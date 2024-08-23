Banchory grandmother dies in hospital ‘surrounded by loved ones’ after A93 motorbike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banchory grandmother dies in hospital ‘surrounded by loved ones’ after A93 motorbike crash

Vineta Lozenberga was a passenger in the Deeside accident.

By Ellie Milne
Vineta Lozenberga
Vineta Lozenberga died in hospital on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.

A grandmother has died surrounded by her loved ones more than two weeks after being involved in a crash on the A93.

Vineta Lozenberga was riding pillion on a motorbike involved in the two-vehicle crash near Bridge of Canny on Sunday, August 4.

The 55-year-old, from the Banchory area, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died on Tuesday.

Her family have paid tribute and said she will be “greatly missed”.

In a statement shared by the police, they said: “With a heavy heart we are sad to announce the passing of our mum, Vineta Lozenberga.

“Sadly she passed away surrounded by her loved ones. She will be greatly missed by her daughters and grandchildren.

“We would like to thank Aberdeen Royal Infirmary intensive care unit for taking great care of our mum.”

Inquiries into A93 motorbike crash continue

The incident took place at about 3pm on August 4 between Aboyne and Banchory.

It involved a black Triumph Rocket motorcycle and a Nissan Qashqai.

The motorbike rider, a 43-year-old man, was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Those in the car were not injured.

The road was closed for eight hours while officers carried out an investigation at the scene.

Police have confirmed their inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and everyone involved.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone who can assist with our investigation who has not already spoken to officers is asked to get in touch.”

If you can help please call police on 101, quoting incident number 2127 of Sunday, August 4.

Conversation