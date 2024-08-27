‘All roads, all directions’: Drivers warned over surface water as rain hits Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘All roads, all directions’: Drivers warned over surface water as rain hits Aberdeen

Motorists are urged to drive carefully.

By Louise Glen
Holburn Street.
Water levels were high on Holburn Street earlier this month. Image: DC Thomson.

Traffic Scotland is warning that heavy rainfall overnight is causing surface water which could lead to traffic chaos on Aberdeen city roads.

The roads agency has urged drivers to be cautious on city roads as more rainfall is expected today.

The warning comes after surface water impacted drivers in the Granite City earlier this month, bringing many roads to a standstill.

At 4.31am this morning Traffic Scotland warned drivers about surface water affecting conditions on all roads in the city, in all directions.

Drivers urged to use caution in Aberdeen city

A spokesperson said: “Drivers in Aberdeen city are advised to use caution due to surface water affecting driving conditions.”

Esslemont Avenue.
Flooding on Esslemont Avenue earlier this month. Image: DC Thomson.

Earlier this month, large parts of the city were flooded around Esslemont Avenue in Rosemount, and near Duthie Park.

There was also flooding between Powis Terrace and Great Northern Road – near the old Northern Hotel.

Part of the city’s Union Terrace Gardens was also flooded.

There are no SEPA flood warnings in place for the north-east.

The Met Office has said rain is expected to continue this morning, with a brighter picture of sunshine likely this afternoon.

A forecast for Aberdeen reads: “Cloudy start with outbreaks of rain, although the north will start drier and brighter.

Flooding impacted on Union Terrace Gardens. Aberdeen
Flooding impacted on Union Terrace Gardens. Aberdeen earlier this month. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

“The rain clears erratically southeast through the morning to leave a dry afternoon with sunny spells. Winds easing. Maximum temperature 20C.”

Weekend sunshine expected

However, rain is expected again tomorrow, Wednesday, with the national forecaster predicting a “rather cloudy” start.

That will be followed by “scattered showers, some of which may turn into longer spells of rain and heavy at times.”

On Wednesday, the best of the sunnier spells will be across eastern coasts, with a maximum temperature of 20C.

Weather conditions are set to improve by the weekend.

The Met Office said: “Bright spells and showers on Thursday, some of these heavy.

“Mainly dry and settled on Friday and Saturday with lengthy periods of sunshine.

Conversation