New boss at the helm of Aberdeen-based Johnston Carmichael

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New boss at the helm of Aberdeen-based Johnston Carmichael

Lynne Walker takes over the hotseat from Andrew Wallker, who has been in it for the past five years.

By Keith Findlay
Mark Houston, the new senior partner at Johnston Carmichael, with Lynne Walker, the Aberdeen firm's new chief executive.
Mark Houston, the new senior partner at Johnston Carmichael, with Lynne Walker, the Aberdeen firm's new chief executive. Image: Johnston Carmichael

Johnston Carmichael (JC) has announced changes at the top, including the appointment of a new chief executive.

Andrew Walker, 53, has stepped down from the CEO’s role at the Aberdeen-based chartered accountancy firm after five years.

The 20-year JC veteran is still at the firm, helping with the transition.

Taking over the helm is Lynne Walker, previously JC’s vice-chairperson and head of business advisory.

In another change, JC chairman Mark Houston, 52, has been appointed senior partner.

New CEO is based in the town where it all began for Johnston Carmichael

Ms Walker, 43, is based in JC’s office in Elgin, where the firm was founded nearly 90 years ago.

The former Nairn Academy pupil and Aberdeen University graduate joined the business  as a newly-qualified chartered accountant 19 years ago.

She became audit director in 2014 and was promoted to oversee business advisory services in 2017, before being appointed a partner in 2019.

In 2021 she joined the firm’s board and the following year she became vice-chairperson.

Lynne Walker says ‘it’s a great honour’ to lead accountancy firm

Looking forward to her next challenge, Ms Walker said: “It’s a great honour, alongside Mark, to be leading Johnston Carmichael at such an exciting time for the business.

“We continue to navigate complex societal change that not only presents opportunities for our business but our clients too.

“Over the last few years, we have embraced technology at pace and scale, and invested in new, highly skilled people, to support our clients with high quality advisory services.”

Mark Houston, former chairman Sandy Manson and Lynne Walker in 2022.
l-r J Mark Houston, former chairman Sandy Manson and Lynne Walker in 2022. Image: Johnston Carmichael

She added: “We have also taken great care to nurture our values-led culture and grow our own leaders.

“I began my career in our firm as a newly-qualified chartered accountant nearly two decades ago.

“I’m so proud we’re bringing more students and trainees into the business than ever before, many of whom are following in my footsteps into leadership positions.”

JC’s new senior partner has been with the Aberdeen firm for 18 years

Mr Houston joined the firm in 2006, became partner in 2008 and was selected to lead the Glasgow office in 2011. He has been on JC’s board since 2013, becoming vice-chairman in 2019 and chairman in 2022.

“Lynne and I have worked together for years,” he told The Press and Journal.

He continued: “Our business has grown considerably in recent years, despite the tough economic backdrop and the challenges brought by a global pandemic.

“We have nearly 1,000 people in our offices across the UK, and Lynne and I look forward to leading the firm as we look to grow our service offering further.”

Our business has grown considerably in recent years, despite the tough economic backdrop and the challenges brought by a global pandemic.” Mark Houston, senior partner

Hailing Mr Walker’s “significant” role in JC’s growth in recent years, the firm’s new senior partner added: “We are incredibly proud of the advances we have made.

“At the heart of this is our desire to support our clients in being successful, to create jobs, to drive innovation and to contribute to the wider economy.”

Andrew Walker, who has stepped down as chief executive after five years in the post.
Andrew Walker, who has stepped down as chief executive after five years in the post. Image: Big Partnership

JC has offices in Scottish locations including Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Elgin, Forfar, Glasgow, Inverness, Inverurie, Huntly and Stirling. South of the border, it has offices in Newcastle and London.

Under Mr Walker’s tenure, the firm grew its headcount from 800 people to more than 900 across the UK. Meanwhile, turnover has ballooned from £51.4 million for the financial year ended May 31 2020 to £67.9m for the 12 months to May 31 2023.

JC also announced new roles for partners Graham Marjoribanks and Shaun Millican, who are now vice-chairman and head of business advisory respectively. Mr Marjoribanks was previously head of audit, while Mr Millican was head of technology and life sciences.

More from Business

BP shares dragged on the FTSE 100 on Tuesday (Alamy/PA)
London markets slip as BP share slump drags on FTSE 100
l-r Agilico chief executive Simon Davey, north-east entrepreneur Bob Keiller and Agilico regional managing director Andrew Aikman outside the new office near Aberdeen. Image: Allies Group
Agilico completes £400,000 move to new office near Aberdeen
Dr Robert Laurenson (left) and Vivek Trivedi (right), the co-chairmen of the BMA’s junior doctors’ committee, speak to the media after leaving the Department for Health in central London, following a meeting with Health Secretary Wes Streeting to discuss their pay dispute (Lucy North/PA)
Junior doctors hail ‘positive meeting’ with Health Secretary
UK consumers will not see soaring coffee prices drop until the middle of next year at the earliest as ‘very challenging headwinds’ continue to batter the industry, Lavazza has warned (Lavazza/PA)
Coffee prices to keep rising for at least another year, Lavazza warns
Some 258 gigabytes of data were uploaded during Coldplay’s headline slot on the Saturday night, the mobile operator said (Yui Mok/PA)
Vodafone breaks network data records at Glastonbury
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves with Former governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney (centre)at the announcement of the establishment of the National Wealth Fund (Justin Tallis/PA)
Chancellor launches National Wealth Fund to attract private investment
Luxury bag maker Mulberry has replaced its chief executive (Yui Mok/PA)
Mulberry replaces chief executive amid slump in luxury sales
Dyson has revealed plans to cut around 1,000 UK jobs (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Dyson to cut around 1,000 UK jobs
Junior doctors in England are to meet Wes Streeting (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Wes Streeting ‘optimistic’ ahead of pay talks with junior doctors
Sir Demis Hassabis was speaking at the Tony Blair Institute’s Future of Britain conference in London (Toby Melville/PA)
AI ‘has potential to be one of biggest inventions humanity will ever make’

Conversation