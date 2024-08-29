Revealed: How millions are being spent to tackle grave shortages across Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: How millions are being spent to tackle grave shortages across Skye

Work on several cemeteries will see capacity on the island extend by more than 1,200 lairs over the next three years.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Uig cemetery
Uig cemetery is estimated to have capacity for the next 32 years. Image: Google Maps.

Skye graveyards are poised for a major expansion as a multi-million-pound plan to tackle shortages is rolled out.

Work to cemeteries in Portree, Dunvegan and Strath will see an additional 1,200 burial spots become available over the next three years.

The projects will see some sites bolstered with enough extra space to last another 75 years. 

These developments come as the council is seeking to maintain at least a five-year capacity for new headstones in all graveyards on Skye.

But a recent meeting heard about the struggles in getting some expansion projects off the ground.

What work is being done?

There are two main projects under way in Portree and Dunvegan.

Both sites have received small expansions to maintain capacity for at least the coming year – but further room will be needed.

The Portree project comes at a cost of £525,000 and will see capacity in the Skye capital increase by around 600 lairs.

Meanwhile, the £280,000 Dunvegan scheme will see an extra 528 lairs added.

An additional £400,000 of extra funding has been used to plan out smaller extensions to four areas across Skye:

  • A smaller expansion project in Portree is now completed adding an additional 26 lairs.
  • A plan for a further 38 lairs is funded for the Cille a’Bhealaich site
  • Land for an extension at Portnalong has been identified and the project is progressing.
  • Primary observations have been conducted for a new cemetery in Skeabost or Borve.

They should all be completed by 2027.

Rasaay Ocard Wood Cemetery. Image: Google Maps

Is the funding secure?

In this year’s budget, Highland Council ploughed £2.26m into work at graveyards across the county.

This will be slashed to £1m up until 2029.

And the reduced budget could mean further projects are placed on hold.

Ochard Wood Cemetery is the only cemetery on Rasaay with <yoastmark class=
Ochard Wood Cemetery is the only cemetery on Rasaay. Image: Google Maps

Plans are already being written up for a new cemetery in Skeabost or Borve, but finding the land to meet regulations is proving to be troublesome.

Further extensions to Cille a’Bhealaich and Ashaig cemetery development are under consideration but are also coming up against regulatory roadblocks.

Rules could pose a problem for Skye graveyards scheme

Of the 31 cemetery sites in the Skye and Rasaay area, 16 have capacity for new graves.

According a council report, land availability and suitability are some of the notable struggles slowing the council identifying new cemeteries.

All new burial sites must comply with the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) regulations which protect certain areas of land over fears of pollution to the environment.

What’s the biggest challenge?

Council officer John MacLean updated local members on the cemetery projects at a recent Skye and Rasaay committee meeting.

He said: “The biggest challenge we have is finding the land.

“If we can find land it makes it a lot easier.”

Wedding plans: Skye’s Old Man of Storr set for bonanza as council cashes in on beauty spot

