Accountancy firm appoints partners as it opens new Aberdeen office

A Scottish accounting firm has opened its first office in Aberdeen.

Wbg, which specialises in finance and business advice, has opened its new office at Hill of Rubislaw.

It has also appointed a new corporate finance team, headed up by Tom Faichnie, who has joined as partner and head of diligence and transactions.

Melanie Clark has joined the firm as corporate finance partner at the new Aberdeen office.

Wbg, formerly Wylie and Bisset, has made Aberdeen its sixth main location and the first in the north-east of Scotland.

New appointments

Mr Faichnie specialises in connecting private equity houses with investments in Scotland and has done so over the past 25 years.

After working for Deloitte in Aberdeen before becoming a director in the firm’s Manchester base.

After returning to Aberdeen in 2007, he has since worked with Barclays Bank providing debt funding to corporates and private equity backed businesses.

Meanwhile, Ms Clark has a wide range of deal experience across a diverse range of sectors advising business owners, management teams and private equity investors.

This year, she was named accounting partner of the year at the Scottish professional awards.

Wbg Aberdeen office opens at ‘exciting time’

Wbg chief executive Allan Dowie said the pair are joining the firm at an “exciting time”.

With more than 170 staff, Wbg traces its history of back around 300 years. It has changed its name after being acquired last year by N4 Partners.

Mr Dowie said: “They are joining at an exciting time for Wbg and this will further enhance our serving offering within our corporate finance function that serves across Scotland and the UK.

“Also, this will allow us to service our existing and new clients from Aberdeen and the north-east from the new location.

“Together, Melanie and Tom have completed over 30 transactions in the last four years, including financial due diligence and exit mandates.”

Wbg has also announced it plans to open another office in the coming months, however it is yet to disclose the location.