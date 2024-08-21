Aberdeen marketing agency founder says ‘risk’ of starting business has paid off

An Aberdeen marketing boss has said taking the risk to start his own business has paid off.

Bspoq is targeting further growth as it celebrates its fifth year in business.

Founded in 2019 by Matt Sandham it specialises in helping firms in both B2B and B2C markets grow their revenue online and offline.

Since starting he has grown his team from three to 12 employees with more expected to join the business this year.

The company has also invested in a larger office space and new technology.

‘Take the leap’

Recalling the start of his business Matt said: “In 2019, I founded this business with one client and a naff name MJS Digital.

“The ambition was to work with businesses going through digital transition as an e-commerce consultant.

“Jump to 2024, now Bspoq, we’ve just celebrated our fifth anniversary with a growing team of 12 people and clients all over the UK.

“It was a career risk leaving a stable job but one I don’t regret, if you’re thinking about taking a big career risk my words of advice would be ‘take the leap, just pack a couple of cans of Red Bull because you might need some wings along the way…’”

Recruitment for ‘next level growth’

Bspoq has increased its office space by 50% throughout the past two years taking an additional 520 sq ft at Crombie Lodge in the city’s Bridge of Don area to house its growing team, alongside a five-figure investment in new technology, equipment, desks, furniture, and redecorating.

In addition to the company’s recruitment drive, Bspoq has promoted a key member of staff with Kylie Moles appointed chief marketing and operations officer.

Previously the company’s head of marketing, Kylie was one of the founding employees of Bspoq and has since been made a partner.

Kylie, who has more than 15 years experience in marketing and commerce, said: “I’m excited to have been given the opportunity and challenge to help further develop our business.

“With a skilled team of 12 marketers, I’m confident we can take Bspoq to the next level this year, with new partnerships, promotions and milestones ahead.”

Bspoq Edinburgh expansion

As part of the growth strategy Bspoq has just opened a new office in Edinburgh.

It will initially be headed up by Matt with a recruitment process underway.

He said: “This is a landmark moment for Bspoq. We see enormous potential for our expertise in Edinburgh and the surrounding area, having already made several positive connections and relationships.

“We look forward to engaging further with local businesses and organisations and expect that having a strong local presence, with the ability to meet new contacts face-to-face, will allow us to accelerate our growth outwith our traditional north-east home.”