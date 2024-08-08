£4 million Port of Aberdeen shore power project gets under way

Construction of a new £4 million shore power system at Port of Aberdeen is now under way.

The project is designed to supply clean electricity to vessels at seven berths of the port simultaneously.

It means vessels can shut off main and auxiliary engines while at berth. The green electricity will help them reduce carbon emissions by more than 80%.

First ground was broken today and once completed, it will become Scotland’s largest commercial shore power system.

The shore power system will be installed in the port’s Albert Quay and Means Quay in the north harbour.

First power is scheduled to be delivered in March next year.

Project is ‘pivotal’ to net zero journey, says chief executive

Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti was at the ground-breaking event for the shore power system project.

He stressed its importance to both the country’s and the port’s net zero targets.

Speaking at the event, Mr Sanguinetti said: “We are delighted to be breaking ground on this project which is pivotal on our journey to net zero by 2040.

“This is a great example of public and private partnership to drive forward advances in delivering green infrastructure for ports.”

The installation will include connecting the system to the grid as well as establishing quayside connection points with mobile cable reels.

Maritime minister Mike Kane said: “Decarbonising shipping is crucial to our plans of creating more sustainable jobs and a cleaner environment.

“Today’s announcement marks a significant step forward in achieving this.

“Putting the UK at the forefront of sustainable port technology and anchoring its position as a global leader in tackling climate change.”

Port of Aberdeen shore power system

The shore power system, also known as “cold-ironing”, is being installed by PowerCon.

Shore power specialist Peter Selway said: “Aberdeen is at the forefront of renewable and sustainable energy initiatives.

“We hope this project will provide substantial commercial and environmental benefits for the port, its surrounding wildlife, and the local community.”

Port of Aberdeen is also investing up to £55m over 10 years to become the UK’s first net zero port.

The project will evaluate both land-side and vessel-side power infrastructure construction and performance.

Two areas of the port’s north harbour, Albert Quay West and Commercial Quay West, are already benefiting from shore power facilities.

Port of Aberdeen was awarded funding from the UK Government for the multi-million-pound project in September.