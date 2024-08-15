250 acres of Aberdeenshire woodlands on sale for more than £1.1 million

Two neighbouring Aberdeenshire woodlands have been put up on the market with a combined price of more than £1.1 million.

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen city centre, two Union Street properties up for auction can also be found on the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Banchory woodlands hit the market

Starting 20 miles from Aberdeen, in Banchory, there are two woodlands up for sale.

Knock Wood, which is around 116 acres, is up for grabs with the owner looking for offers over £525,000.

Meanwhile, Gallybank Woodland in Banchory has the larger price tag, with it looking for offers over £650,000.

Gallybank’s 143 acres are predominantly pine crops, have a diverse age class with an average age of 67.

Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group, which is in charge of both sales, has described the opportunities as “stunning mixed commercial woodlands”.

Knock Wood benefits from favourable conifer production conditions, with two major timber processing plants nearby in Cordiners in Banchory and James Jones in Aboyne.

This woodland was originally planted with mixed conifers in the 1950s.

Recently it has undergone a restructure, 59 acres has been harvested and restocked with Sitka spruce.

The remaining acres of pine is mature and could be considered for harvesting.

Fancy running your own Aberdeen bar and restaurant?

Well if so, here’s your chance. The Three Lums, on Lewis Road, is up for lease – with offers of over £55,253 per annum being invited.

The pub is named after the three universities in Aberdeen, The University of Aberdeen, Robert Gordon University, and the Northeast Scotland College.

The single-storey building also offers a car park with 20 spaces.

With one public bar and another lounge bar, CDLH Leisure & Hospitality Surveyors is in charge of the listing.

It said a large pavement area would be suitable for a potential beer garden. Current annual sales for the pub sit at £511,264 excluding VAT.

Union Street investments

Moving to Union Street in Aberdeen, two units are up for grabs at auction, with a closing date of 3pm on August 15.

The shops are currently leased to bookies Coral with an agreement until 2026 and retail firm Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

Future Property Auctions, which is in charge of the pair of listings, said the current Corals unit is in a “prime city centre location”.

The bookies currently pays £32,400 on rent each year for the unit, which has a guide price of £280,000.

It is a ground floor retail unit set within a larger three-storey commercial development of traditional granite construction.

Corals benefits from a glazed frontage with access via a partially recessed door leading to an open plan sales area.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Woollen Mill pays £26,875 per year and the shop has a guide price of £175,000.

This shop, which sits on the south side of Union Street, is approximately 2,211 sq ft and will see its current tenants stay until at least 2029.

Prospect Road office for sale

An semi-detached two storey office in Westhill is on the market for offers over £365,000. FG Burnett is in charge of the listing.

Both floors currently have tenants, with Ogilvie and EJ Parker Technical Services, both of which have recently agreed a five year extension.

Between the two tenants, the building currently rakes in £38,500 in rent each year.

Office in heart of Aberdeen city up for grabs

Lastly, an open plan office space in Aberdeen city centre is up for grabs with a rental price of £3,169 a month.

The Broad Street office, which is part of 1 Marischal Square, is 484 sq ft and IW Group Services, which is in charge of the listing, says it would be “perfect for 10 employees”.

1 Marischal Square already has a “strong” list of tenants including Mackie’s, Royal Bank of Scotland and The Press and Journal.

The brochure states: “Feel inspired by your impressive surroundings in this office, leisure and hotel development.

“The designer workspaces on the first floor are flooded with natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

“You’ll find a flexible, dedicated space in which your business can thrive, whether you’re looking to rent private or virtual offices, co-working space or meeting rooms in Aberdeen.”

The agent said the office will put your business in “the heart of the city”.