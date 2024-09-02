Aberdeen seafood manufacturer wants to double £45 million turnover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen seafood manufacturer wants to double £45 million turnover

It has added four new board members in order to future-proof the family business.

By Alex Banks
New technical director Kate Richardson, deputy managing director Ryan Robertson, operations director Evan Robertson and Ajay Chintalapati, director of planning, systems and IT. Image: Julia Bryce PR
A family run Aberdeen fish processing firm has appointed four new board members as part of plans to double its turnover.

Joseph Robertson, which is based on Sinclair Road in Torry, said it is entering an “exciting new era”.

The food manufacturer is hoping to use the additions to double its £45 million turnover in the next five years.

Ryan Robertson, who is the son of managing director Michael Robertson, has been appointed as deputy managing director.

He joined the firm 11 years ago, with his roles being been heavily focused in the finance department. His new role comes with a view to succeeding his dad in the future.

Joseph Robertson employs around 250 people. More than 50% of its staff having served with the firm for at least a decade.

‘Being a Robertson doesn’t get you a job, you have to earn it’

Managing director, Michael Robertson, is positive the changes will “future-proof the business legacy” and also expand upon its “rich heritage for generations to come”.

He said: “We’ve had our succession plan in place and been continuously working on it for a number of years.

“I can safely say in the 41 years I’ve worked for the business, this is now the strongest management base we’ve had.

“The changes we have made will not only facilitate further progression, but will enable the business to continue to thrive in the years ahead under the stewardship of the fifth generation.

Joseph Robertson’s factory in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps

“There is a great sense of excitement and pride within the business which bodes well for a bright future.”

Mr Robertson believes being family makes life a little bit harder for you at the firm.

He added: “I’ve always said just because you’re a Robertson, you don’t get a job unless you have earned the right to it.

“I think it’s difficult being part of the family in the business as we’re probably harder on them than other employees.

“We would never just hand out roles to family, respect has to be earned.”

Joseph Robertson has operated in the food manufacturing industry for 146 years.

Joseph Robertson appointments can help turnover double, says managing director

Mr Robertson said the business is well-placed to reach its targets of doubling its £45 million turnover in the next five years.

He said: “In the past couple of years we have secured capacity on our existing site.

“Buying adjacent properties means we have the capacity, which is fundamental to growth.

“The turnover increase will come in both existing and new markets with the strategic direction we’re following.”

Mr Robertson claims there aren’t many businesses in Scotland which can label themselves as a fifth generation firm with almost 150 years of history.

He added: “We’ve been through wars, pandemics and global crises and our new board has been with us for some of that journey.

“They’ll be better for that in terms of managing through future crises. It’s a difficult industry we work in but we understand food needs to be on the table.”

New board members at Aberdeen seafood manufacturer

Joining Ryan Robertson on the board, Evan Robertson has been appointed as operations director.

He has worked several roles within the Torry business across the past decade, most recently the head of operations.

Kate Richardson has also been appointed to the board, taking up the role of technical director.

She has 26 years of experience in technical roles in the food industry, spending the last year with Joseph Robertson.

Ajay Chintalapati is the final appointment to the board, as director of planning, systems and IT.

He started with the firm 12 years ago and has since worked his way through planning and project management roles.

