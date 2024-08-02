Parents’ relief as new Ardersier nursery fills void after shock closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Parents’ relief as new Ardersier nursery fills void after shock closure

The manager of the new nursery said the Country Bumpkins closure "highlights broader issues within the childcare sector".

By Alex Banks
The new nursery, in Ardersier, is located in the same building as Country Bumpkins was previously. Image: Rosebuds Daycare
The new nursery, in Ardersier, is located in the same building as Country Bumpkins was previously. Image: Rosebuds Daycare

The manager of a new Ardersier nursery has said how vital it was childcare returned to the area after a sudden closure last year.

Rosebuds Daycare, which also operates a nursery in Aviemore, has opened its second branch in the Highland village.

Manager Chrissie Fraser said the sudden closure of Country Bumpkins left a void in the area, with parents scrambling to find replacement childcare.

Parents were told of Country Bumpkins’ closure the night before and the nursery entered liquidation before a shocking care inspectorate report emerged.

Inspectors visited unannounced and gave the key elements of care a rating of either weak or unsatisfactory.

However, the new Rosebuds Daycare has offered relief to Ardersier parents, with it registered to care for up to 55 children.

It operates from the same building Country Bumpkins did on Military Road.

Rosebuds Daycare supplies needed Ardersier childcare with new nursery, says manager

Ms Fraser, 51, said Rosebuds was aware of the situation in Ardersier and the gap which needed to be filled.

She said: “It presented challenges for working parents, forcing them to make difficult choices about their careers.

“We’ve provided quality care for nearly 15 years in Aviemore and the surrounding area so this was an opportunity for us to expand the business and equally fill the void.”

Rosebuds Daycare employs 11 staff, including seven who previously worked for Country Bumpkins.

Rosebuds Daycare Ardersier manager Chrissie Fraser inside the nursery. Image: Rosebuds Daycare

Ms Fraser said there was, understandably, a few reservations from parents once the new nursery opened.

She added: “We had a lot of interest when we announced we would be opening.

“Parents have been looking for childcare for all ages, from babies right up to holiday care for older kids.

“The feedback has been really positive. But naturally the abrupt closure of the previous nursery had left some parents cautious and apprehensive about trusting new childcare providers.

“Even though they are relieved by its availability again.”

Rosebuds offers flexible childcare to meet the needs of working families, with childcare from ages 0-10 available.

It also offers funded early learning and childcare for two-year-olds and from August this will extend to 3-5 years olds.

Does more need to be done to protect nurseries?

Ms Fraser said there is “a great deal of sadness” when seeing nurseries closing, and Country Bumpkins was no different.

She said: “The closure of a childcare provider is a difficult time for the community affecting both the families who had children attending and staff who were employed there.

The nursery in Ardersier can offer childcare for up to 55 children. Image: Rosebuds Daycare

“It also highlights broader issues within the childcare sector, such as economic pressures and regulatory challenges.

“We’ve now been able to help in ways. We had a big response when advertising for staff and have been fortunate to secure a great team.

“We have taken on seven staff who had previously worked with Country Bumpkins.

“Both families and staff from the surrounding area have been delighted that we have opened.”

More from Business

Dingwall High Street. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.
Fewer seagulls, more Vikings: The five things that would improve Dingwall's high street
Black Isle Show;s overall champion cow Corskie Illusion.
Classy Simmental Corskie Illusion triumphs at Black Isle Show
Black Isle Show
Gallery: 28 of the best pictures from the Black Isle Show
Artist impression of wetland.
First images as Macallan reveals vision to transform old distillery into wetland and haven…
Judith Cumming, manager of Port nan Gael Stores
'It's not just a convenience - it’s a focal point': New 'one-stop shop' opens…
Gothenburg Legend, Neil Simpson, with the new 1983 lager. Image: Aberdeen Football Club
Fierce Beer to transform Aberdeen FC lounge and create new '1983' beer
Wood Group HQ in Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen firm Wood extends 'put up or shut up' deadline for £1.6bn takeover
The Inverurie facility is up for sale. Image: Knight Frank
£2m Inverurie warehouse and Fraserburgh hotel among commercial property listings
Swinney sees 'fabulous examples of good work' down on the farm
ERG celebrating record turnover in its 50th year of business. Image: Cucumber PR
Family-run Highlands windows business shatters sales in 50th year

Conversation