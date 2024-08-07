Plans for battery storage site near King Charles’ Castle of Mey spark concern for bees

Concerned councillors have taken a stand against battery storage systems being built at scenic spots across the north – including one just a few miles from King Charles’ Castle of Mey.

Elected members expressed mounting worries about the sites as three separate applications came before a planning meeting today.

One of the larger 200 megawatt facilities has been proposed at Rigifa, a spot near Thurso just a stone’s throw from the historic landmark brought back to life by the Queen Mother.

A separate proposal has been formed for the Forss Business Park near Thurso, while councillors puzzled over a separate plan for a spot in Garve, near Loch Luichart in Ross-shire.

Among the concerns raised was the potential impact on bee populations across the north, with councillors claiming that such sites could have a “toxic” effect on the species.

What is a BESS?

The plans come amid the march of renewable energy sites across the north – with increasing efforts to harness wind, wave and solar power.

And battery sites like these are needed to store any excess energy produced, which can then be used at peak times.

The battery storage plans are being brought forward by multiple developers based all over the UK.

One of the applicants whose plans were heard at the meeting, Field Corriemollie, already has a few proposed battery sites around the UK in various states of completion.

‘We need to know about them’

The trio of separate applications came before the north planning committee on Wednesday.

Councillors argued that they needed to know more about these sites, which have provoked fire fears elsewhere, before backing them.

Matthew Reiss said: “We need to know about them. Their potential for good things to happen, or for harm, is vast.”

He called for environmental studies to be carried out on the impact of these sites.

This was supported by other members of the committee.

Councillor Ruraidh Stewart asked if council members were able to visit current BESS storage sites so “members can understand what this actually means for communities”.

What are the councillors’ concerns?

Councillors were concerned about how a BESS system may affect biodiversity in the surrounding local area… Particularly the at-risk bee population.

Richard Gale asked about the electromagnetic field of the batteries and how this could affect the buzzing creatures.

A study conducted in 2020 found a negative link between electromagnetic fields and insects, in which it identified “toxic” effects.

Michael Baird added his concerns on the effects on bees’ ability to pollinate.

It comes after another study found that electrical transmission towers can adversely impact bee behaviour and pollination.

And there are fears about impact on fire services too…

Mr Reiss cited a report which said in the event of a fire in a BESS, the minimum amount of water required to contain the flames would be 1,900 litres per minute – for at least two hours.

Councillor Jan McEwan added that some firemen in rural areas only work part-time, putting potential strain on the system.

She also identified the potential noise pollution generated by air conditioning units required to cool the batteries.

BESS developers have stressed that there are always stringent safety measures installed to prevent fires at the sites.

No decision has yet been made on these applications, as they were only discussed at the meeting.

