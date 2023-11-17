‘Huge milestone’: £3.2 million contract awarded for John O’ Groats Mill renovations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Huge milestone’: £3.2 million contract awarded for John O’ Groats Mill renovations

The old John O'Groats Mill is getting a new lease of life.

By Bailey Moreton
To go with story by Bailey Moreton. Construction contract for John O'Groats Mill awarded Picture shows; John O'Groats Mill. John O'Groats. Supplied by John O'Groats Mill Trust Date; Unknown
The people of John O’Groats are hoping renovations to a century-old water mill can give the town a needed tourism boost.

Local contractors O’Brien Construction won the £3.2 million pound contract to renovate and add an extension to the old water mill, built in 1901.

The mill was last operational 20 years ago, and since then has sat empty. To prevent the building going derelict, a band of community members formed the John O’ Groats Mill Trust in 2017, buying the building in 2020.

John o'groats mill
Community members rallied to save the old mill, forming a trust in 2017 and buying the building in 2020. Image: John O’Groats Mill Trust.

Since then the group has been fundraising and developing a business plan to turn the old mill into a heritage site.

Bryony Robinson, development manager for the John O’Groats Mill, said the plan is to keep the mill working and use it for demonstrations. There will also be exhibits explaining the history of the building.

The awarding of the contract is a huge milestone and will hopefully have a knock-on benefit for the cafes and hotels in the area, she added.

She said: “John O’Groats itself is an iconic tourist destination but John O’Groats sometimes suffers from people not staying very long. So, they pop up, take a photo of the sign and then they kind of leave again.”

Many tourists come to John O’Groats for the nature, she added. But once completed, the mill will become a new wet weather destination for tourists.

John O’Groats Mill had long journey to renovations

Located on Scotland’s north coast, the existing building was completed in 1901 as a water-driven corn mill.

The site has been used for milling since at least 1750. The mill was in operation until around 20 years ago when the last miller died.

She said: “It’s a huge milestone for the mill, for the trust and for the community.

“What is really lovely about it is it’s actually tangible now, people can see the work starting on site and it becomes much more obvious something is actually happening.”

Funding for the work is coming from several sources. The biggest are the £1.5 million from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund and £1.6 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

john o'groat's mill
An architect’s rendering of the John O’Groats Mill renovations and extension. Image: John O’ Groats Mill Trust.

The construction contract lasts 12 months, after which work will begin on the building’s interior.

The hope is for the site to be ready to open for the start of tourist season, around April 2025.

She said: “We’ve been very lucky the community have stuck with us.”

John o’ Groats Ferries to close next month unless new buyer comes forward

