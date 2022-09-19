£100m deals for north-east firm KCA Deutag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£100m deals for north-east firm KCA Deutag

By Keith Findlay
September 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 8:13 am
Post Thumbnail

Global energy services contractor KCA Deutag has announced contract extensions worth nearly £100 million for its land drilling business.

The deals are primarily related to land rigs in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

They come as the firm continues work to close out the acquisition of Saipem’s land rig business.

Italian multinational oilfield services company Saipem is selling its onshore drilling business to KCA Deutag for £482m.

KCA Deutag said these developments reflected its focus on growth in key markets in the Middle East.

Deal breakdown

In Saudi Arabia, the company has been awarded multiple one-year extensions worth a
combined total of £30.6m.

A one-year contract with a new client in Oman, with a further one-year extension option, plus deals with existing clients across multiple rigs in the same country have delivered an additional £61.7m.

In Europe, KCA Deutag is celebrating new contracts wins worth a total of nearly £5.25m.

These will see the drilling contractor carry out work on projects in Germany and the Netherlands.

These contract wins and extensions reflect our strategic focus on growth.”

KCA Deutag land drilling president Simon Drew said: “We are pleased to have secured
multiple new contracts and extensions, building on our successful record of safe, efficient delivery for our valued clients in key markets.

“These contract wins and extensions reflect our strategic focus on growth, particularly in the Middle East, powered by ‘well of innovation’ technologies and energy efficient operations.”

Company roots

KCA Deutag was founded in 1992, as Abbot Group by former executive chairman and Moray-based sheep farmer Alasdair Locke, one of the wealthiest people in Scotland.

Abbot was floated on the stock market in 1995 and in 2001 it bought one of the biggest names in North Sea drilling, Deutag, for £134m.

KCA Deutag’s global HQ near Aberdeen.

Today, the group operates about 80 drilling rigs in 14 countries, either directly or through affiliates.

It employs people in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Caspian region and Canada.

The firm’s global headquarters are in the City South business park, between Aberdeen and Portlethen.

Group activities are all under three business units – land, offshore and Kenera.

With a strong focus on the energy transition, Kenera brings together KCA Deutag’s RDS design and engineering specialists and Germany-based land rig and oilfield manufacturer Bentec under one business unit.

