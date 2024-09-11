Aberdeen’s boss Jimmy Thelin’s message to summer signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s boss Jimmy Thelin’s message to summer signings

Aberdeen boss Thelin made seven signings during his first transfer window at Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has delivered a message to his summer signings that they must be driven to win silverware with the club.

Thelin landed seven new additions during the summer, his first transfer window as Pittodrie gaffer.

Six were signed on permanent contracts with Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet arriving on a season long loan from Millwall.

Thelin insists new signings must be fully focused on achieving success with Aberdeen – and give everything to end the club’s 10 year trophy drought.

And he reckons the pressure to deliver that should be embraced.

Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring the winner to beat Queen’s Park 1-0 on his debut. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “The spirit should be that you come here and try to achieve something with Aberdeen.

“And try to win something.

“That is good pressure.

“Also to understand that this is a great club to be at and grow as a player.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s summer window rebuild

Thelin’s squad rebuild has paid off with the Dons racking up a 100% start to the season with nine wins from nine in all competitions.

The Dons boss splashed out the club’s highest transfer fee in almost three decades to land Topi Keskinen from Finnish top flight club HJK Helsinki.

The £860,000 fee paid for Keskinen is the second highest in the Dons’ history, behind only the £1million for Paul Bernard in 1995.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Europe and the American MLS to sign the winger on a four-year contract.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Centre-back Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne), midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen (SK Brann), and striker Peter Ambrose (Ujpest) were signed on three-year deals.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone) was also secured on a three-year contract.

Aberdeen have the option of a further fourth year with Bulgarian international Mitov.

Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa arrived on a one-year deal from French club Troyes.

Aberdeen have the option to extend that to a three-year deal if Palaversa, who Manchester City signed for £6million in 2019, impresses.

Thelin vastly reduced Aberdeen’s use of the loan market with his focus in the summer window on securing players on long term contracts.

Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa in action against Cove Rangers. Image; Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘The club takes care of players’

The only loan addition in the window was the capture of striker Nisbet from English Championship Millwall.

Nisbet scored a last gasp goal in the 1-0 win against Ross County to maintain the Dons’ perfect start to the season.

The 27-year-old also scored late on in an Aberdeen XI’s 2-0 friendly win against Cove Rangers last week.

Thelin insists Aberdeen offers an ideal platform for summer signings to grow and hit higher levels of performance.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
He said: “There is good staff here and it is a good environment, how the club take care of players.

“There are a lot of things in place for players to come here and grow in strong competition.

“My staff and I have to help and support the players to grow as humans and players.”

Continuing Aberdeen’s momentum

Aberdeen’s sensational start to the season under Thelin is a continuation of strong form at the tail end of last term.

Under then interim boss Peter Leven the Dons went on a nine game unbeaten run in the Premiership.

Under Leven the Dons won six and drew three of their final league fixtures in 2023-24, albeit five in the bottom six.

The form under Leven, now assistant first team coach under Thelin, eradicated the threat of the Dons being dragged into a relegation play-off.

Leven remained on the Pittodrie coaching staff despite an approach from Raith Rovers last month when they were searching for a new head coach.

Aberdeen are now 13 Premiership games unbeaten, stretching back to last season.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and assistant Peter Leven during the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “It is good we finished the season like that and Peter is still here.

“A lot of players have left from last season and new players have arrived.

“We restarted with my eyes open.

“I have tried to use some parts from last season and to take them into this campaign.

“And add things step-by-step.”

