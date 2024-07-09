Agilico completes £400,000 move to new office near Aberdeen

A workplace technology firm has moved its 15-strong north-east team to a new office near Aberdeen.

Agilico has invested around £400,000 in its new location at City South Business Park, in Portlethen.

It comes after nearly two decades operating from Grampian House in the Granite City.

The company’s new home includes a 2,000sq ft warehouse, plus a 1,000sq ft client demonstration area and sales office.

Hampshire-headquartered Agilico specialises in office technology including managed print and hosted telephony services, as well as automated invoice processing software.

The firm’s recent expansion is creating new jobs, with recruitment for sales and service roles now under way.

Expansion ‘signals dedication to deepen roots in Aberdeen’

Warren Colby, managing director of the company’s “agile print” division, said: “The state-of-the-art high-specification office in Aberdeen was specifically designed to maximise efficiency overall, offering a pleasant and sustainable environment for Agilico employees.

“We’re optimistic about the positive impact our new home in Aberdeen’s newest business park will have on our operations, employees, and the community in Aberdeen and wider Scotland as we continue our journey towards a more sustainable future.”

Agilico acquired its former north-east home, Grampian House, near Port of Aberdeen, in 2006.

However, the company has had a presence in the region for more than 20 years.

Mr Colby added: “Our investment in new, larger premises showcases our commitment to expanding our regional office.

“This allows us to offer customers in the north-east of Scotland a broader range of products and solutions, while ensuring continued service excellence and sustainability.”

New Agilico office is closer to Aberdeen city centre

One of Aberdeen’s most successful entrepreneurs, Bob Keiller, officially opened the new office.

Mr Keiller said: “It is encouraging to see Agilico investing in Aberdeen, and expanding their cost effective and environmentally responsible approach.”

Agilico donated furniture and stationery from its old office to local charities and churches.