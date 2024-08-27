‘All roads, all directions’: Drivers warned over surface water as rain hits Aberdeen

Traffic Scotland is warning that heavy rainfall overnight is causing surface water which could lead to traffic chaos on Aberdeen city roads.

The roads agency has urged drivers to be cautious on city roads as more rainfall is expected today.

The warning comes after surface water impacted drivers in the Granite City earlier this month, bringing many roads to a standstill.

At 4.31am this morning Traffic Scotland warned drivers about surface water affecting conditions on all roads in the city, in all directions.

Drivers urged to use caution in Aberdeen city

A spokesperson said: “Drivers in Aberdeen city are advised to use caution due to surface water affecting driving conditions.”

Earlier this month, large parts of the city were flooded around Esslemont Avenue in Rosemount, and near Duthie Park.

There was also flooding between Powis Terrace and Great Northern Road – near the old Northern Hotel.

Part of the city’s Union Terrace Gardens was also flooded.

There are no SEPA flood warnings in place for the north-east.

The Met Office has said rain is expected to continue this morning, with a brighter picture of sunshine likely this afternoon.

A forecast for Aberdeen reads: “Cloudy start with outbreaks of rain, although the north will start drier and brighter.

“The rain clears erratically southeast through the morning to leave a dry afternoon with sunny spells. Winds easing. Maximum temperature 20C.”

Weekend sunshine expected

However, rain is expected again tomorrow, Wednesday, with the national forecaster predicting a “rather cloudy” start.

That will be followed by “scattered showers, some of which may turn into longer spells of rain and heavy at times.”

On Wednesday, the best of the sunnier spells will be across eastern coasts, with a maximum temperature of 20C.

Weather conditions are set to improve by the weekend.

The Met Office said: “Bright spells and showers on Thursday, some of these heavy.

“Mainly dry and settled on Friday and Saturday with lengthy periods of sunshine.