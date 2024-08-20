Aberdeen energy firm Wood suffers £756m loss after takeover snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen energy firm Wood suffers £756m loss after takeover snub

The new financial results follow a collapse in the company's share price after a prospective buyer pulled out of a takeover.

By Kelly Wilson
Wood headquarters in Aberdeen's Altens Industrial Estate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen-headquartered Wood has revealed it slumped to a £756 million half year loss.

It comes just weeks after takeover bid by Dubai-based engineer Dar Al-Handasah, known as Sidara, collapsed.

Despite the latest results chief executive Ken Gilmartin said it showed “continued progress”.

The firm said revenues of £2.1bn ($2.8bn) were down 5% in the six months to June 30.

‘Continued progress on turnaround’

Wood said this reflected the “strategic shift” away from engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work leaving behind “lump sum turnkey and large-scale EPC work” and instead is focusing on “exciting and complex” work.

The firm said the loss includes exceptional charges of £743m, including a £626m impairment charge and a £107m loss to exit contracts.

Mr Gilmartin said: “These results demonstrate continued progress on our turnaround.

“Our strategy continues to deliver higher earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and a larger order book, and we are improving the quality of our business with better pricing and higher margins.

Ken Gilmartin, chief executive, Wood. Image: SCDI

“Our simplification programme is progressing at pace, with nearly half of the annualised $60m savings from next year already secured.

“We have finalised our views on our exit from lump sum turnkey and large-scale EPC work and have reflected this in our results today, though crucially this has not changed our cash guidance.

“We have also recognised a non-cash goodwill impairment in our projects business, which relates to legacy acquisitions.”

Sidara takeover collapse

The results come just weeks after the Sidara deal collapsed causing the firm to see £450m wiped from its value after the share price plunged.

Sidara made four bids but confirmed to Wood it won’t be pursuing the acquisition “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty”.

Wood said it incurred £4.2m of costs related to these proposals in the period to 30 June 2024 and another £3.8m since then.

However, it said this will be partially reimbursed by Sidara.

Wood was also the subject of a buyout approach by private equity firm Apollo last year, worth £1.68 billion, or 240p per share, which it also rejected.

Confidence moving forward despite loss

Mr Gilmartin noted Wood is well placed to “deliver significant value for shareholders”.

He said: “Generating sustainable, strong free cash flow continues to be an important focus for the delivery of our turnaround.

“Our adjusted operating cash flow was up in the period, and we continue to anticipate reducing cash drags going forward.

“We welcomed Arvind Balan as our new CFO in April and he has brought a renewed cash focus across the business.

“As we look ahead, we remain confident that our strategy, actions we are taking and growth potential across our markets will deliver significant value for our shareholders. We are pleased to reconfirm our outlook today, both for 2024 and 2025, including generating significant free cash flow in 2025.”

