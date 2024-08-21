Man in court after £700k cannabis bust at former Spean Bridge hotel

A man has appeared in court after a police raid uncovered £700,000 of cannabis allegedly growing inside the former Spean Bridge Hotel.

Fejzi Shabani was arrested and charged following the discovery of 1,000 illicit plants at the property on Station Road around 11.20am on Saturday August 17.

The 34-year-old attended Inverness Sheriff Court in private on Monday, when he made no plea, was committed for further examination and was remanded in custody.

Shabani is charged with the production of cannabis and being concerned in the

supply of the drug.

Following the drug bust, Detective Sergeant Joe Newson said taking down the “significant” cannabis cultivation was “another step towards removing drugs from our community”.

‘Significant cannabis cultivation recovery another step towards removing drugs from community’

The Det Sgt added: “We are committed to tackling the supply of illegal substances, which can have a devasting impact on people’s lives and bring misery to the local area.

“Information provided by the public is vital to help us do this.

“I would ask anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour around buildings that aren’t frequently occupied or has any concerns about drug production in their area, to report it to us.”

The historic Highland hotel on the A82 near Fort William was originally a coaching inn dating back to the 17th century.

More recently it was described by local residents as a “carbuncle” after years of under-investment and changes in management.

It’s thought to be Chinese-owned under a company controlled by Mingliang Chen, according to Companies House.

The company, which changed its name from Spean Bridge Hotel Ltd, faced

being struck off the register earlier this year but the action was discontinued on

April 20.

In 2014, the hotel was taken over by travel agency Omega Travel which planned a major renovation.

However, a fire the following year put plans on hold.

Flames ravaged the restaurant area which was badly damaged during the roof blaze.

Three bedrooms also suffered minor damage.

No guests were on the premises during the inferno and staff managed to escape and alert the fire service before the fire spread to the main part of the building.

The hotel was best known for its Commando Bar, the drinking spot for commandos training at Achnacarry Castle during World War II.

A precious collection of memorabilia from the time that was housed in the bar after being collected by a previous owner avoided destruction.

The hotel remains shut today.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.