Revealed: How millions are being spent to tackle grave shortages across Skye

Skye graveyards are poised for a major expansion as a multi-million-pound plan to tackle shortages is rolled out.

Work to cemeteries in Portree, Dunvegan and Strath will see an additional 1,200 burial spots become available over the next three years.

The projects will see some sites bolstered with enough extra space to last another 75 years.

These developments come as the council is seeking to maintain at least a five-year capacity for new headstones in all graveyards on Skye.

But a recent meeting heard about the struggles in getting some expansion projects off the ground.

What work is being done?

There are two main projects under way in Portree and Dunvegan.

Both sites have received small expansions to maintain capacity for at least the coming year – but further room will be needed.

The Portree project comes at a cost of £525,000 and will see capacity in the Skye capital increase by around 600 lairs.

Meanwhile, the £280,000 Dunvegan scheme will see an extra 528 lairs added.

An additional £400,000 of extra funding has been used to plan out smaller extensions to four areas across Skye:

A smaller expansion project in Portree is now completed adding an additional 26 lairs.

A plan for a further 38 lairs is funded for the Cille a’Bhealaich site

Land for an extension at Portnalong has been identified and the project is progressing.

Primary observations have been conducted for a new cemetery in Skeabost or Borve.

They should all be completed by 2027.

Is the funding secure?

In this year’s budget, Highland Council ploughed £2.26m into work at graveyards across the county.

This will be slashed to £1m up until 2029.

And the reduced budget could mean further projects are placed on hold.

Plans are already being written up for a new cemetery in Skeabost or Borve, but finding the land to meet regulations is proving to be troublesome.

Further extensions to Cille a’Bhealaich and Ashaig cemetery development are under consideration but are also coming up against regulatory roadblocks.

Rules could pose a problem for Skye graveyards scheme

Of the 31 cemetery sites in the Skye and Rasaay area, 16 have capacity for new graves.

According a council report, land availability and suitability are some of the notable struggles slowing the council identifying new cemeteries.

All new burial sites must comply with the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) regulations which protect certain areas of land over fears of pollution to the environment.

What’s the biggest challenge?

Council officer John MacLean updated local members on the cemetery projects at a recent Skye and Rasaay committee meeting.

He said: “The biggest challenge we have is finding the land.

“If we can find land it makes it a lot easier.”

