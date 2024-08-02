Parents’ relief as new Ardersier nursery fills void after shock closure

The manager of a new Ardersier nursery has said how vital it was childcare returned to the area after a sudden closure last year.

Rosebuds Daycare, which also operates a nursery in Aviemore, has opened its second branch in the Highland village.

Manager Chrissie Fraser said the sudden closure of Country Bumpkins left a void in the area, with parents scrambling to find replacement childcare.

Parents were told of Country Bumpkins’ closure the night before and the nursery entered liquidation before a shocking care inspectorate report emerged.

Inspectors visited unannounced and gave the key elements of care a rating of either weak or unsatisfactory.

However, the new Rosebuds Daycare has offered relief to Ardersier parents, with it registered to care for up to 55 children.

It operates from the same building Country Bumpkins did on Military Road.

Rosebuds Daycare supplies needed Ardersier childcare with new nursery, says manager

Ms Fraser, 51, said Rosebuds was aware of the situation in Ardersier and the gap which needed to be filled.

She said: “It presented challenges for working parents, forcing them to make difficult choices about their careers.

“We’ve provided quality care for nearly 15 years in Aviemore and the surrounding area so this was an opportunity for us to expand the business and equally fill the void.”

Rosebuds Daycare employs 11 staff, including seven who previously worked for Country Bumpkins.

Ms Fraser said there was, understandably, a few reservations from parents once the new nursery opened.

She added: “We had a lot of interest when we announced we would be opening.

“Parents have been looking for childcare for all ages, from babies right up to holiday care for older kids.

“The feedback has been really positive. But naturally the abrupt closure of the previous nursery had left some parents cautious and apprehensive about trusting new childcare providers.

“Even though they are relieved by its availability again.”

Rosebuds offers flexible childcare to meet the needs of working families, with childcare from ages 0-10 available.

It also offers funded early learning and childcare for two-year-olds and from August this will extend to 3-5 years olds.

Does more need to be done to protect nurseries?

Ms Fraser said there is “a great deal of sadness” when seeing nurseries closing, and Country Bumpkins was no different.

She said: “The closure of a childcare provider is a difficult time for the community affecting both the families who had children attending and staff who were employed there.

“It also highlights broader issues within the childcare sector, such as economic pressures and regulatory challenges.

“We’ve now been able to help in ways. We had a big response when advertising for staff and have been fortunate to secure a great team.

“We have taken on seven staff who had previously worked with Country Bumpkins.

“Both families and staff from the surrounding area have been delighted that we have opened.”