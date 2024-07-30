Three men due in court over Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Ford Fiesta and Fiat Abarth thefts

Three men have been charged following a recent string of car thefts in Aberdeen and south Aberdeenshire.

The trio, aged 19, 20 and 40, are due to appear in court today in connection with the theft of seven Ford Fiestas and two Fiat Abarths.

The cars were allegedly stolen between June 3 and July 9 from various locations across the north-east.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, July 29, officers arrested and charged three men aged 19, 20 and 40 years in connection with the incidents.

“The men are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, July 30.”