Clean energy firm chooses Aberdeen for its new global headquarters

Clean energy group D2Zero has opened its new global headquarters in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone.

The company, which has a 4,000-strong workforce across the UK, said its new home brings them “to the heart of the energy transition in Scotland”.

D2Zero focuses on four key areas: emissions reduction; clean hydrogen; power efficiency and management; and carbon capture and storage.

It will now deliver its mission from the new base in the W-Zero-1 building in Altens within ETZ’s offshore wind campus.

D2Zero ‘ambitious company with momentum’

D2Zero chief executive Bob Drummond said the move showed it was “an ambitious company with momentum”.

He said: “The progress we have announced today provides an insight into high levels of activity and energy within D2Zero.

“We have demonstrated that D2Zero is a trusted partner for customers seeking to deliver highly complex projects that are critical to their decarbonisation and net zero objectives.

“Together the announcements of another acquisition, and a new home at the heart of the energy transition in Scotland, show that we are an ambitious company with momentum and excitement about the future.”

More acquisitions to follow

The decarbonisation powerhouse, which is financially backed by SCF Partners, has also announced the acquisition of Hull-based OSL Consulting Engineers for an undisclosed sum.

D2Zero already includes Peterhead-headquartered Score and Aberdeen-based Hydrasun and has revenues of more than £500million.

The company says it has a “strong and active pipeline” of opportunities and is looking to complete further acquisitions in the coming months.

Colin Welsh, D2Zero chairman and partner at SCF, said: “D2Zero was founded on the premise that by bringing leading and complementary decarbonisation technologies together, under a supportive infrastructure and strong leadership, we could significantly accelerate progress and deliver breakthrough innovations for the energy transition.

“I am very pleased to see the momentum in the business and excited about the significant opportunities for D2Zero to deliver decarbonisation solutions at scale.”

Aberdeen D2Zero headquarters ‘huge vote of confidence’

Hydrasun was recently selected by BP and Aberdeen City Council to support the delivery of the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub, which is estimated to be worth more than £700million to the Scottish economy.

It will work closely with Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy to develop the supply chain, skills and training to position Aberdeen as a hydrogen leader and a model for how scalable green hydrogen solutions can play a critical role in delivering net zero for cities and regions.

Sir Ian Wood, ETZ chairman, said: “The decision of D2Zero to establish its global headquarters in the Energy Transition Zone marks a huge vote of confidence in the north-east of Scotland’s ambition to reposition as a globally recognised energy cluster focussed on the delivery of net zero.

“D2Zero is the embodiment of what a just and managed energy transition should be. They have taken the bold decision to combine a number of pioneering and successful businesses, each with different sectoral strengths, to capitalise on the vast opportunities presented by new and green energies.”