Inverness woman’s ‘passion for massage’ was start of Highlands business

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to massage therapist Iwona Zimna who runs Perfect Therapy Inverness.

How and why did you start in business?

After working as a receptionist, administrator and estate agent, I saw first hand the negative impact that office work could have.

Working long hours at a desk, answering phone calls and dealing with clients can put stress not only on the body but also on the mind.

I already had a passion for massage, and through my experience I was aware of its stress-relieving benefits. I came up with the idea of providing high-quality massage in the workplace, to improve staff health and overall wellbeing.

Brain fog, anxiousness and feeling overwhelmed are all common complaints. Headaches, neck and back pain seem to affect almost everyone at some point.

I created Perfect Therapy Inverness (PTI) with business owners in mind. I offer massage treatments that are suitable for any workspace, with no messy oils, from as little as 10 minutes.

I can help local employers create a healthier, happier workforce in a very short time.

How did you get to where you are today?

I’ve always had a passion for helping people. Working in sales, that meant helping people find their dream home or sell their existing property.

However, I knew that my real calling was massage therapy.

I’m originally from Poland where I studied physiotherapy. In addition to this, I took massage courses in the UK to learn about Indian Head Massage, Seated Acupressure Chair Massage, Swedish massage and Hot Stone massage.

In Inverness, I could see the poor posture of my colleagues slouching over their computers.

I knew that I had the skills to help, to ease their muscle tension and offer relaxation.

I soon became the go-to person in the office if someone’s neck was playing up. In that moment, the business idea was born.

Who helped you?

My previous bosses were not only a massive inspiration but also offered me immense support from the start, that’s Morna and Karine of Tailormade Moves, Inverness.

I thank them for sharing their business knowledge and for being my first customers.

They are very passionate about staff wellbeing and they made me believe that anything was possible.

Of course, my amazing parents and brother have always believed in me and supported me 100%.

I also need to thank my partner, Gary, because when others thought I was out of my mind, he never tried to stop me pursuing my business dream.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

In the words of Christopher Robin: “Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think”.

What is your biggest mistake?

I wish I’d started the business sooner.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’m a mum of two amazing kids, Sophie (13) and Tony (7). My little people make me so proud.

My business is only five months old and I already work with ten fantastic local companies.

It’s encouraging that the management and owners all see workplace wellness as a crucial part of their business.

I’m able to offer employees 15-20 minutes away from their desks.

It’s incredible to see how effective a chair massage can be, not only for achy muscles but also for pure relaxation.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

It feels like everything is expensive right now, but I believe in quality over quantity.

From the start, I knew that creating a 5-star experience was a must.

I’ve had to invest time and money, but I want business clients to trust that when using PTI everything is seamless. I’ve received excellent feedback so far.

I’m a member of the Federation of Small Businesses, so as soon as I hit a business barrier that the Government has created, I’ll ask for their help to overcome it.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Over the next 12 months I would like to become the “go-to” brand for workplace wellness in the Highlands.

I want to be known for providing a 5-star experience to businesses and for helping them support a healthier, happier workforce.

What do you do to relax?

Anything, as long as I’m spending quality time with my family and friends. I do enjoy going to the gym and walking or kayaking outdoors.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I love reading and mostly go for self-improvement books or biographies. Recently, I’ve been reading “I’ll Start Next Monday”, by Dan Moore.

What do you waste your money on?

My kids. But also fitness, health and wellness and coffee.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I need a coffee, then it’s off to the gym.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Hyundai Kona, but a Mercedes 220 C-class has always been the dream.