Port of Aberdeen unveils £55 million plan to become net-zero by 2040

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Port of Aberdeen unveils £55 million plan to become net-zero by 2040

Chief executive says it can achieve UK first

By Keith Findlay
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen

Port of Aberdeen boss Bob Sanguinetti is confident new plans to boost the harbour’s green credentials will help the Granite City become net-zero capital of the world.

The port is nearing the end of one massive transformation, its £400 million expansion into Nigg Bay.

It is now plotting the best path for another as it pursues ambitious net-zero ambitions.

Mr Sangunietti, who took the help as chief executive in 2021, is today announcing a £55 million investment in making Aberdeen’s historic harbour the UK’s first net-zero port by 2040.

Greener harbour, greener ships

The cash will be spent on a raft of environment-friendly measures over the next 10 years.

These will beef up the port’s own carbon emissions-reducing credentials, while also seeking to encourage the owners and operators of visiting ships to become greener.

The 2040 goal is a core part of a new net-zero strategy focused on “collaborating with stakeholders across the private and public sectors to reduce emissions in the port, facilitate future low carbon fuels and support the energy transition”.

The transformational Aberdeen South Harbour expansion is unlocking new opportunities for the energy transition and maritime decarbonisation. Image: Port of Aberdeen

According to Mr Sanguinetti, the target is achievable – but only if key partners get fully behind the push to make it happen.

The CEO said: “Our vision is to become Scotland’s premier net-zero port, offering world-class facilities and services, at the heart of the nation’s energy transition. We must be bold and ambitious to achieve this.

“Today we launch our net-zero strategy with the aim of becoming the UK’s first net-zero port by 2040.

“Port of Aberdeen can play a pivotal role in the emergence of green economic growth in the wider maritime industry and support new, high-quality jobs.

Emissions-busting mission

He added: “We’ll do whatever we can to reduce carbon emissions, going further than other UK ports.”

“We want to help make Aberdeen not just the net-zero capital of Europe but the world. But we can’t do it alone.

“Strong partnerships and investment across the public and private sectors are essential to deliver this transformational change, which will deliver significant benefits for the environment, local communities and wider maritime sector.”

We’ll do whatever we can to reduce carbon emissions, going further than other UK ports.”

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive, Port of Aberdeen

Welcoming the investment, Net Zero and Just Transition Secretary Mairi McAllan said: “An efficient and effective offshore energy sector is crucial for a robust economy.

“Work to decarbonise the maritime sector will take account of the critical importance of this sector in our supply infrastructure.

“I wish Port of Aberdeen every success as they aim for their ambitious target of reaching net-zero by 2040.”

Massive investment in infrastructure

The new investment comes after the port has poured more than £500m into infrastructure improvements, including its South Harbour expansion, in recent years.

Its new facilities are expected to unlock growth opportunities in the energy transition, including offshore wind, hydrogen, and decommissioning.

Emissions-busting initiatives to date include the roll-out of electric vehicles and installation of LED lighting.

Awash with history: Pictures of Aberdeen Harbour dating back to 1945

High-tech power systems are being introduced on the quayside to handle greener fuels of the future.

Many other projects are under way or planned, such as the trial of hydrotreated vegetable oil for port-owned vessels and equipment.

Bosses are also exploring the feasibility of onsite energy generation for the port estate.

To track its progress towards net-zero, the harbour will measure emissions against a 2019 baseline, with about 55,000 tons of CO2 equivalent emitted across all “scope” categories. A vast majority of emissions (97%) were attributed to 9,500 vessel arrivals.

The port will also measure performance against a carbon intensity metric based on gross vessel tonnage, once the new South Harbour development has been fully operational for 12 months.

Port of Aberdeen is the UK’s oldest existing business. It was established as a commercial enterprise in 1136 by King David I of Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Homes in streets which include the word royal have an average house price which is 24% higher than the typical property value, according to estate agent Savills (Joe Giddens/PA)
Average house price premium of 24% ‘to live in streets with royal in name’
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Martin Gilbert: Retaining fossil fuels doesn’t mean continuing to pollute the environment
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
RHASS reports £1.2m loss due to escalated costs
(l-r): Russell Borthwick, Chief Executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, David Cameron, Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen, and Sandy Manson, Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, and Susie Mountain, Partner, Brodies
Royal Deeside legacy of late Queen honoured at Northern Star Business Awards
Members of the PCS union on a picket line (PA)
130,000 civil servants join industrial action over pay and conditions
The average rent being asked outside London has reached a new record high of £1,190 per month, according to Rightmove (Joe Giddens/PA)
Asking rents reach new record highs as supply remains squeezed, says Rightmove
The UK wants to reach a green electricity grid by 2035 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
UK set to miss 2035 target for green electricity, say MPs
UK factories produced 12,540 more cars than the same quarter last year (Peter Byrne/PA)
Increase in UK car production ’cause for optimism’, says trade group
A rail strike will be held on May 13 (PA)
Rail workers to strike on day of Eurovision final
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Seed potato exports to NI to resume in autumn

Most Read

1
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
2
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
3
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
5
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after ‘tragic deaths’
6
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
7
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
8
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
9
Nat Fraser, left, Alan Smith right and searches for missing Arlene Fraser back in 1998 centre. Image: DC Thomson/ Supplied / Northpix
The Arlene Fraser murder: A witness wearing a wire and a lip-reader led to…
10
Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism…

More from Press and Journal

Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Invergordon and Golspie Sutherland relish chance to score North Caledonian Cup triumph
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
'This has ruined us' - sewage flood families demand answers from Scottish Water
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen's sight-saving brain surgery
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Peterhead co-managers have no intention of calling time on their playing careers
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Moreen Simpson: Oh, What A Night of memories at Aberdeen's tremendous Tivoli
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
'We could rent every vacant house six times over' - Highland Council agrees new…
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Bank holiday roads: Motorists urged to drive with extra care
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Junior football: Hermes set sights on reaching Quest Engineering Cup final
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Woman seen driving 'exceptionally slow' was more than four times drink-drive limit
Shore power and future fuels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Semi-final with Falkirk 'could go to wire' says Scottish Cup-winning Caley Thistle boss John…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]