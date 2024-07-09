Agilico completes £400,000 move to new office near Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Agilico completes £400,000 move to new office near Aberdeen

The firm has been located at Grampian House for almost two decades.

By Alex Banks
l-r Agilico chief executive Simon Davey, north-east entrepreneur Bob Keiller and Agilico regional managing director Andrew Aikman outside the new office near Aberdeen. Image: Allies Group
A workplace technology firm has moved its 15-strong north-east team to a new office near Aberdeen.

Agilico has invested around £400,000 in its new location at City South Business Park, in Portlethen.

It comes after nearly two decades operating from Grampian House in the Granite City.

The company’s new home includes a 2,000sq ft warehouse, plus a 1,000sq ft client demonstration area and sales office.

Hampshire-headquartered Agilico specialises in office technology including managed print and hosted telephony services, as well as automated invoice processing software.

The firm’s recent expansion is creating new jobs, with recruitment for sales and service roles now under way.

Expansion ‘signals dedication to deepen roots in Aberdeen’

Warren Colby, managing director of the company’s “agile print” division, said: “The state-of-the-art high-specification office in Aberdeen was specifically designed to maximise efficiency overall, offering a pleasant and sustainable environment for Agilico employees.

(L-R) Agilico CEO Simon Davey, Bob Keiller and Regional managing director Andrew Aikman. Image: Allies Group

“We’re optimistic about the positive impact our new home in Aberdeen’s newest business park will have on our operations, employees, and the community in Aberdeen and wider Scotland as we continue our journey towards a more sustainable future.”

Agilico acquired its former north-east home, Grampian House, near Port of Aberdeen, in 2006.

However, the company has had a presence in the region for more than 20 years.

Mr Colby added: “Our investment in new, larger premises showcases our commitment to expanding our regional office.

“This allows us to offer customers in the north-east of Scotland a broader range of products and solutions, while ensuring continued service excellence and sustainability.”

New Agilico office is closer to Aberdeen city centre

One of Aberdeen’s most successful entrepreneurs, Bob Keiller, officially opened the new office.

Mr Keiller said: “It is encouraging to see Agilico investing in Aberdeen, and expanding their cost effective and environmentally responsible approach.”

Claire Bathgate, head of sales, Dandara Aberdeen, with Steve Clark, regional sales director, Agilico, holding keys to office space at City South. They are joined here by members of the Agilico team.
Claire Bathgate, head of sales, Dandara Aberdeen, with Steve Clark, regional sales director, Agilico, holding keys to office space at City South. They are joined here by members of the Agilico team. Image: Building Relations

Agilico donated furniture and stationery from its old office to local charities and churches.

