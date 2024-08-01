Inverness care home inspectors observe ‘significant level of bruising’ on residents with some wearing ‘dirty clothing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness care home inspectors observe ‘significant level of bruising’ on residents with some wearing ‘dirty clothing’

Castlehill Care Home has been directed to make improvements to services by the Care Inspectorate.

By Ross Hempseed
Castlehill Care Home. Image: Google Maps.
Castlehill Care Home. Image: Google Maps.

Inverness care home residents were observed as having ‘significant levels of bruising’, wearing ‘dirty and stained clothing’ and ‘walking around in socks or bare feet’ by inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate rated Castlehill Care Home, in Cradlehall, as “weak” regarding supporting well-being, staff, leadership, and care planning during a visit last month.

Operator Morar Living says the grades given by the Care Inspectorate are not “a true reflection” of the care provided and says residents were never “at risk”.

While staff were kind and engaging, there was a lack of attention to detail, according to the report.

Inspectors wrote: “We saw some people were wearing dirty and stained clothing; some people were walking around in socks or bare feet, and we had to point out to staff members that some people needed their personal care attended to.

“We saw significant levels of bruising on people’s hands and arms. Body maps were not used consistently to record new bruising, cuts or abrasions for people or to document the application of topical medication.

‘People were eating from plates balanced on their knees’

There was a lack of staff to allow meal times to run smoothly.

“We saw that some people were eating from plates balanced on their knees or from low coffee tables.”

Due to low staffing levels, they observed residents left alone when upset or anxious.

The report did acknowledge the “attractive and comfortable setting” at Castlehill and that residents had personalised their rooms, allowing them to feel more settled.

However, the care home was not “dementia-friendly” according to inspectors.

“We saw several people on the first floor walking with purpose. Often they appeared to be disorientated and lost.

“The corridors were quite bland without any key markers to aid them.”

There was also criticism of care plans, which “lacked detail” and were unclear in areas such as nutrition.

The Care Inspectorate has issued the care home with a list of improvements it needs to implement to meet the standards of care expected.

It includes staff recruitment and training to help better assist the needs of residents.

Inspectors also suggest making changes to promote a dementia-friendly environment.

Morar Living says ‘weak’ rating does not reflect care given at Castlehill Care Home

A spokesperson for Morar Living said: “As a provider, we identified areas of concern as part of our self–evaluation, internal quality process on a regular and ongoing basis.

“In May 2024, within Castlehill Care Home, we implemented a robust self-improvement plan and notified the Care Inspectorate of our findings and improvements made prior to the Care Inspectorate visiting the home to carry out an inspection.

“We have made progress and improvements since the inspection took place on 14th June 2024 and will continue to do so.”

They added: “We feel that the grades of “weak” are disproportionate to the delivery of care, given that we identified the concerns ourselves and had already implemented a robust plan to improve these.

“We are currently seeking advice from the appropriate parties and can assure our residents of the high standard of care that we have provided for the past five years.”

You can track and compare care home performance in Inverness and beyond with our data team’s tracker, which also explains in detail how inspections work and services are graded.

More from Inverness

Ketan Makwana is poised to become the new majority shareholder at Caley Thistle. Image: Roddie Reid/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Popular American Youtuber dubs the man set to become Caley Thistle's majority shareholder 'the…
Jade Vint was convicted at Inverness Sheriff Court after stealing alcohol and food from Tesco Inshes store. Image: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Inverness carer struck off after using mobile phone instead of helping residents in need
CR0044232 Daniel McKay. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Scott Finnie leaving court. Thursday 3rd August 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Labourer has no memory of torching cararvan in act of revenge
Inverness Justice Centre.
Inverness teen caught with picture of baby girl being abused said 'it's no big…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Lee Dyce was involved in a police stand-off outside his home in Inverness on April 18 2024 Picture shows; Lee Dyce was involved in a police stand-off outside his home in Inverness on April 18 2024. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man admits gun threats during Inverness police stand-off
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Inverness football coach Ian Murray appeared at the High Court in Inverness Picture shows; Inverness football coach Ian Murray appeared at the High Court in Inverness. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness football coach guilty of raping 15-year-old girl
JP and Karen Saint, the co-owners of Hou Hou Mei in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges
Hou Hou Mei: How Inverness's new Asian restaurant has beaten the Tomnahurich Street 'curse'
Poundstretcher, Aberdeen.
Budget retailer to hold 'mega weekend event' giveaway at Aberdeen, Highlands, Moray and Orkney…
Inverness Justice Centre
Former Inverness football coach had sex with 15-year-old but it wasn't rape, jury told
Louise Brannigan made a 'racist gesture' while using TikTok at her work. Image: Shutterstock.
Inverness support worker 'made racist gesture' on TikTok livestream

Conversation