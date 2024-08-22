Highland marina with space for 70 yachts sails onto market for £1.25m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland marina with space for 70 yachts sails onto market for £1.25m

A 13,000 acre estate in Sutherland and a Skye hotel also feature in our commercial property round-up.

By Alex Banks
A marina in the western Highlands has made its way onto the market. Image: DCT Design
A marina in the western Highlands has made its way onto the market. Image: DCT Design

A Highland marina has found its way onto the market, with the owners inviting offers over £1.25 million.

The Arisaig opportunity includes a cafe and gift shop, office space and two ferries.

Meanwhile, a 13,000 acre estate in Sutherland and a five-bedroom hotel on the Isle of Skye can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Arisaig Marine sails onto market for offers over £1.25 million

Starting on the west coast, in Arisaig, a marina with space for up to 70 yachts has made its way onto the market.

Offers over £1.25m are being invited for the opportunity, which also includes a gift shop and cafe, office space and a commercial shed.

The listing includes a cafe and gift shop. Image: Strutt & Parker

The sale of Arisaig Marine also includes two passenger boats, MV Sheerwater and MV Briscoe, which provide transport to small west coast isles like Muck and Eigg.

And finally, a new owner would also acquire Nauticat 38 — a yacht which berths accommodation for four on board.

Three boats are included in the Arisaig Marine sale. Image: Strutt and Parker

Strutt & Parker and Shepherd Chartered Surveyors have been appointed as joint agents for the sale.

The marina is well sheltered from all north, south and west prevailing winds and provides an “ideal safe and secure location” for mooring and berthing.

Located at the head of Loch nan Ceall, Arisaig Marine has 45 seasonal moorings, and 25 additional moorings available for short to medium terms stays within the bay.

13,000 acres of land for sale

Moving north, selling agents Strutt & Parker has presented another “unique” opportunity, in the form of a Highland estate.

Ledmore Estate is made up of more than 13,000 acres of land and is currently a traditional sporting estate and is up for grabs at £4.75m.

Ledmore Estate is a whopping 13,000 acres large. Image: Strutt and Parker

The Sutherland estate has a significant amount of peatland, according to Strutt & Parker residential agency director Euan MacCrimmon.

He said: “The sheer size of this estate is what makes it so unique.

“It’s a big patch of attractive land, with three lochs for trout fishing and plenty of potential.

There are three lochs included in the site. Image: Strutt and Parker

“The extensive estate is located in a stunning setting, with significant sporting, natural capital, renewable energy and amenity interest.”

Approximately 35 stags and 200 hinds or calves are culled annually to both maintain the welfare of the deer herd and for the health of the natural environment.

In the brochure, it also states there is windfarm potential within the estate and Mr MacCrimmon confirmed the current owners have been contacted for those purposes several times previously.

Would you fancy owning your own Skye hotel?

Taigh Ailean is now on the market, with offers over £520,000 being considered.

The five-bedroom hotel includes a “spacious” owners accommodation as well as a popular bar and a 22-cover dining room.

The hotel has five bedrooms. Image: CCL Property

CCL Property, which is in charge of the listing, describes it as a “rare opportunity” to purchase a “truly unique and inviting” hotel.

The property overlooks Loch Harport and was built of whitewashed stone approximately 100 years ago.

Inside the Munro’s Bar. Image: CCL Property

The hotel entrance leads through to a guest lounge with an open fire.

Its dining room offers views of the loch and on the first floor you will find Munro’s Bar, which has 34 covers.

The stairwell leads up to three en-suite bedrooms and a further two can be found in the croft annex.

Office space up for grabs in Inverness city centre

In the Highland capital, a city centre office space on the east side of Church Street has appeared for lease.

Sitting above the Highlander, the Inverness unit is available for £1,000 a month and comprises of self-contained first floor offices within an intermediate three-storey and attic terraced building.

The office sits above The Highlander on Church Street. Image: Allied Surveyors

Allied Surveyors Scotland, which is in charge of the listing said the property is laid out in a mix of open plan or cellular offices, suitable for a range of occupants.

Strathpeffer village stores has £495,000 price tag

Lastly, Contin Village stores in Strathpeffer is up for grabs with a price tag of £495,000.

The shop sits in a 1950s building and was fully renovated in 2008, adding a double garage to its portfolio.

The ASG Commercial brochure states: “Contin Village Stores is a popular convenience store which benefits from an exceptional roadside trading location.

Contin Village Stores in Strathpeffer. Image: ASG Commercial

“An extremely appealing feature of the sale is the superb four-bedroom owners accommodation.

“The substantial property is set over circa half an acre with mature garden areas to the front and rear.

“Situated on the hugely popular NC500 route, Contin Stores benefits from a high level of passing trade year-round, with a spike in activity during the main tourist season from April to October.”

Conversation