£2m Inverurie warehouse and Fraserburgh hotel among commercial property listings

A £2 million distribution warehouse in Inverurie and a former Fraserburgh hotel are among commercial properties that have hit the market.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

£2m Inverurie warehouse

In Inverurie, a Harlaw Road warehouse is up for grabs at £46.41 per sq ft.

The site is currently divided to form workshop, assembly, welding and maintenance areas.

It was most recently home to oilfield services company Schlumberger.

Lying around one mile north-west of the town centre, its warehouse is 32,685 sq ft, with two-storey offices and a 30,721 sq ft concrete yard.

The 3.35-acre facility is also available to lease with a rent price of £275,000 per year.

A spokesman for Knight Frank said: “The property comprises a large warehouse benefiting from a number of overhead cranes, secure concrete yard and high-quality refurbished office accommodation.

“The facility boasts a number of ESG credentials, including LED lighting, solar panels, EV chargers, and an environmental garden.”

Former Fraserburgh hotel up for sale, again

The Royal Hotel in Fraserburgh has made its way onto the market for the second time in four years.

Located on Broad Street, it went to auction with an opening bid of £262,600 in 2020.

Now, the 15-bedroom hotel returns to the market with a price of £319,000, as part of a portfolio containing seven-bedroom flat on Broad Street.

The pair must be sold together, and Auction House Scotland has described it as a “rare opportunity” to purchase a former hotel situated in the town centre of Fraserburgh.

As well as its 15 rooms, the premises has a lounge bar, restaurant, industrial kitchen, public bar, and even a nightclub and cocktail bar.

Aberdeen industrial warehouse up for grabs at £1.65m

On Hareness Road, in Aberdeen a 27,635 sq ft industrial warehouse and office complex, has made its way onto the market for £1.65m.

It has made its way to market as its most recent tenants, Internet For Business (IFB), is relocating.

The premises provides offices over ground and first floors, providing an open plan, as well as a large warehouse space.

Refurbishment works proposed to include for the new owner include the installation of a roller shutter door to the rear elevation.

If anyone was to buy the property, it also comes with parking for up to 35 cars and access to North Sea fibre routes to the Nordics.

Westhill office available for lease

Finally, a “highly refurbished” office at Westpoint Business Park in Westhill has become available for lease.

With a price of £4,583 per month, or £55,000 a year, the first floor office sits within Seabrokers House.

According to estate agents Savills, which is in charge of the listing, Westhill is recognised as a global centre of excellence in the field of subsea engineering.