Winds of change: Orkney Harbours’ path to the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Winds of change: Orkney Harbours’ path to the future

Renewables hold massive potential for the islands but there are challenges to capitalising on them.

In partnership with Orkney Harbours
A boat in Scapa Flow
The deep waters of Scapa Flow are a major asset for Orkney Harbours.

Orkney Harbours are in an enviable position when it comes to harnessing the potential of the North Sea.

For years the ports have been at the forefront of the oil and gas sector, with crude oil moving through the Flotta Terminal since 1977. In addition, ship-to-ship operations of crude oil cargo have been conducted in Scapa Flow since 1980 and tankers have long used the site for sheltered anchorage.

However, as the transition to Net Zero continues, the need to capitalise on the new market of renewables is clear. That point is emphasised by a reduction in oil and gas coming through the Flotta terminal.

Tapping into potential of offshore wind

wind turbines in North Sea
The North Sea has a thriving offshore wind sector.

The clearest opportunity in the North Sea renewables sector undoubtedly comes from offshore wind. But the ports face a number of challenges to fully harnessing that potential, not least the financial aspect.

Paul Olvhoj business development manager at Orkney Harbours, said: “Offshore Wind is obviously the main opportunity for us going forward. The huge scale of developments planned in Scotwind / INTOG and others on paper provides a strong income stream for the supply chain as it transitions from fossil fuels. However, the technical and financial challenges for these are placing a burden on business owners, in particularly ports. The demand for infrastructure projects to be fast tracked in time to support developments prior to contractual agreements means that investment is a major hurdle.”

Scapa and Hatston key to progress

Ships at Hatson Pier
Hatston Pier is undergoing major development and will play a major role in Orkney’s renewable energy drive.

That need for investment is particularly relevant to Orkney Harbours two biggest projects – Scapa Deep Water Quay and Hatston Pier. Scapa Deep Water Quay will provide a large laydown area in Scapa Flow, close to planned wet storage locations.

Hatston Pier will see the creation of nearly 8Ha of new land behind an extended quay and will focus on multi-use users, incorporating the existing ferry and cruise operations and providing operations and maintenance services for the offshore wind and renewable energy markets.

Paul continued: “Our main projects that will unlock supply chain potential from offshore wind – at Scapa Deep Water Quay and Hatston Pier both need significant investment beyond what a local authority (and the smallest one in Scotland) can take as a risk. The projects themselves are both in the planning process and final decision is due at the end of the year all going well. This is the first hurdle that we have to negotiate – the money to enable the projects to be developed is still to be sourced and only when there is success in these can a final decision be made by Orkney Islands Council.”

Orkney has always been at the forefront of renewable energy and north Scotland is the prime location for the deployment of devices. With the market moving towards a more commercial footprint Orkney Harbours has an opportunity to support and grow with the sector.

Smaller sites will also be vital

A smaller port in Orkney.
Orkney Harbours covers a huge range of larger and smaller sites.

Outside of Scapa Deep Water Quay and Hatston Pier, Lyness is seen as a potential base for operations, in particular storage, for a wide range of users. Working with the local supply chain, the Orkney Future Ports team are developing plans to provide support for projects over the coming months and harness renewable energy’s potential.

Paul said: “The Orkney Future Ports umbrella of projects covers not only the above but a range of other smaller projects in the marine environment that will look to improve in a sustainable and environmentally fair manner some of our locations. This will also lead into the next phase of the masterplan which will look at the infrastructure for a potential new ferry fleet.”

Oil and Gas still has big part to play

Oil rig and boat in North Sea.
The oil and gas sector will continue to be vital to Orkney as it transitions to the renewable energy sector.

Although the throughput at Flotta is decreasing, Orkney Harbours are still the premier safe location for ship-to-ship of oil and gas products and have a strong portfolio of clients that see Scapa Flow as the best place to operate.

Paul added: “Our new tugs are working here and further afield with 100% safety record and provide a reassurance to clients that we have a powerful fleet with experienced crews capable of servicing their vessels. We were delighted to welcome the FPSO Western Isles into Scapa Flow in July for a period of refitting prior to redeployment to a new field. This will benefit our local supply chain and show that we are capable of handling larger projects, safely in our waters.”

Smooth sailing for ferries and cruise

The Zero Emission and Infrastructure (ZEVI) funded new ferry will be arriving in Orkney later this year (with a larger version in 2025). These will be trialled on some of the island routes, opening up opportunities for some remoter locations.

After a record-breaking 2024, the cruise sector continues to go from strength to strength too with more than 200 calls expected in a variety of locations around the islands. In addition, Orkney Harbours have joined the Environmental Port Index (EPI) the data from which will help them develop a sustainable tourism sector.

Paul said: “We have welcomed over 40 separate lines calling here to enjoy our amazing history, scenic and natural beauty, shops and communities. As well as the larger vessels, small cruise ships have visited some of our outer isles that have not experienced cruise before, bringing a little tourism boost to these locations. Managing over 200,000 visitors from cruise is a challenge and our professional teams work tirelessly to ensure that the best welcome is given.”

To find out more about developments on the islands, visit the Orkney Harbours website.

More from Business

The deep waters of Scapa Flow are a major asset for Orkney Harbours.
Aberdeen boss on entering correct code to unlock £750,000 vending machine sales
Lochaber Agricultural Show
Lochaber Agriculture Show marks 125th anniversary
The deep waters of Scapa Flow are a major asset for Orkney Harbours.
Chance application led to dream job at new 'one-of-a-kind' Moray distillery
The deep waters of Scapa Flow are a major asset for Orkney Harbours.
Egg farmer reveals secret behind hens laying double and triple-yolkers near Huntly
The deep waters of Scapa Flow are a major asset for Orkney Harbours.
Highland marina with space for 70 yachts sails onto market for £1.25m
The deep waters of Scapa Flow are a major asset for Orkney Harbours.
Aberdeen marketing agency founder says 'risk' of starting business has paid off
The deep waters of Scapa Flow are a major asset for Orkney Harbours.
Victorian Market: Pasta and pizza on the menu at new Italian outlet
The deep waters of Scapa Flow are a major asset for Orkney Harbours.
Million pound investment planned at Kintore caravan park
Electricity pylons
Will energy transition deliver bonanza for Scottish farmers?
Douneside House, Tarland, hosted Women in Agriculture Scotland's first event in Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeenshire day out for Scottish Women in Agriculture