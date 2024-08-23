Banchory grandmother dies in hospital ‘surrounded by loved ones’ after A93 motorbike crash

A grandmother has died surrounded by her loved ones more than two weeks after being involved in a crash on the A93.

Vineta Lozenberga was riding pillion on a motorbike involved in the two-vehicle crash near Bridge of Canny on Sunday, August 4.

The 55-year-old, from the Banchory area, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died on Tuesday.

Her family have paid tribute and said she will be “greatly missed”.

In a statement shared by the police, they said: “With a heavy heart we are sad to announce the passing of our mum, Vineta Lozenberga.

“Sadly she passed away surrounded by her loved ones. She will be greatly missed by her daughters and grandchildren.

“We would like to thank Aberdeen Royal Infirmary intensive care unit for taking great care of our mum.”

Inquiries into A93 motorbike crash continue

The incident took place at about 3pm on August 4 between Aboyne and Banchory.

It involved a black Triumph Rocket motorcycle and a Nissan Qashqai.

The motorbike rider, a 43-year-old man, was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Those in the car were not injured.

The road was closed for eight hours while officers carried out an investigation at the scene.

Police have confirmed their inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and everyone involved.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone who can assist with our investigation who has not already spoken to officers is asked to get in touch.”

If you can help please call police on 101, quoting incident number 2127 of Sunday, August 4.