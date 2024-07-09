Mill project a ‘great example’ of how to attract investment into Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mill project a ‘great example’ of how to attract investment into Highlands

Highlands and Islands Enterprise also says it is having to work extra hard to secure funding into the region.

By Keith Findlay
Architects' impression of how the restored grain mill will look.
Architects' impression of how the restored grain mill will look. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise

Work on a new tourism, social and heritage “hub” near John o’ Groats is “continuing at a rapid pace”, the group leading the £4.9 million community project has said.

Meanwhile, economic development quango Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has hailed the project as a “great example” of how to attract investment into the region.

At the heart of the project is a disused grain mill.

It is about a mile from John O’Groats on the hugely popular North Coast 500 route.

Historic north landmark

Thought to be the last water-powered grain mill in Scotland, the Grade 2-listed property is being restored. The work is expected to take about a year to complete.

Pictured at the start of the project are architect Chris Bowes, site manager Mark OBrien and mill trust chairman Rognvald Brown.
Pictured at the start of the project are, l-r, architect Chris Bowes, site manager Mark OBrien and mill trust chairman Rognvald Brown. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise

John o’ Groats Mill Trust acquired the old building, along with two holiday cottages and 9.5 acres of land, in 2020.

HIE contributed £250,000 to the major restoration project.

This leveraged in £3.6 million from three other funding sources.

The Heritage Lottery Fund chipped in £1.6m, the Scottish Government gave £1.5m  and Historic Environment Scotland added £500,000.

Restored mill expected to deliver economic boost to the north

It is hoped the new facility will support new jobs, boost the local economy and encourage visitors to the area stay longer.

After acquiring the property, the trust installed a path between the mill and John o’ Groats car park to improve links with the village.

The trust has also been generating income from the cottages.

Local contractor O’Brien Construction is carrying out the work on the mill. Where possible, the firm is using natural materials and traditional construction methods.

Work in progress
Work in progress. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise

A part of the project, the water wheel system that powers the mill’s machinery is being repaired.

Once these repairs are complete, the water wheel will be used to help visitors find out more about this form of renewable energy.

No compromise on quality

John o’ Groats Mill Trust chairman Rognvald Brown said: “Works on site have been continuing at a rapid pace.

“But that does not mean that we have skimped on quality.

“The whole project is being done to a high conservation standard in order to preserve the existing heritage, whilst making it accessible to future generations. ”

He added: “This work, which is employing a local construction company, would not be possible without the support from our funders, including Highlands and Islands Enterprise, who helped us close the final gap in our funding package.”

The whole project is being done to a high conservation standard in order to preserve the existing heritage, whilst making it accessible to future generations. ” Rognvald Brown, John o’ Groats Mill Trust

Eann Sinclair, HIE’s area manager for Caithness and Sutherland, said: “In the context of very challenging public sector budgets, we have to work extra hard to secure additional investment into the region.

“This project is a great example of where our relatively modest contribution was able to complete the funding package and attract significant additional investment from public and private sector sources.”

Transformational investments

Mr Sinclair also hailed the project as “a vital addition to the suite of investments that, over the past 15 years, have transformed the area through the John o’ Groats masterplan”.

He continued: “When we led the regeneration of the land around the former John o’ Groats House Hotel in 2009, few predicted the number of new businesses that would subsequently locate to the iconic harbour area.

“The physical connection between the mill complex and revitalised harbour area further enhances the John o’ Groats brand. We hope it may lead to further development potential in the coming years.”

