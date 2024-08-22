Sailor taken to hospital after yacht crashes on rocks in Outer Hebrides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sailor taken to hospital after yacht crashes on rocks in Outer Hebrides

The 34-foot-yatch grounded on rocks on the isle of Fuday, north of Barra.

By Alberto Lejarraga
RNLI Kyle of Lochalsh Atlantis 85 inshore lifeboat.
The man on board of the sailing yacht was rescued by a lifeboat and taken to hospital in Barra. Image: RNLI

A man was taken to hospital after his sailing yacht crashed on rocks in the Outer Hebrides.

Coastguard teams received a mayday call from the 34-foot vessel at 8:41pm yesterday, Wednesday, August 21.

The man on board said he had lost his anchor, had no engine and was adrift.

The boat then grounded on rocks on the isle of Fuday, north of Barra.

He was rescued by a coastguard lifeboat and taken to St Brendan’s Hospital, while the yacht was abandoned at sea.

Yacht grounded on rocks in Outer Hebrides

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “We had a mayday from a yacht near Barra, with one person on board which subsequently grounded on rocks on the island of Fuday.

“It was very windy and very wet up here last night.

“He was taken to Castlebay by a Barra lifeboat and then he was handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The man was then taken to St Brendan’s Hospital in Barra for a check over.”

“The vessel was abandoned, and a coastguard team is going to check the state of the boat this morning.”

