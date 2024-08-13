‘Open for business’: More weddings and conferences as historic Inverness Town House takes on new commercial role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Open for business’: More weddings and conferences as historic Inverness Town House takes on new commercial role

Study will help find new uses for landmark that once hosted crisis cabinet meeting.

By John Ross
Inverness Town House could host more weddings and conferences in future
Inverness Town House could host more weddings and conferences in future

A move to find new uses for the historic but “underutilised” Inverness Town House has been praised by a city economist.

Highland Council is seeking tenders to carry out a feasibility study to find potential commercial purposes for the landmark.

The 19th century building until recently hosted council admin staff and meetings of Inverness councillors.

It also famously was the setting in 1921 for a sitting of the cabinet when a crisis in British-Irish relations blew up/ while Prime Minister David Lloyd George was holidaying in Gairloch.

Money will boost common good fund

But in future the town house could be the setting for more weddings, conferences, small concerts and other events.

The successful bidder will help the council understand the market and possible future income from letting the property.

Money raised will help boost the coffers of the Inverness Common Good Fund.

The refurbished building is available for private events.Image Sandy McCook?DC Thomson

It is felt the town house will be even more of an attraction when the £36 million redevelopment of Inverness Castle is opened next year.

Inverness economist Tony Mackay says it is a sensible move that could be very useful if  done well.

He said: “The town house is a very important building in the city centre and will become more so when the castle changes are completed.

“However, it is clearly very underutilised at present, so it would be good to make better use of it.”

Council staff re-located from town house

Councillors decided in 2022 to stop using the town house for council meetings.  

In recent years, around 100 council staff have been re-located from the town house which underwent a £7.4 million refurbishment.

It still houses a council service point and leases office space to other organisations.

Civic and community events will still be held in the building, including the historic kirking of the council ceremony

The council’s Inverness city manager Davis Haas said the study will look at medium and long-term uses of the building.

David Haas says the town house can play a strong role in the city centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We have already started using it for more private events, such as weddings and conferences.

“Thie idea is to get professional opinion on what it would be used for in the future when the castle develops as a visitor attraction and while we’ve got other exciting developments taking shape in and around the centre.

“So what is its role going forward? What can we learn from other experiences when high value civic buildings like this are looking for a new lease of life?

“This is really an opportunity to look at what we’ve got on our hands.

Driving vibrancy in the city centre

“How can we make best use of it so it plays a strong tole in the city going forward, bearing in mind the big investment made in it and the castle.

“The building is very much open for business.”

Mr Haas said the idea is to have the town house serve as a civic hub while driving vibrancy in the city centre.

“It’s not there to make money for the council. It’s there as a common good fund property to contribute to the wellbeing of the people of the burgh of Inverness.”

