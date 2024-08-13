Multi-billion-pound electric ‘superhighway’ from Peterhead gets go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Multi-billion-pound electric ‘superhighway’ from Peterhead gets go-ahead

The UK’s biggest subsea connection project will bring investment to Peterhead.

By Kelly Wilson
Electric 'superhighway' approved between Peterhead and England. Image: SSE
Electric 'superhighway' approved between Peterhead and England. Image: SSE

A multi-billion-pound subsea cable that can shift vast amounts of renewable electricity between Peterhead and England has been given the go-ahead.

Regulator Ofgem said the £4.3 billion Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) will deliver a 2 gigawatts high voltage “electricity superhighway” cable link between Peterhead and Drax in North Yorkshire.

Delivered as a joint venture by National Grid and SSEN Transmission, EGL2 will include the longest high-voltage direct current subsea cable in the UK.

The project will “help harness the potential of British offshore wind” and could power up to two million homes.

A new converter station is being built close to Peterhead power station from where high voltage direct current cables will be laid on the seabed.

EGL2 said it is the single largest-ever investment in electricity transmission infrastructure in Great Britain and one of the most significant, strategic investments in energy infrastructure the country has seen in recent years.

‘Major milestone’ for Peterhead project

Aberdeenshire Council recently granted final planning approval for the converter station, with construction to begin at the site near Boddam later this year.

Most of the cable, around 270 miles, will be under the North Sea with the remaining 40 miles buried underground onshore.

Artist impression of converter being built near Boddam. Image: SSE

Ricky Saez, EGL2 project director, described the Ofgem decision as a “major milestone”.

He added: “Not only will EGL2 will play a major role in bolstering energy security and contributing to net zero targets, it will also provide a lasting legacy in local communities where our teams are already supporting local environmental initiatives that enhance community wellbeing.

“This is a commitment that will continue throughout the lifetime of the project and beyond, as we aim to be a positive force in the communities we operate.”

First electricity due next year

Approval has been given in just five months under the regulator Ofgem’s fast track process.

The offshore cable laying is expected to begin in 2028 with the first transmission of electricity due the following year.

Sandy Mactaggart, SSEN Transmission director of offshore delivery, said: “With HVDC technology set to play a leading role in the energy transition, the delivery of EGL2 will build on our significant expertise demonstrated through the success of our Caithness-Moray HVDC link, and the ongoing delivery of our Shetland HVDC link.”

Earlier this year Europe’s largest floating windfarm was approved off Peterhead coast.

Green Volt – which is owned 50% each by Aberdeen-based Flotation Energy and Norwegian firm Vargronn – is Europe’s first commercial-scale floating windfarm.

The approval will trigger up to £3 billion in investment, according to north-east energy tycoon Sir Ian Wood, who hailed the decision as a “massive boost” for the region.

More from Business

Inverness Town House could host more weddings and conferences in future
'Open for business': More weddings and conferences as historic Inverness Town House takes on…
Atholls owner and co-founder Alastair Walker, with Newton Property Management CEO Vincent Goldie at the handover of the business. Image: Genoa Black
Aberdeen firm which manages 2,600 properties acquired by city rival
Chris Collie, operations director, and Martin Booth, managing director of Zenith Energy outside new headquarters in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Square. Image: Mearns & Gill
Growing Aberdeen energy firm opens new city centre office
Looking across MacMoray crowd towards stage.
Busy caterers, full hotels, firms promoting the local area: How Elgin firms are capitalising…
Andrew Mulholland, an MS sufferer from Elgin
Meet the gaming studio in the Elgin town centre showing you don't need to…
Dhugald Shepherd operates his own management consultancy firm in Aberdeen. Image: DCT Media
Redundancy aged 45 was catalyst for Aberdeen consultancy launch
Building pictured when it was home to Forres Ladbrokes.
New life for former Forres Ladbrokes and next steps for staff accommodation for Seafield…
Marc Cran left the oil and gas industry in 2015 after facing redundancy for the second time to take up barbering. Image: Jasperimage
Former Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker who faced redundancy on career change
David McIntyre and John McKenzie represent both sides of the distillery row
Glen Wyvis Distillery: A 'neighbours' dispute on steroids' that shows no signs of ending
The plans aim to make the city centre more attractive to walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.
Academy Street: Council loses legal case over controversial Inverness traffic plan

Conversation