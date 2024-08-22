Sailor taken to hospital after yacht crashes on rocks in Outer Hebrides

A man was taken to hospital after his sailing yacht crashed on rocks in the Outer Hebrides.

Coastguard teams received a mayday call from the 34-foot vessel at 8:41pm yesterday, Wednesday, August 21.

The man on board said he had lost his anchor, had no engine and was adrift.

The boat then grounded on rocks on the isle of Fuday, north of Barra.

He was rescued by a coastguard lifeboat and taken to St Brendan’s Hospital, while the yacht was abandoned at sea.

Yacht grounded on rocks in Outer Hebrides

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “We had a mayday from a yacht near Barra, with one person on board which subsequently grounded on rocks on the island of Fuday.

“It was very windy and very wet up here last night.

“He was taken to Castlebay by a Barra lifeboat and then he was handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The man was then taken to St Brendan’s Hospital in Barra for a check over.”

“The vessel was abandoned, and a coastguard team is going to check the state of the boat this morning.”