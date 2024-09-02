Aberdeen seafood manufacturer wants to double £45 million turnover

A family run Aberdeen fish processing firm has appointed four new board members as part of plans to double its turnover.

Joseph Robertson, which is based on Sinclair Road in Torry, said it is entering an “exciting new era”.

The food manufacturer is hoping to use the additions to double its £45 million turnover in the next five years.

Ryan Robertson, who is the son of managing director Michael Robertson, has been appointed as deputy managing director.

He joined the firm 11 years ago, with his roles being been heavily focused in the finance department. His new role comes with a view to succeeding his dad in the future.

Joseph Robertson employs around 250 people. More than 50% of its staff having served with the firm for at least a decade.

‘Being a Robertson doesn’t get you a job, you have to earn it’

Managing director, Michael Robertson, is positive the changes will “future-proof the business legacy” and also expand upon its “rich heritage for generations to come”.

He said: “We’ve had our succession plan in place and been continuously working on it for a number of years.

“I can safely say in the 41 years I’ve worked for the business, this is now the strongest management base we’ve had.

“The changes we have made will not only facilitate further progression, but will enable the business to continue to thrive in the years ahead under the stewardship of the fifth generation.

“There is a great sense of excitement and pride within the business which bodes well for a bright future.”

Mr Robertson believes being family makes life a little bit harder for you at the firm.

He added: “I’ve always said just because you’re a Robertson, you don’t get a job unless you have earned the right to it.

“I think it’s difficult being part of the family in the business as we’re probably harder on them than other employees.

“We would never just hand out roles to family, respect has to be earned.”

Joseph Robertson has operated in the food manufacturing industry for 146 years.

Joseph Robertson appointments can help turnover double, says managing director

Mr Robertson said the business is well-placed to reach its targets of doubling its £45 million turnover in the next five years.

He said: “In the past couple of years we have secured capacity on our existing site.

“Buying adjacent properties means we have the capacity, which is fundamental to growth.

“The turnover increase will come in both existing and new markets with the strategic direction we’re following.”

Mr Robertson claims there aren’t many businesses in Scotland which can label themselves as a fifth generation firm with almost 150 years of history.

He added: “We’ve been through wars, pandemics and global crises and our new board has been with us for some of that journey.

“They’ll be better for that in terms of managing through future crises. It’s a difficult industry we work in but we understand food needs to be on the table.”

New board members at Aberdeen seafood manufacturer

Joining Ryan Robertson on the board, Evan Robertson has been appointed as operations director.

He has worked several roles within the Torry business across the past decade, most recently the head of operations.

Kate Richardson has also been appointed to the board, taking up the role of technical director.

She has 26 years of experience in technical roles in the food industry, spending the last year with Joseph Robertson.

Ajay Chintalapati is the final appointment to the board, as director of planning, systems and IT.

He started with the firm 12 years ago and has since worked his way through planning and project management roles.