£4 million Port of Aberdeen shore power project gets under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

£4 million Port of Aberdeen shore power project gets under way

Once completed, it will become Scotland's largest commercial shore power system.

By Alex Banks
Bob Sanguinetti, Port of Aberdeen and Peter Selway, PowerCon. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Bob Sanguinetti, Port of Aberdeen and Peter Selway, PowerCon. Image: Port of Aberdeen

Construction of a new £4 million shore power system at Port of Aberdeen is now under way.

The project is designed to supply clean electricity to vessels at seven berths of the port simultaneously.

It means vessels can shut off main and auxiliary engines while at berth. The green electricity will help them reduce carbon emissions by more than 80%.

First ground was broken today and once completed, it will become Scotland’s largest commercial shore power system.

The shore power system will be installed in the port’s Albert Quay and Means Quay in the north harbour.

First power is scheduled to be delivered in March next year.

Project is ‘pivotal’ to net zero journey, says chief executive

Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti was at the ground-breaking event for the shore power system project.

He stressed its importance to both the country’s and the port’s net zero targets.

Speaking at the event, Mr Sanguinetti said: “We are delighted to be breaking ground on this project which is pivotal on our journey to net zero by 2040.

“This is a great example of public and private partnership to drive forward advances in delivering green infrastructure for ports.”

The installation will include connecting the system to the grid as well as establishing quayside connection points with mobile cable reels.

Maritime minister Mike Kane said: “Decarbonising shipping is crucial to our plans of creating more sustainable jobs and a cleaner environment.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti, PowerCon shore power specialist Peter Selway and councillor Dell Henrickson. Image: Port of Aberdeen

“Today’s announcement marks a significant step forward in achieving this.

“Putting the UK at the forefront of sustainable port technology and anchoring its position as a global leader in tackling climate change.”

Port of Aberdeen shore power system

The shore power system, also known as “cold-ironing”, is being installed by PowerCon.

Shore power specialist Peter Selway said: “Aberdeen is at the forefront of renewable and sustainable energy initiatives.

“We hope this project will provide substantial commercial and environmental benefits for the port, its surrounding wildlife, and the local community.”

Port of Aberdeen's north harbour.
Port of Aberdeen’s north harbour. Image: Port of Aberdeen

Port of Aberdeen is also investing up to £55m over 10 years to become the UK’s first net zero port.

The project will evaluate both land-side and vessel-side power infrastructure construction and performance.

Two areas of the port’s north harbour, Albert Quay West and Commercial Quay West, are already benefiting from shore power facilities.

Port of Aberdeen was awarded funding from the UK Government for the multi-million-pound project in September.

More from Business

The hotel is currently owned by a local family, who are looking to move on. Image: CCL Property
47-bedroom Highland hotel makes its way onto market for £2.8 million
Exterior of Anderson & Spence Pharmacy
Sold: West end pharmacy snapped up as owner retires
Inverness gym owner and professional MMA fighter Ross Houston.
Professional fighter secures larger premises for his popular Inverness gym
Carpetright at Kittybrewster Retail Park, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Bensons for Beds to move into former Aberdeen Carpetright store
St Fittick's Park.
ETZ proposal for Aberdeen park moving forward after campaigners lose Court of Session appeal
Tango Turtle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Caribbean restaurant in Aberdeen city centre 'temporarily closed'
Khalid Elmourei
Mediterranean restaurant to bring new flavours to Elgin as 'eyesore' offices to be transformed
Aberdeen's property market is showing positive signs. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen housing market 'coming out of hibernation' as sales and prices rise
Tony Story at the site of the proposed hotel in Church Street. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Work to resume on 'stylish, cutting-edge urban hotel' for Inverness city centre
Mackie's head of sales Will Dixon and managing director Stuart Common. Image: Holyrood PR
Aberdeenshire ice cream firm Mackie's scoops new supermarket deals worth £1 million

Conversation