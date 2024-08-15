250 acres of Aberdeenshire woodlands on sale for more than £1.1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

250 acres of Aberdeenshire woodlands on sale for more than £1.1 million

Two Union Street units on auction as well as an Aberdeen bar feature in our commercial property round-up.

By Alex Banks
A pair of Banchroy woodlands have made their way onto the market. Image: Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group
A pair of Banchroy woodlands have made their way onto the market. Image: Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group

Two neighbouring Aberdeenshire woodlands have been put up on the market with a combined price of more than £1.1 million.

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen city centre, two Union Street properties up for auction can also be found on the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Banchory woodlands hit the market

Starting 20 miles from Aberdeen, in Banchory, there are two woodlands up for sale.

Knock Wood, which is around 116 acres, is up for grabs with the owner looking for offers over £525,000.

Meanwhile, Gallybank Woodland in Banchory has the larger price tag, with it looking for offers over £650,000.

Gallybank Woodlands in Banchory is for sale. Image: Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group

Gallybank’s 143 acres are predominantly pine crops, have a diverse age class with an average age of 67.

Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group, which is in charge of both sales, has described the opportunities as “stunning mixed commercial woodlands”.

Knock Wood benefits from favourable conifer production conditions, with two major timber processing plants nearby in Cordiners in Banchory and James Jones in Aboyne.

Knock Wood woodlands is the smaller of the two Banchory woodlands up for sale. Image: Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group

This woodland was originally planted with mixed conifers in the 1950s.

Recently it has undergone a restructure, 59 acres has been harvested and restocked with Sitka spruce.

The remaining acres of pine is mature and could be considered for harvesting.

Fancy running your own Aberdeen bar and restaurant?

Well if so, here’s your chance. The Three Lums, on Lewis Road, is up for lease – with offers of over £55,253 per annum being invited.

The pub is named after the three universities in Aberdeen, The University of Aberdeen, Robert Gordon University, and the Northeast Scotland College.

The Three Lums on Lewis Road is looking for a new operator. Image: CDLH Leisure & Hospitality Surveyors

The single-storey building also offers a car park with 20 spaces.

With one public bar and another lounge bar, CDLH Leisure & Hospitality Surveyors is in charge of the listing.

It said a large pavement area would be suitable for a potential beer garden. Current annual sales for the pub sit at £511,264 excluding VAT.

Union Street investments

Moving to Union Street in Aberdeen, two units are up for grabs at auction, with a closing date of 3pm on August 15.

The shops are currently leased to bookies Coral with an agreement until 2026 and retail firm Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

Future Property Auctions, which is in charge of the pair of listings, said the current Corals unit is in a “prime city centre location”.

The bookies currently pays £32,400 on rent each year for the unit, which has a guide price of £280,000.

Units which house Coral and Edinburgh Woollen Mill are up for auction. Image: Google Maps

It is a ground floor retail unit set within a larger three-storey commercial development of traditional granite construction.

Corals benefits from a glazed frontage with access via a partially recessed door leading to an open plan sales area.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Woollen Mill pays £26,875 per year and the shop has a guide price of £175,000.

This shop, which sits on the south side of Union Street, is approximately 2,211 sq ft and will see its current tenants stay until at least 2029.

Prospect Road office for sale

An semi-detached two storey office in Westhill is on the market for offers over £365,000. FG Burnett is in charge of the listing.

The Prospect Road office. Image: FG Burnett

Both floors currently have tenants, with Ogilvie and EJ Parker Technical Services, both of which have recently agreed a five year extension.

Between the two tenants, the building currently rakes in £38,500 in rent each year.

Office in heart of Aberdeen city up for grabs

Lastly, an open plan office space in Aberdeen city centre is up for grabs with a rental price of £3,169 a month.

The Broad Street office, which is part of 1 Marischal Square, is 484 sq ft and IW Group Services, which is in charge of the listing, says it would be “perfect for 10 employees”.

1 Marischal Square already has a “strong” list of tenants including Mackie’s, Royal Bank of Scotland and The Press and Journal.

The Broad Street office is ready for new tenants. Image: IW Group Services

The brochure states: “Feel inspired by your impressive surroundings in this office, leisure and hotel development.

“The designer workspaces on the first floor are flooded with natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

“You’ll find a flexible, dedicated space in which your business can thrive, whether you’re looking to rent private or virtual offices, co-working space or meeting rooms in Aberdeen.”

The agent said the office will put your business in “the heart of the city”.

More from Business

Former printing works viewed from street.
Former Printing Works on Elgin's South Street will be transformed after lying empty for…
An impressive lineup of tractors traveled from the Haughs in Turriff, through Rothienorman, and arrived at Thainstone Mart in Inverurie. All images by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Gallery: 'Doddie the iCON' leads this year's Sandy Duffus' Tractor Run
Newhall Mains owner Euan Ramsay. Image: Zoe WA Photography
Luxury Black Isle hotel owner on 'huge risk' of launching new year-round restaurant
Last years winners at Highlands and Islands Business in Excellence Awards. Image: Prosper
Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards shortlist revealed
Inverness Town House could host more weddings and conferences in future
'Open for business': More weddings and conferences as historic Inverness Town House takes on…
Electric 'superhighway' approved between Peterhead and England. Image: SSE
Multi-billion-pound electric 'superhighway' from Peterhead gets go-ahead
3
Atholls owner and co-founder Alastair Walker, with Newton Property Management CEO Vincent Goldie at the handover of the business. Image: Genoa Black
Aberdeen firm which manages 2,600 properties acquired by city rival
Chris Collie, operations director, and Martin Booth, managing director of Zenith Energy outside new headquarters in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Square. Image: Mearns & Gill
Growing Aberdeen energy firm opens new city centre office
Looking across MacMoray crowd towards stage.
Busy caterers, full hotels, firms promoting the local area: How Elgin firms are capitalising…
Andrew Mulholland, an MS sufferer from Elgin
Meet the gaming studio in the Elgin town centre showing you don't need to…

Conversation