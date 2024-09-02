Aberdeen musician records album with help from Creation Records legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen musician records album with help from Creation Records legend

Aberdeen singer songwriter Kevin Robertson, who also plays in The Vapour Trails. has released his fourth solo album

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen singer Kevin Davidson (right) and son Scott (left) perform at legendary The Cavern Club in Liverpool. Image supplied by Kevin Davidson
An Aberdeen musician has recorded an album with help from a Creation Records legend and is set to play the legendry birth place of The Beatles.

Singer songwriter Kevin Robertson, who also plays in Indie psych band The Vapour Trails, recently released fourth solo album The Call of the Sea.

It includes a guest appearance from Jim Shepherd, singer/guitarist of Aberdeen formed indie rock greats The Jasmine Minks.

In the eighties The Jasmine Minks were one of the first bands signed by Alan McGee to his fledgling Creation Records. the label that broke Oasis.

Arash Torabi of Indie pop greats The June Brides, a band who boast Morrissey and Manic Street Preachers as fans, also features on the album.

Kevin is  set to play tracks from the album at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, famous for The Beatles gigs.

Aberdeen singer songwriter Kevin Robertson releases album. Image supplied by Kevin Robertson
Kevin said; “All of my four solo albums have been recorded the same way, basically in my room with the help of other people.

“Jim Shepard from The Jasmine Minks,  who were one of the first bands on Creation Records, plays some guitar solos.

“The band I am in The Vapour Trails have supported The Jasmine Minks a few times.

“Arash Torabi who is in The June Brides also plays.

“It is brilliant to have them on the album.

“I am quite influenced by Creation bands like The Jasmine Minks but also sixties bands, retro stuff.”

Aberdeen singer songwriter Kevin Robertson also plays in The Vapour Trails. Image supplied by Kevin Robertson.
Solo albums fill the musical void

The Call of the Sea is out now on both Futureman Record and Subjangle.

It is the follow up to Magic Spells Abound which was released in March last year.

Kevin’s Indie Psych band The Vapour Trails have released three studio albums.

The singer songwriter insists his solo material has a different sound to The Vapour Trails.

Aberdeen singer songwriter Kevin Robertson is set to play The Cavern Club in Liverpool. Image supplied by Kevin Robertson.
He said: “With bands everyone has different projects or are busy with general life.

“I recorded the albums to fill the void musically because it is the thing I like to do the most.

“We couldn’t get five guys in a room all the time to satisfy that need so I started doing the solo material.

“The songs are slightly different from The Vapour Trails in that the band have that nineties baggy feel going on.

“Whereas my solo material verges into folk rock, Americana as well as Indie psych.

“Nick Bertling who lives in Indiana in the United States does the production and also some drums on the album.

“I was introduced to Nick via my label Futureman Records and he has done production on my four albums.

“My son (Scott), who is a great guitar player, performs on all my albums as well and is in The Vapour Trails with me.”

In the footsteps of The Beatles

Kevin will play tracks from his new album at The Blue Lamp in Aberdeen on Saturday November 9.

Support will be by psych band The Commune.

He will also perform at the Hug and Pint in Glasgow on Friday, December 27 on a bill with The Fast Camels.

And next year he will take to the stage at The Cavern Club, the legendary venue in Liverpool where The Beatles played 292 times.

Aberdeen singer songwriter Kevin Robertson releases his fourth solo album Image supplied by Kevin Robertson
Kevin said: “I’ll get down to The Cavern Club next year as well for the International Pop Overthrow Festival.

“I’ll do my solo stuff there and also play with The Vapour Trails.

“I’ve played The Cavern Club before and it is fantastic as there is a real aura about the place.

“Also it’s a crowd that loves watching bands so there’s a great vibe.

“It is the perfect venue.”

