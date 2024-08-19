Inverness man who took a shot at blending whisky with golf for dream job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness man who took a shot at blending whisky with golf for dream job

Hamish Malcom decided to pursue a role which he truly enjoyed after almost 40 years in finance.

Hamish Malcolm founded The Dram Caddy after pursuing his dreams. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media Date; Unknown
By Alex Banks

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Hamish Malcom who runs The Dram Caddy in Inverness.

How and why did you start in business?

In February, after almost 38 years spent in banking and finance, mostly in the Highlands, it was time for me to start doing things that I truly enjoyed and that offered me some flexibility.

I’ve been golfing for over 40 years and a keen whisky enthusiast for over 10, and a four-day tour of Campbeltown and Islay with some guys from Manchester in April 2023 started me thinking about working in the whisky business.

With so many visitors to the Highlands interested in both whisky and golf, there had to be a way to ‘blend’ (pun intended) the two.

I started off working in the Highland Whisky Shop in Inverness’ Castle Street before becoming a caddy at both Castle Stuart and my home course of Nairn Dunbar, all the while sketching out a whisky tasting menu where all the drams had a connection to golf.

From my research it appeared that nobody else offered quite the same thing.

Hence The Dram Caddy, which I launched in February of this year.

How did you get where you are today?

While it seems like quite a leap from a lifetime spent in banking and finance to golf and whisky, both are about building relationships with a wide variety of people from all walks of life.

I thrive on choice, particularly when it comes to golf shots and whisky, and I love being able to offer clients choices too.

Who helped you?

I’ve had amazing encouragement from many people, making the leap much easier than it would otherwise have been.

There’s my long-suffering wife, Diane, and Jim Aitken from the Federation of Small Businesses – I’ve just joined.

And then there’s a whole list of business people who’ve given me encouragement and support – a list too long to name here, but you know who you are.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Loads of wise advice on the questions newcomers to whisky ask from Ferit and Sila at the Highland Whisky Shop. It’s easy to forget what it’s like to be a newbie and their tips are invaluable.

Hamish Malcolm has fuelled the business with his passion for golf as well as whisky. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

My tastings aren’t all about deep dives into whisky production, or flowery, elaborate descriptions and multiple tasting notes for each dram.

I keep it simple, stick to the essentials, and make it as engaging for people as possible, encouraging them to ask questions and come up with their own descriptions.

What is your biggest mistake?

Not making the jump from the corporate world much sooner.

What is your greatest achievement?

I suppose coming up with the concept of a whisky line-up linked to golf courses and golfing anecdotes. I’m looking for opportunities to roll this out.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs, and what should government do to help?

Tourist taxes and levies on Scotch whisky worry me. Of the people I see causing scenes in Inverness on a Saturday night, no-one has been swigging 12-year-old malt.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’d love to do three or four tasting sessions a week over the summer, and to drum up repeat business in the process.

I’ve already done tastings at Castle Stuart and Culloden House, and I’m actively trying to get in front of the decision makers at the other notable courses and hotels in the area.

The Dram Caddy founder Hamish Malcom also said his biggest mistake was not “jumping from the corporate word sooner”. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It’s all about adding experiences, memories – and photos – to visitors’ holidays – all things that will last a lifetime.

Out with the golf season I want to reconnect with old business contacts and offer whisky tastings to them and their customers, perhaps golf-themed or involving virtual tours of the whisky regions.

What do you do to relax?

My work is also my hobby, so I relax watching YouTube: whisky review channels like Let’s Talk Whisky, Aqvavitae and The Whisky Friend; and golf channels like Steve Johnston, who recently featured Steve Bremner of Tomatin at Castle Stuart.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I am rediscovering Gary Vaynerchuk’s business books; and for music I love a fellow Hamish – Hamish Hawk.

What do you waste your money on?

Buying whisky books – but I now think of it as investing in research.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Check emails to see what’s come in from my American contacts overnight.

It’s much less stressful than in my old life, where I’d often wake up worrying about the same client/case that kept me awake the night before.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive with Ping G14, sometimes pulling hard left or spraying wide right.

Conversation