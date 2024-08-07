Plans for battery storage site near King Charles’ Castle of Mey spark concern for bees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Plans for battery storage site near King Charles’ Castle of Mey spark concern for bees

The Mey site was among three discussed by concerned councillors, who are wary of the proposed north developments.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Could new battery storage sites affect bees found at the Castle of Mey gardens?
Could new battery storage sites affect bees found at the Castle of Mey gardens? Image: Shutterstock

Concerned councillors have taken a stand against battery storage systems being built at scenic spots across the north – including one just a few miles from King Charles’ Castle of Mey.

Elected members expressed mounting worries about the sites as three separate applications came before a planning meeting today.

One of the larger 200 megawatt facilities has been proposed at Rigifa, a spot near Thurso just a stone’s throw from the historic landmark brought back to life by the Queen Mother.

King Charles at the Castle of Mey in Caithness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A separate proposal has been formed for the Forss Business Park near Thurso, while councillors puzzled over a separate plan for a spot in Garve, near Loch Luichart in Ross-shire.

Among the concerns raised was the potential impact on bee populations across the north, with councillors claiming that such sites could have a “toxic” effect on the species.

Bees could be impacted by the plans… Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What is a BESS?

The plans come amid the march of renewable energy sites across the north – with increasing efforts to harness wind, wave and solar power.

And battery sites like these are needed to store any excess energy produced, which can then be used at peak times.

The battery storage plans are being brought forward by multiple developers based all over the UK.

One of the applicants whose plans were heard at the meeting, Field Corriemollie, already has a few proposed battery sites around the UK in various states of completion.

‘We need to know about them’

The trio of separate applications came before the north planning committee on Wednesday.

Councillors argued that they needed to know more about these sites, which have provoked fire fears elsewhere, before backing them.

Matthew Reiss said: “We need to know about them. Their potential for good things to happen, or for harm, is vast.”

He called for environmental studies to be carried out on the impact of these sites.

This was supported by other members of the committee.

Councillor Ruraidh Stewart asked if council members were able to visit current BESS storage sites so “members can understand what this actually means for communities”.

This shows the proposed Corriemollie site. Image: Google Maps

What are the councillors’ concerns?

Councillors were concerned about how a BESS system may affect biodiversity in the surrounding local area… Particularly the at-risk bee population.

Richard Gale asked about the electromagnetic field of the batteries and how this could affect the buzzing creatures.

study conducted in 2020 found a negative link between electromagnetic fields and insects, in which it identified “toxic” effects.

Michael Baird added his concerns on the effects on bees’ ability to pollinate.

It comes after another study found that electrical transmission towers can adversely impact bee behaviour and pollination.

And there are fears about impact on fire services too…

Mr Reiss cited a report which said in the event of a fire in a BESS, the minimum amount of water required to contain the flames would be 1,900 litres per minute – for at least two hours.

This shows the proposed site near Thurso. Image: Google Earth

What do you think about the battery storage plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Councillor Jan McEwan added that some firemen in rural areas only work part-time, putting potential strain on the system.

She also identified the potential noise pollution generated by air conditioning units required to cool the batteries.

BESS developers have stressed that there are always stringent safety measures installed to prevent fires at the sites.

No decision has yet been made on these applications, as they were only discussed at the meeting.

Read more on battery storage system developments:

More from Highlands & Islands

The kits are the first beavers born in the Cairngorms in 400 years. Image: Supplied by Cairngorms National Park.
First beaver kits born in Cairngorms in 400 years
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The Argyll Hotel in Ullapool Picture shows; The Argyll Hotel in Ullapool. n/a. Supplied by Google Streetview Date; Unknown
'He's not a well man': Pub customer spared jail after attack that broke victim's…
Conor Cowan from Stornoway, who had connections to Oban.
Shock as Stornoway skipper held in Spain after 'trafficking 1.2 tonnes of cocaine' in…
Michael MacLeod was visiting Vatersay when he received the 'surreal' message. Image: DC Thomson/Michael MacLeod
Vatersay tourist baffled after receiving 'welcome to Jersey' text from EE
Image: DC Thomson.
Four people hospitalised following three-vehicle crash on the A9 north of Kingussie
Exterior of St Mary's Church in Inverness
Man charged over Inverness handbag robbery
New mum Kate with baby Callan at Belladrum. Image: Belladrum.
Is this Belladrum's youngest attendee? Pregnant mum left festival in labour - then returned…
Lairg Lodge offers breathtaking views of Loch Shin. Image: Savills.
For sale: £2.4m Highland riverside estate that comes with 184 acres of land
Tarradale Schoolhouse, Muir of Ord. Image: Google Maps
Muir of Ord schoolhouse to become refugee housing despite anger from 'aghast' neighbours
3
Exam results
Royal Mail blunder means Orkney pupils receive exam results one day early

Conversation