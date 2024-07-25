Aberdeenshire headquartered KCA Deutag acquired by US firm in £1.5 billion deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire headquartered KCA Deutag acquired by US firm in £1.5 billion deal

The drilling services firm employs 11,000 people across 26 countries.

By Kelly Wilson
KCA Deutag's global HQ in Portlethen.
KCA Deutag's global HQ in Portlethen.

Aberdeenshire drilling services firm KCA Deutag is set to be acquired by American competitor Helmerich & Payne (H&P) in a deal worth nearly £1.5 billion ($2bn).

H&P said the deal will see them gain “leading positions” in the US and Middle East and become a “global leader in onshore drilling”.

KCA Deutag, headquartered in Porthlethen, has a significant land drilling presence in the Middle East alongside operations in Europe, South America and Africa.

It also maintains “asset-light” offshore management contracts in the North Sea, Angola, Azerbaijan and Canada.

‘Historic and transformative’ acquisition

H&P said the acquisition will increase its rig count in the Middle East from 12 to 88 rigs with president and chief executive John Lindsey calling it “historic and transformative” for the company.

He said: “We are excited about what this means for H&P’s future, as it accelerates our international expansion particularly in the Middle East and enhances the company’s global leadership in onshore drilling solutions.

KCA Deutag’s Ben Rinnes jack-up

“KCA Deutag’s assets and operations will add resilient revenues, providing greater earnings visibility and cash flow generation.

“As a result, we expect to generate sizeable incremental cash flows and are confident this transaction will deliver near- and long-term growth and value creation for H&P shareholders.”

Acquiring KCA Deutag gives H&P “immediate scale” in core Middle East markets “in a way that would be challenging to replicate organically”, Mr Lindsay said.

“Furthermore, as there is very little geographic overlap, we view this transaction more than just acquiring assets, but rather acquiring operations with quality people,” he added.

KCA Deutag ‘significant milestone’

According to its website, KCA Deutag employs close to 11,000 people globally across 26 countries.

KCA Deutag chief executive, Joseph Elkhoury said: “This announcement represents a significant milestone in the strategic transformation journey of KCA Deutag and delivers benefits to all stakeholders: our employees, customers, shareholders and the communities where we live and work.

KCA Deutag has been acquired by H&P

“We look forward to joining H&P, combining the strengths of our people together with our geographical footprint, to create an organisation with an unrivalled global network, service capability and technology offering.”

After the deal is finalised, H&P will remain headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The new H&P will have three segments including ‘North America’, ‘International’ and ‘Offshore’ divisions.

KCA Deutag history

KCA Deutag was founded in 1992, as Abbot Group by former executive chairman and Moray-based sheep farmer Alasdair Locke, one of the wealthiest people in Scotland.

Abbot was floated on the stock market in 1995 and in 2001 it bought one of the biggest names in North Sea drilling, Deutag, for £134m.

Group activities are all under three business units – land, offshore and Kenera.

With a strong focus on the energy transition, Kenera brings together KCA Deutag’s RDS design and engineering specialists and Germany-based land rig and oilfield manufacturer Bentec under one business unit.

