Highland estate workers have better equipment than us to fight wildfires, says Inverness fire union rep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Highland estate workers have better equipment than us to fight wildfires, says Inverness fire union rep

MSPs were told firefighters are "lagging behind" when it comes to equipment.

By Adele Merson
Firefighters battled poor visibility to extinguish fires burning near electricity pylons.
Acres of woodland were destroyed following a serious wildfire at Cannich. Image: Balintore Fire Station.

Firefighters see Highland estate workers with better equipment for tackling wildfires, according to an Inverness fire union rep.

Tim Kirk made the stark warning at Holyrood, saying the fire service gave them excellent personal protection gear but firefighters are “lagging behind” when it comes to equipment.

The Inverness and North regional rep for the Fire and Rescue Services Association said it was frustrating to see estate workers tackling wildfires with “better equipment then we have”.

The size of the Cannich wildfire has raised concerns amongst Highlanders. Image: Simon McLaughlin, RSPB Scotland.

He told MSPs on Tuesday: “We still have backpack sprayers and beaters. Beaters have been around since forever.

“We’re seeing leaf blowers effectively used by estate workers and the service have purchased this equipment because the land managers have trialled these and proven these to be effective at wildfires.”

What action is being taken?

A wildfire summit was held in the Highlands by local MSP Kate Forbes last summer.

It was set up after wildfires in Cannich and Daviot left areas of the Highlands blackened and scorched.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service launched its wildfire strategy last year, which is currently in the implementation stage.

Its analysis laid bare the financial issues facing the service’s estate which chief officer Ross Haggart described as “insurmountable”.

In total, the backlog amounts to more than £800 million of work needed across fire stations, vehicles, equipment and IT infrastructure, despite an increase in budgets this year.

Emergency services deal with a large wildfire at Daviot south of Inverness last year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Deputy Chief Officer Stuart Stevens told MSPs the roll out of the strategy will be completed this year.

He confirmed equipment, including leaf blowers, have been received by the service.

Area Commander Michael Humphreys, the service’s wildfire lead officer, said the strategy is being supported by around £1.6m over three years.

He said: “This includes the provision of all-terrain vehicles, trailers, a range of specialist equipment and PPE, and four 4×4 support vans. These resources form a package which will be deployed together.

“All of our new vehicles and equipment will be deployed to relevant stations once final routine checks and appropriate staff training have been carried out.”

More from Scottish politics

Acres of woodland were destroyed following a serious wildfire at Cannich. Image: Balintore Fire Station.
North-east jobs warning as SNP raids ScotWind fund in emergency £1bn spending cut
Collage of Dr Gray's hospital and Lossiemouth beach with "welcome to Moray" sign.
How innovative Dr Gray's maternity recruitment campaign is attracting staff from across UK
Acres of woodland were destroyed following a serious wildfire at Cannich. Image: Balintore Fire Station.
A96 and Buchan rail plea as SNP prepare to wield axe in spending cuts
3
Acres of woodland were destroyed following a serious wildfire at Cannich. Image: Balintore Fire Station.
Labour’s oil and gas windfall tax increase could put 35,000 jobs at risk, energy…
4
Acres of woodland were destroyed following a serious wildfire at Cannich. Image: Balintore Fire Station.
John Swinney’s ex teacher gives him an 'F' over Peterhead gas power station plan
Acres of woodland were destroyed following a serious wildfire at Cannich. Image: Balintore Fire Station.
'We've been marched up the hill too many times': Independence activists from Aberdeen to…
6
Acres of woodland were destroyed following a serious wildfire at Cannich. Image: Balintore Fire Station.
Aberdeen Tory donor who backed Liz Truss picks a side in Scottish leader race
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Inverness and islands SNP activists want review of 'centralised' emergency services
Acres of woodland were destroyed following a serious wildfire at Cannich. Image: Balintore Fire Station.
How we can learn from Shetland spaceport explosion – and from Elon Musk
Acres of woodland were destroyed following a serious wildfire at Cannich. Image: Balintore Fire Station.
Ukrainian toddler in Aberdeenshire got vital help in war-torn country but not on our…

Conversation