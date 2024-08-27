Remarkable Inverness firm’s luxury mattresses made by people with disabilities

An Inverness organisation which provides work for people with a range of disabilities is looking at ways of future-proofing itself.

Highland BlindCraft, which was originally set up as a factory by the Royal National Institute of the Blind People, now sells bedframes, mattresses, headboards and more.

The business now employs people with visual and hearing impairments as well as autism and anxiety.

It has operated for more than 140 years and now employs 20 supported individuals as part of its 34-strong staff team.

After a restructure in the past 12 months, Deirdre Aitken has become the executive manager.

She is now looking at how the Ardconnel Street organisation can be successful while continuing to support its staff.

Restructure has been a ‘steep learning curve’

Mrs Aitken, who was in charge of the services side of the business, found herself being asked to fill a new position when the Highland BlindCraft board looked at a restructure.

Financial struggles brought on by the Covid pandemic and cost-of-living-crisis meant the charity was looking at ways to cut costs.

Mrs Aitken said: “When the two arms of the business were brought together I was asked if I wanted to take on the managerial role on an interim.

“I hadn’t really thought about it. Heather McDonald, who was running the business side of things at the time, showed me what I needed to know before she left in January.

“My role was made permanent in June and we’re definitely getting there now.

“It’s been a steep learning curve for me but I’m so thankful we have such a highly skilled team who have just been able to get on with things.”

Highland BlindCraft’s offerings include bespoke bed frames, mattresses, cushions and more – with custom fits for boats and motorhomes popular with the charity.

Highland BlindCraft staff ‘are magic’

Mrs Aitken has been delighted with the work rate and skills of her factory staff since slotting into her new role.

She said: “The staff are absolutely magic, it’s taken a little bit of time as Heather and I do things differently.

“For us, we’re really proud of what we have. For the staff, they would describe it as family, many of them say it isn’t like coming into a job.

“Neil Thomson is our operations manager and this is his second stint here, we’ve had him for 11 years.

“Everyone works so well together, we’ve even had a couple who met here and have since been married. We actually now have two married couples in our workforce.”

With the organisation filled with longstanding staff, Mrs Aitken feels glad to know her staff are treated “like humans”.

She added: “Too many employers can’t see past the disabilities. It’s about what you can’t do, not what you can.

“We had a member of staff, Evan, who retired in December after 40 years, asking if he could come back and work for free.

“He misses it, he made so many friends here over his time. Just because someone has a disability, doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be opportunities for them.

“Highland BlindCraft is a chance to have a supportive atmosphere with proper training, friendships and skills picked up along the way.”

How does Highland BlindCraft make sure its still here in another 140 years?

Mrs Aitken is keen to plan for the future of Highland BlindCraft to make sure it can be a success for many years to come.

However, for her the main focus is to continue to make sure her staff are supported in the best possible way.

Mrs Aitken said: “A lot of people are interested in shopping local and being proud of what the Highlands has to produce.

“We have some top quality products and we want to make sure our name is out there, make sure the people of Inverness know where we are.

“Our products are made to fit, with specific materials or colours. We’re looking ahead at how we keep it sustainable and make sure Highland BlindCraft is still here in another 140 years.

“Supplier contracts for place like hotel are definitely something we’ve been looking at and discussing.

“I always tell people who may be after a product ‘we can make anything’.”