New boss at the helm of Aberdeen-based Johnston Carmichael

Johnston Carmichael (JC) has announced changes at the top, including the appointment of a new chief executive.

Andrew Walker, 53, has stepped down from the CEO’s role at the Aberdeen-based chartered accountancy firm after five years.

The 20-year JC veteran is still at the firm, helping with the transition.

Taking over the helm is Lynne Walker, previously JC’s vice-chairperson and head of business advisory.

In another change, JC chairman Mark Houston, 52, has been appointed senior partner.

New CEO is based in the town where it all began for Johnston Carmichael

Ms Walker, 43, is based in JC’s office in Elgin, where the firm was founded nearly 90 years ago.

The former Nairn Academy pupil and Aberdeen University graduate joined the business as a newly-qualified chartered accountant 19 years ago.

She became audit director in 2014 and was promoted to oversee business advisory services in 2017, before being appointed a partner in 2019.

In 2021 she joined the firm’s board and the following year she became vice-chairperson.

Lynne Walker says ‘it’s a great honour’ to lead accountancy firm

Looking forward to her next challenge, Ms Walker said: “It’s a great honour, alongside Mark, to be leading Johnston Carmichael at such an exciting time for the business.

“We continue to navigate complex societal change that not only presents opportunities for our business but our clients too.

“Over the last few years, we have embraced technology at pace and scale, and invested in new, highly skilled people, to support our clients with high quality advisory services.”

She added: “We have also taken great care to nurture our values-led culture and grow our own leaders.

“I began my career in our firm as a newly-qualified chartered accountant nearly two decades ago.

“I’m so proud we’re bringing more students and trainees into the business than ever before, many of whom are following in my footsteps into leadership positions.”

JC’s new senior partner has been with the Aberdeen firm for 18 years

Mr Houston joined the firm in 2006, became partner in 2008 and was selected to lead the Glasgow office in 2011. He has been on JC’s board since 2013, becoming vice-chairman in 2019 and chairman in 2022.

“Lynne and I have worked together for years,” he told The Press and Journal.

He continued: “Our business has grown considerably in recent years, despite the tough economic backdrop and the challenges brought by a global pandemic.

“We have nearly 1,000 people in our offices across the UK, and Lynne and I look forward to leading the firm as we look to grow our service offering further.”

Our business has grown considerably in recent years, despite the tough economic backdrop and the challenges brought by a global pandemic.” Mark Houston, senior partner

Hailing Mr Walker’s “significant” role in JC’s growth in recent years, the firm’s new senior partner added: “We are incredibly proud of the advances we have made.

“At the heart of this is our desire to support our clients in being successful, to create jobs, to drive innovation and to contribute to the wider economy.”

JC has offices in Scottish locations including Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Elgin, Forfar, Glasgow, Inverness, Inverurie, Huntly and Stirling. South of the border, it has offices in Newcastle and London.

Under Mr Walker’s tenure, the firm grew its headcount from 800 people to more than 900 across the UK. Meanwhile, turnover has ballooned from £51.4 million for the financial year ended May 31 2020 to £67.9m for the 12 months to May 31 2023.

JC also announced new roles for partners Graham Marjoribanks and Shaun Millican, who are now vice-chairman and head of business advisory respectively. Mr Marjoribanks was previously head of audit, while Mr Millican was head of technology and life sciences.