiring the property, the trust installed a path between the mill and John o’ Groats car park to improve links with the village.

The trust has also been generating income from the cottages.

Local contractor O’Brien Construction is carrying out the work on the mill. Where possible, the firm is using natural materials and traditional construction methods.

A part of the project, the water wheel system that powers the mill’s machinery is being repaired.

Once these repairs are complete, the water wheel will be used to help visitors find out more about this form of renewable energy.

No compromise on quality

John o’ Groats Mill Trust chairman Rognvald Brown said: “Works on site have been continuing at a rapid pace.

“But that does not mean that we have skimped on quality.

“The whole project is being done to a high conservation standard in order to preserve the existing heritage, whilst making it accessible to future generations. ”

He added: “This work, which is employing a local construction company, would not be possible without the support from our funders, including Highlands and Islands Enterprise, who helped us close the final gap in our funding package.”

Eann Sinclair, HIE’s area manager for Caithness and Sutherland, said: “In the context of very challenging public sector budgets, we have to work extra hard to secure additional investment into the region.

“This project is a great example of where our relatively modest contribution was able to complete the funding package and attract significant additional investment from public and private sector sources.”

Transformational investments

Mr Sinclair also hailed the project as “a vital addition to the suite of investments that, over the past 15 years, have transformed the area through the John o’ Groats masterplan”.

He continued: “When we led the regeneration of the land around the former John o’ Groats House Hotel in 2009, few predicted the number of new businesses that would subsequently locate to the iconic harbour area.

“The physical connection between the mill complex and revitalised harbour area further enhances the John o’ Groats brand. We hope it may lead to further development potential in the coming years.”