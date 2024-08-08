Man arrested over car raids in Aberdeen and Inverurie

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of thefts in both Aberdeen and Inverurie.

A car, jewellery, electronics and cash were stolen on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Now, a 27-year-old is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in relation to the alleged incidents.

Police say a car was stolen from a property in Donmouth Crescent in Bridge of Don, as well as electronics and jewellery.

There were also attempted thefts at other properties and vehicles on the same street.

Similar incidents were also reported in Inverurie.

A car was broken into at Kinmuck, near Inverurie, and a two-figure sum was taken.