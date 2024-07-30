Accountancy firm appoints partners as it opens new Aberdeen office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Accountancy firm appoints partners as it opens new Aberdeen office

It is the sixth main location of the business - but the first in the north-east.

By Alex Banks
Tom Faichnie and Melanie Clark will lead the accountancy firm's new Aberdeen office. Image: Liquorice Media
Tom Faichnie and Melanie Clark will lead the accountancy firm's new Aberdeen office. Image: Liquorice Media

A Scottish accounting firm has opened its first office in Aberdeen.

Wbg, which specialises in finance and business advice, has opened its new office at Hill of Rubislaw.

It has also appointed a new corporate finance team, headed up by Tom Faichnie, who has joined as partner and head of diligence and transactions.

Melanie Clark has joined the firm as corporate finance partner at the new Aberdeen office.

Wbg, formerly Wylie and Bisset, has made Aberdeen its sixth main location and the first in the north-east of Scotland.

New appointments

Mr Faichnie specialises in connecting private equity houses with investments in Scotland and has done so over the past 25 years.

After working for Deloitte in Aberdeen before becoming a director in the firm’s Manchester base.

After returning to Aberdeen in 2007, he has since worked with Barclays Bank providing debt funding to corporates and private equity backed businesses.

Meanwhile, Ms Clark has a wide range of deal experience across a diverse range of sectors advising business owners, management teams and private equity investors.

This year, she was named accounting partner of the year at the Scottish professional awards.

Wbg Aberdeen office opens at ‘exciting time’

Wbg chief executive Allan Dowie said the pair are joining the firm at an “exciting time”.

With more than 170 staff, Wbg traces its history of back around 300 years. It has changed its name after being acquired last year by N4 Partners.

Mr Dowie said: “They are joining at an exciting time for Wbg and this will further enhance our serving offering within our corporate finance function that serves across Scotland and the UK.

Wbg chief executive Allan Dowie. Image: Liquorice Media

“Also, this will allow us to service our existing and new clients from Aberdeen and the north-east from the new location.

“Together, Melanie and Tom have completed over 30 transactions in the last four years, including financial due diligence and exit mandates.”

Wbg has also announced it plans to open another office in the coming months, however it is yet to disclose the location.

More from Business

JP and Karen Saint, the co-owners of Hou Hou Mei in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges
Hou Hou Mei: How Inverness's new Asian restaurant has beaten the Tomnahurich Street 'curse'
Duncan and Claire Morrison have been looking at the costs of finishing cattle at grass. Image: Quality Meat Scotland
Groundbreaking trial on Aberdeenshire beef farm
Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
North Sea windfall tax increased and extended by Government
View of Dandy Lion and Poundland on Elgin High Street
Poundland return in Elgin moves closer with streets due to reopen after 6 years
St Fittick's Community Park in Torry, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen City Council failed in its legal obligations on ETZ plans, court told
Centurion Group has had another record year of turnover. Image: Teneo
Aberdeen energy firm's revenue hits record-breaking £580 million
Farms for sale
North-east farms for sale at offers over £3.7 million
Hall Morrice new recruits. Image: Tricker Communications
Accountancy firms announce new recruits and promotions in Aberdeen and Inverness
Ross MacLean has worked with various brands including BBC, NHS, and the Scottish Cup. Image: Victoria Lewis
Founder of Nairn video and audio production company lives life through a lens
Eryne Scott inside her holistic store in Elgin
Holistic store to move into bigger Elgin unit after being open for only seven…

Conversation