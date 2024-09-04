Clean energy firm chooses Aberdeen for its new global headquarters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clean energy firm chooses Aberdeen for its new global headquarters

The decarbonisation powerhouse has also announced another acquisition as it grows it 4,000 strong workforce.

By Kelly Wilson
Sir Ian Wood, ETZ,, Maggie McGinlay, ETZ, Colin Welsh, SCF Partners and Bob Drummond, D2Zero. Image: True North
Clean energy group D2Zero has opened its new global headquarters in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone.

The company, which has a 4,000-strong workforce across the UK, said its new home brings them “to the heart of the energy transition in Scotland”.

D2Zero focuses on four key areas: emissions reduction; clean hydrogen; power efficiency and management; and carbon capture and storage.

It will now deliver its mission from the new base in the W-Zero-1 building in Altens within ETZ’s offshore wind campus.

D2Zero ‘ambitious company with momentum’

D2Zero chief executive Bob Drummond said the move showed it was “an ambitious company with momentum”.

He said: “The progress we have announced today provides an insight into high levels of activity and energy within D2Zero.

Bob Drummond, of Hydrasun, has been unvieled as the chief executive of new group D2Zero.
Bob Drummond, D2Zero. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

“We have demonstrated that D2Zero is a trusted partner for customers seeking to deliver highly complex projects that are critical to their decarbonisation and net zero objectives.

“Together the announcements of another acquisition, and a new home at the heart of the energy transition in Scotland, show that we are an ambitious company with momentum and excitement about the future.”

More acquisitions to follow

The decarbonisation powerhouse, which is financially backed by SCF Partners, has also announced the acquisition of Hull-based OSL Consulting Engineers for an undisclosed sum.

D2Zero already includes Peterhead-headquartered Score and Aberdeen-based Hydrasun and has revenues of more than £500million.

Score Group's headquarters in Peterhead.
Score Group’s headquarters in Peterhead. Image: DC Thomson

The company says it has a “strong and active pipeline” of opportunities and is looking to complete further acquisitions in the coming months.

Colin Welsh, D2Zero chairman and partner at SCF, said: “D2Zero was founded on the premise that by bringing leading and complementary decarbonisation technologies together, under a supportive infrastructure and strong leadership, we could significantly accelerate progress and deliver breakthrough innovations for the energy transition.

“I am very pleased to see the momentum in the business and excited about the significant opportunities for D2Zero to deliver decarbonisation solutions at scale.”

Aberdeen D2Zero headquarters ‘huge vote of confidence’

Hydrasun was recently selected by BP and Aberdeen City Council to support the delivery of the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub, which is estimated to be worth more than £700million to the Scottish economy.

It will work closely with Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy to develop the supply chain, skills and training to position Aberdeen as a hydrogen leader and a model for how scalable green hydrogen solutions can play a critical role in delivering net zero for cities and regions.

Sir Ian Wood, ETZ chairman, said: “The decision of D2Zero to establish its global headquarters in the Energy Transition Zone marks a huge vote of confidence in the north-east of Scotland’s ambition to reposition as a globally recognised energy cluster focussed on the delivery of net zero.

“D2Zero is the embodiment of what a just and managed energy transition should be. They have taken the bold decision to combine a number of pioneering and successful businesses, each with different sectoral strengths, to capitalise on the vast opportunities presented by new and green energies.”

Conversation