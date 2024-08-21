Man in court after £700k cannabis bust at former Spean Bridge hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man in court after £700k cannabis bust at former Spean Bridge hotel

Police recovered 1,000 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of more than £700,000 from the disused Station Road property over the weekend.

By David Love
Former Spean Bridge Hotel. Image: Google Street View
Former Spean Bridge Hotel. Image: Google Street View

A man has appeared in court after a police raid uncovered £700,000 of cannabis allegedly growing inside the former Spean Bridge Hotel.

Fejzi Shabani was arrested and charged following the discovery of 1,000 illicit plants at the property on Station Road around 11.20am on Saturday August 17.

The 34-year-old attended Inverness Sheriff Court in private on Monday, when he made no plea, was committed for further examination and was remanded in custody.

Shabani is charged with the production of cannabis and being concerned in the
supply of the drug.

Following the drug bust, Detective Sergeant Joe Newson said taking down the “significant” cannabis cultivation was “another step towards removing drugs from our community”.

‘Significant cannabis cultivation recovery another step towards removing drugs from community’

The Det Sgt added: “We are committed to tackling the supply of illegal substances, which can have a devasting impact on people’s lives and bring misery to the local area.

“Information provided by the public is vital to help us do this.

“I would ask anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour around buildings that aren’t frequently occupied or has any concerns about drug production in their area, to report it to us.”

The historic Highland hotel on the A82 near Fort William was originally a coaching inn dating back to the 17th century.

More recently it was described by local residents as a “carbuncle” after years of under-investment and changes in management.

The Spean Bridge Hotel in its former glory back in 2012. Image: Christie & Co

It’s thought to be Chinese-owned under a company controlled by Mingliang Chen, according to Companies House.

The company, which changed its name from Spean Bridge Hotel Ltd, faced
being struck off the register earlier this year but the action was discontinued on
April 20.

In 2014, the hotel was taken over by travel agency Omega Travel which planned a major renovation.

However, a fire the following year put plans on hold.

The scene of the Spean Bridge Hotel fire in April 2015. Image: DC Thomson

Flames ravaged the restaurant area which was badly damaged during the roof blaze.

Three bedrooms also suffered minor damage.

No guests were on the premises during the inferno and staff managed to escape and alert the fire service before the fire spread to the main part of the building.

The hotel was best known for its Commando Bar, the drinking spot for commandos training at Achnacarry Castle during World War II.

A precious collection of memorabilia from the time that was housed in the bar after being collected by a previous owner avoided destruction.

The hotel remains shut today.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Former Spean Bridge Hotel. Image: Google Street View
Undercover operation in Inverness snares County Lines cocaine dealer
Former Spean Bridge Hotel. Image: Google Street View
Sadistic teen tortured paralysed Peterhead man on orders of drugs underworld
Former Spean Bridge Hotel. Image: Google Street View
Young Inverness knife thugs locked up for slash attacks
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for dissatisfied man who threatened to slash drug dealer
Former Spean Bridge Hotel. Image: Google Street View
Dangerous drink-driver ignored passengers' pleas to slow down before crashing into tree
Former Spean Bridge Hotel. Image: Google Street View
Accused danger driver claims he swapped seats with passenger seconds after horror crash
Former Spean Bridge Hotel. Image: Google Street View
Farmer hit Highland bridge with combine harvester and caused £60,000 of damage
Former Spean Bridge Hotel. Image: Google Street View
Brutal Aberdeen rapist hit with 14-year extended sentence
Former Spean Bridge Hotel. Image: Google Street View
Aberdeen stripper who sexually assaulted hen party guests loses conviction appeal
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Man jailed for delivering drugs for organised crime gang that threatened mum